Related
wpde.com
Robeson County company brings Christmas cheer to children
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Campbell Soup in the Maxton area of Robeson County delivered 60 bikes to the two streams Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club, according to a news release. This Boys & Girls Club is in the Prospect community, which is just a few miles away...
wpde.com
'Make the world a better place:' Surfside Beach seniors make cookies for people in need
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holidays are meant to be spent with the ones you love, but for some folks, that’s not always the case. That’s why a group of ladies in Surfside Beach is spreading the holiday cheer in the best way they know how – with cookies.
wpde.com
Secret Santa's at Robeson Community College collect gifts for children, veterans
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Christmas is just days away and some of Santa’s helpers wanted to spread some holiday joy by helping a child in need and collecting presents for veterans. The English and Humanities Dept. at Robeson Community College (RCC) worked together to collect toys and...
wpde.com
Counselor shares tips for people grieving a loved one this holiday season
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The holidays are a time to be spent with the ones you love, however that's always the case for many people -- especially after losing the one they are missing. Sandy Quast with Coastal Haven Counseling said that the grieving process is different for...
wpde.com
Horry County resident displays holiday light show synced to music
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Horry County resident is making Christmas extra special for neighbors and those passing by this year. David Maxwell has been setting up his holiday light display since early November but has been planning it all year long. Some of it was made by...
wpde.com
Texting argument leads to attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, suspect arrested: Report
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A texting argument led to gunfire and attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, according to a report. Hakeem Rashad Hilliard was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful and discharging firearms into a dwelling, online records show.
wpde.com
Child found holding fentanyl, Robeson County woman sentenced 25 years
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County woman was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison after a child holding a bag of fentanyl during a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of more drugs and cash, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, will...
wpde.com
Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
wpde.com
HTC donates $5,000 for holiday initiative to help Horry County families in need
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of a holiday initiative, HTC donated $5,000 to Churches Assisting People (CAP) to help provide Christmas to local families in need. In November, HTC pledged to donate $5 per new HTC TV Max subscription through Dec. 19. The drive combined with HTC employee donations resulted in the $5,000, according to a release.
wpde.com
Tips to surviving a cold Carolina Christmas; how residents are prepping
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — As that cold weather moves in, we know many of you probably plan on using space heaters and fireplaces to warm your house this weekend. Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Marshal Christian Sliker said nearly 500 people die every year because of heating fires gone wrong.
wpde.com
Marlboro County woman assaults mother with knife, barricades herself in home: Officials
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies along with the criminal investigation division responded to a home on Driggers Chapel Road in Blenheim in reference to an altercation between mother and daughter, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Turner said the daughter “assaulted...
wpde.com
Homicide investigation underway in Robeson Co., victim identified: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death in Robeson County early Thursday morning. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded along with Homicide Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators to the 70 block of Corey Road in Maxton in reference to a person shot. Darrell D....
wpde.com
Crews caution parents after 'young person' suffers burns playing with flames
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fire crews are asking parents to be on the lookout after a child in Horry County suffered burns playing with a flammable liquid and open flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said they recently ran an emergency in which a young person said they "did a dumb thing."
wpde.com
Deputies investigating shooting in the area of Lester Road in Dillon County
Dillon County S.C. (WPDE — Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday night in the area of Lester Road in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Hamilton said the victim was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition. Hamilton...
wpde.com
Little River man sentenced to 10 years in 2020 reckless homicide: Solicitor
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Little River man pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to a charge of reckless homicide and then asked to have his sentence reconsidered, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. James Hampton Vereen, 40, was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended...
wpde.com
Pups ease the stress of holiday travel at the Myrtle Beach International Airport
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Orio is hard at work bringing joy to holiday travelers. She is the first of eight therapy dogs hired for the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s P.E.T.S. Program, which stands for Pups Easing Travel Stress. "We are just helping everybody ease a little stress,...
wpde.com
Victim identified after deadly shooting in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A victim has been identified after being located by officers in a vacant lot Sunday night. Marcus Antonio Ellis, 29, of Florence was the victim of a deadly shooting in the 700 block of North Brunson Street, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
wpde.com
Holiday cookies: Casey's CookieWorx reveals tips & tricks to wow your friends & family
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — If making holiday cookies is still on your to-do list, here are some tips and tricks from an expert. Casey’s CookieWorx owner Casey Greenzweig recommends keeping it simple. Instead of trying out a new recipe, she suggests putting a holiday twist on your favorite tried and true recipe.
wpde.com
Man out on bond for murder arrested after $9M cocaine bust in Florence Co.: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office found about 118 pounds of cocaine and a large amount of cash during a traffic stop Monday. Deputies stopped the car after they saw it speeding and headed north on I-95. The search resulted in them finding 54 kilos...
wpde.com
Carolina Forest Goodwill evacuated as crews put out fire, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Carolina Forest Goodwill was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a fire. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:09 p.m. to the 2000 block of Oakheart Road for a reported commercial structure fire. Photos of the scene show a ladder going up...
