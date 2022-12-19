Joey Hart wins 400th game
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Linton head coach Joey Hart won his 400th career game on Saturday after the Miners defeated Evansville Harrison in double overtime. Hart now has a record of 400-200 in 13 years at the school. He’s been a coach for 25 years overall. Up next Linton plays St. Joseph Ogden this Thursday evening.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0