Horry County, SC

Robeson County company brings Christmas cheer to children

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Campbell Soup in the Maxton area of Robeson County delivered 60 bikes to the two streams Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club, according to a news release. This Boys & Girls Club is in the Prospect community, which is just a few miles away...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Texting argument leads to attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, suspect arrested: Report

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A texting argument led to gunfire and attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, according to a report. Hakeem Rashad Hilliard was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful and discharging firearms into a dwelling, online records show.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Victim identified after deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A victim has been identified after being located by officers in a vacant lot Sunday night. Marcus Antonio Ellis, 29, of Florence was the victim of a deadly shooting in the 700 block of North Brunson Street, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
FLORENCE, SC

