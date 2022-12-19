ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13abc.com

Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Humane Society asks you to bring all pets inside during the wicked winter weather

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The wicked winter weather barreling our way also means all your pets need to be inside. It sounds like common sense, but almost every year, cruelty investigators at the Toledo Humane Society handle cases of pets that are seriously injured or die because of weather conditions. It’s really simple: if you’re too cold, they’re too cold. And if you don’t bring your pets in, you could be facing criminal charges.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's snow plow crews prepare for coming storm

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's road crews are preparing for the imminent winter storm, but Thursday evening's rainy weather is only making their job harder. Streets, Bridges, and Harbor Commissioner Jeremy Mikoljczyk said they're salting the roads in anticipation, but he's worried much of the brine will wash away. That could lead to some dangerously icy conditions on Friday, but his team will be working all through the storm to keep things as under control as they can.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Findlay announces available warming centers for the public

Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – December 22, 2022: The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year. Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold. The warming center is open from 8 pm to 8 am every day. City Mission will open its warming center on December 25, 2022, all day as well. Guests can NOT be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility, guests must also agree to follow the rules of the center. City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter. Information is available at the warming center, in the office (from 9am-5pm), or by reaching out to our intake department at (419) 423-9151 ext. 113.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction ahead of winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a Weather Event Travel Restriction that will be in effect until further notice. Ohio Turnpike says the engineering department is carefully monitoring the situations surrounded the upcoming winter storm and the restriction may be expanded or restricted as conditions warrant.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Third annual Christmas Cruz Parade to provide toys to Toledo Children’s Hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third annual Christmas Cruz Parade will be providing toys to the children at Toledo Children’s Hospital this Christmas Eve. Organizers say every year, the Christmas Cruz Parade, in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, takes place in an effort to supply toys to the children at the Toledo Children’s Hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Experts provide tips for drivers in preparation of winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and other local officials are encouraging people to stay off the roadways during that upcoming winter storm. But what if you really have to be driving?. There are some important reminders that many of us have heard before, but it’s...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG prepares for flash freeze and high winds creating icy streets and possible power outages

Plunging temperatures and gusting winds are expected to create havoc in this region the next few days. As of Thursday afternoon, the Wood County Commissioners closed all non-essential offices on Friday. The Wood County Health Department and Community Health Center will be closed. And the Wood County Park District announced all park properties and facilities will be closed due to weather conditions.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee Winter Weather Travel Advisory

Adrian, MI – Due to the Winter Storm Warning and the forecast for roads to worsen as the storm intensifies this evening; Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier in conjunction with the Lenawee County Office of Emergency Management and the Lenawee County road Commission has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Lenawee County for the evening of Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 and lasting through Saturday, December 24th, 2022. Snow and blowing snow along with rapidly falling temperatures will result in extremely poor driving conditions, those who do not have to travel are urged not to. If you do travel please use extreme caution by slowing down and leaving plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

