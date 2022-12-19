ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linton, IN

Joey Hart wins 400th game

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Linton head coach Joey Hart won his 400th career game on Saturday after the Miners defeated Evansville Harrison in double overtime. Hart now has a record of 400-200 in 13 years at the school. He’s been a coach for 25 years overall. Up next Linton plays St. Joseph Ogden this Thursday evening.

wamwamfm.com

Storm Causes Sports Re-Schedule

The incoming storm system is also wreaking havoc with the local high school sports schedules. Today’s Washington Lady Hatchets game vs Henderson County, Kentucky at Owensboro has been moved from 4:30 to 11:30 this morning…you can hear the game here on WAWM. The Bobcat of Daviess County Tournament...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Four local players join Indiana State Football

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Four local high school stars are staying home to play for the Indiana State Sycamores. Terre Haute North’s Jesiah Richardson, Jayden Wayt and Damon Sturm and South’s Jude McCoskey all signed their letters of intent on Wednesday morning. In addition Terre Haute South soccer star Mason Ham signed with Marian […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Opening day for Jenni Marietta Holiday Classic

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The opening day of the Jenni Marietta State Farm Holiday Classic got underway on Wednesday evening. Here are the results from the first day. Greencastle 77 South Vermillion 10Northview 51 Cloverdale 17Parke Heritage 47 West Vigo 37Clay City 45 Terre Haute North 61
GREENCASTLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

GDL visits Britt’s Blooming Boutique

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Good Day live visits Britt’s Blooming Boutique in Greencastle and chats with shop owner Brittany Overshiner about what caused her to open the store. More information regarding Britt’s Blooming Boutique can be found online on their Facebook page, Instagram (@britts_bloomingboutique), or TikTok (@brittsbloomingboutique). Britts Blooming BoutiqueStreet Address: 5 W. […]
GREENCASTLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley winter storm coverage blog

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With a blast of arctic air coming through the area combined with snowfall expected, Thursday night and most of Friday are expected to be messy in the Wabash Valley. WTWO/WAWV will have team coverage throughout the valley as the weather comes through heading into the Christmas weekend. This page will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensville School letting out early

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has announced that Owensville School is letting out early on Monday. According to officials with the South Gibson School Corporation, the school is dismissing early because of HVAC issues. GCSO says Owensville School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. on December 19.
OWENSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
PRINCETON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes Police respond to firearm incident

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in the city of Vincennes said they responded to an incident involving a firearm Thursday night. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 7:43 p.m., little information has been released so far. No word on potential injuries involved. Police said there is no threat to the community concerning this […]
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Two Road Accident in Daviess Co.

A one-vehicle accident took place yesterday morning around 6:50 a.m. The caller reported hitting a pole near 300 W and State Road 358 in Washington. The air bags did not deploy, and no injuries were reported. A two-vehicle accident was reported in Montgomery yesterday afternoon around 4:25 pm. The accident...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rising Flu/RSV/Covid cases in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN, Ind. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Tis the season for cold and flu, and the Wabash Valley has seen its share. We visited Sullivan County Community Hospital to find out about the number of rising cases, and get advice on when it’s time to seek medical attention. Sullivan County Community Hospital 2020 North Section StreetSullivan, […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, says the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. Bobe says the house is considered to be a total loss. No injuries were reported due to the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
VINCENNES, IN
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws was hit by the bullet and taken […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
