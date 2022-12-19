Read full article on original website
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
WWMT
Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
WWMT
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
WWMT
Battle Creek woman convicted for cyberbullying 19-year-old, making death threats
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Calhoun County jury convicted woman Thursday for making death threats and cyberbullying. Shannon Dingee, 46, was convicted of unlawful posting of a message, which is a two-year felony, according to the Calhoun County courts. Trial: Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old...
WWMT
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
WWMT
Zeeland man critically injured after crashing into Holland Township restaurant
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old Zeeland man was hospitalized after crashing his car into the side of a Holland Township restaurant Monday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened on Douglas Avenue when the driver, who was traveling west, drove across all southbound lanes...
WWMT
Police arrest man caught on video snatching purse of 80-year-old woman
Niles, Mich. — Police say they have arrested a man after DNA evidence identified him as the suspect in the robbery and injury of an 80-year-old woman from last April in Niles. During the robbery, the suspect’s shoe fell off and remained on the scene. The shoe was...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety encourages drivers to prepare emergency road kits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Emergency responders are begging people to stay off the roads for your safety and theirs, as much of West Michigan braces for double digit inches of snow. If you have holiday traveling to do, Brandi Janes, Kalamazoo's Emergency Manager, said people should do all of their traveling before mid-day Thursday. She also emphasized no one leave their home without an emergency kit that can be accessed from inside your car.
WWMT
Ziegler Motor Sports lends snowmobile to Comstock Fire and Rescue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Comstock Fire and Rescue received a snowmobile "should the need arise for it," the department posted on Facebook Thursday. What's the forecast: View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest updates. Ziegler Motor Sports lent the Arctic Cat to the department ahead of the...
WWMT
Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Kai Turner will stand trial
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers accused of the shooting and killing of 2-year-old Kai Turner are expected to stand trial. Recalling the scene: Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. A Kalamazoo County judge decided that there is enough evidence to bound the case...
WWMT
Firefighters rescue two from Tuesday Bangor house fire
BANGOR, Mich. — Multiple area emergency personnel responded to a Tuesday morning fire in Bangor where one person died and four were injured. A total of six people were sleeping in the Third Street home around 8:30 a.m. when the fire broke out, according to the Bangor Police Department. Three people self-evacuated.
WWMT
Calhoun County deputies recover stolen car, catalytic converters at auto parts store
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A stolen car filled with stolen catalytic converters was recovered in the parking lot of an auto parts store in Springfield Monday, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Shop with a Cop: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. Deputies...
WWMT
School bus crashes in Calhoun County with children on board
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash involving a school bus and another driver around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. On the lookout: Calhoun County deputies recover stolen car, catalytic converters at auto parts store. The crash happened near 23 Mile Road and R...
WWMT
Text to 911: Kent County Sheriff's Office unveils new way to contact emergency services
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michiganders living in Kent County have a new way of contacting law enforcement: Text to 911. Text to 911 allows residents in need of help to use their cell phones to contact authorities when they are unable to make a phone call, Kent County Sheriff's Office and Grand Rapids Police Department announced Tuesday.
WWMT
Bronson Healthcare announces 2022 top baby names for Kalamazoo, Battle Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Did your baby's name make the list?. Bronson Healthcare announced the top 2022 baby names for babies born at its Kalamazoo and Battle Creek hospitals Thursday. For 2022, more than 4,500 babies were born at Bronson Birthplace, which has two locations, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, according...
WWMT
One dies, four injured in Bangor house fire
BANGOR, Mich. — One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES. Six people were inside at the time and one...
WWMT
Snow emergencies declared, residents to move vehicles off streets
WEST MICHIGAN — The City of Battle Creek is issuing a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Thursday until further notice. During a snow emergency, parking on city streets is prohibited to allow snow plows to clear roads, the city said. Neighbors parked on streets will have until 10...
WWMT
"Do not go out," longer ETAs for tow trucks with blizzard on the way
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tow truck companies are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend ahead of the blizzard expected to hit West Michigan on Thursday. “We’re all going to be running long hours, so if you guys do end up in a ditch or in a collision, please just stay in your vehicle. Do not get out, and whatever you do, stay in your vehicle,” said Joey Bird, co-owner and tow truck operator at T&J Towing in Kalamazoo. “Your vehicle is the safest place for you. We've had some scenarios where people get out and wait for tow trucks, and that doesn't end well for people”
WWMT
"We'll be ready to go out," West Michigan plow drivers on speed dial ahead of winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan public works departments and county road commissions are managing their plow drivers and preparing for a days-long winter storm event. Allegan, Barry and Kalamazoo County Road Commissions said their plow driver crews are prepared to work all weekend. Ahead of the Winter Storm: Airports...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes face major shortage during holiday season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, the largest provider of supplemental food in Kalamazoo County, is facing major shortages this holiday season resulting from inflation and supply chain problems. "Shelves in the warehouse are the emptiest they've ever been," Associate Director Greta Faworski said. September: Kalamazoo Loaves &...
