CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A texting argument led to gunfire and attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, according to a report. Hakeem Rashad Hilliard was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful and discharging firearms into a dwelling, online records show.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO