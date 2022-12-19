ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety encourages drivers to prepare emergency road kits

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Emergency responders are begging people to stay off the roads for your safety and theirs, as much of West Michigan braces for double digit inches of snow. If you have holiday traveling to do, Brandi Janes, Kalamazoo's Emergency Manager, said people should do all of their traveling before mid-day Thursday. She also emphasized no one leave their home without an emergency kit that can be accessed from inside your car.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Ziegler Motor Sports lends snowmobile to Comstock Fire and Rescue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Comstock Fire and Rescue received a snowmobile "should the need arise for it," the department posted on Facebook Thursday. What's the forecast: View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest updates. Ziegler Motor Sports lent the Arctic Cat to the department ahead of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Firefighters rescue two from Tuesday Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Mich. — Multiple area emergency personnel responded to a Tuesday morning fire in Bangor where one person died and four were injured. A total of six people were sleeping in the Third Street home around 8:30 a.m. when the fire broke out, according to the Bangor Police Department. Three people self-evacuated.
BANGOR, MI
WWMT

School bus crashes in Calhoun County with children on board

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash involving a school bus and another driver around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. On the lookout: Calhoun County deputies recover stolen car, catalytic converters at auto parts store. The crash happened near 23 Mile Road and R...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

One dies, four injured in Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Mich. — One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES. Six people were inside at the time and one...
BANGOR, MI
WWMT

"Do not go out," longer ETAs for tow trucks with blizzard on the way

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tow truck companies are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend ahead of the blizzard expected to hit West Michigan on Thursday. “We’re all going to be running long hours, so if you guys do end up in a ditch or in a collision, please just stay in your vehicle. Do not get out, and whatever you do, stay in your vehicle,” said Joey Bird, co-owner and tow truck operator at T&J Towing in Kalamazoo. “Your vehicle is the safest place for you. We've had some scenarios where people get out and wait for tow trucks, and that doesn't end well for people”
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes face major shortage during holiday season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, the largest provider of supplemental food in Kalamazoo County, is facing major shortages this holiday season resulting from inflation and supply chain problems. "Shelves in the warehouse are the emptiest they've ever been," Associate Director Greta Faworski said. September: Kalamazoo Loaves &...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy