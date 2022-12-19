Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
Related
13abc.com
Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of...
13abc.com
Area Office on Aging distributes more than 2,200 holidays meals ahead of winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Area Office on Aging gives free holiday meals to seniors in need every year, but this time around the meals are especially important. With a severe winter storm on the way, the four-serving meal packages are ensuring seniors’ fridges are stocked so they don’t have to traverse treacherous roads just to eat.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and...
13abc.com
Toledo Humane Society leaders say all pets need to be inside the next few days
Groups against death penalty optimistic in pursuit of full ban in Ohio. Groups pursuing a full ban death penalty ban in Ohio are optimistic heading into a new year with a new state legislature. Wood County Sheriff discusses snow emergency level procedure, warming shelters. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By...
13abc.com
Toledo Humane Society asks you to bring all pets inside during the wicked winter weather
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The wicked winter weather barreling our way also means all your pets need to be inside. It sounds like common sense, but almost every year, cruelty investigators at the Toledo Humane Society handle cases of pets that are seriously injured or die because of weather conditions. It’s really simple: if you’re too cold, they’re too cold. And if you don’t bring your pets in, you could be facing criminal charges.
50 North members prepare to ride out winter storm, change holiday plans
FINDLAY, Ohio — As holiday plans and severe winter weather are colliding this weekend, many people are being forced to change their plans last minute. The dining hall at 50 North in Findlay was buzzing with activity and excitement on Wednesday as members discuss upcoming holiday and New Year's plans.
13abc.com
Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
St. Paul's Community Center raises bed count for homeless during winter storms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Why has Joe Habib, the CEO of St. Paul's Community Center, been working there for over 10 years? It makes people feel warm, safe, full, wanted and welcome. During his time at the shelter, they created a winter crisis program for when temperatures go below 25 degrees.
Toledo's snow plow crews prepare for coming storm
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's road crews are preparing for the imminent winter storm, but Thursday evening's rainy weather is only making their job harder. Streets, Bridges, and Harbor Commissioner Jeremy Mikoljczyk said they're salting the roads in anticipation, but he's worried much of the brine will wash away. That could lead to some dangerously icy conditions on Friday, but his team will be working all through the storm to keep things as under control as they can.
hometownstations.com
City of Findlay announces available warming centers for the public
Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – December 22, 2022: The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year. Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold. The warming center is open from 8 pm to 8 am every day. City Mission will open its warming center on December 25, 2022, all day as well. Guests can NOT be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility, guests must also agree to follow the rules of the center. City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter. Information is available at the warming center, in the office (from 9am-5pm), or by reaching out to our intake department at (419) 423-9151 ext. 113.
13abc.com
Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction ahead of winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a Weather Event Travel Restriction that will be in effect until further notice. Ohio Turnpike says the engineering department is carefully monitoring the situations surrounded the upcoming winter storm and the restriction may be expanded or restricted as conditions warrant.
13abc.com
Third annual Christmas Cruz Parade to provide toys to Toledo Children’s Hospital
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third annual Christmas Cruz Parade will be providing toys to the children at Toledo Children’s Hospital this Christmas Eve. Organizers say every year, the Christmas Cruz Parade, in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, takes place in an effort to supply toys to the children at the Toledo Children’s Hospital.
Man trapped in grain saved from Oak Harbor silo Thursday morning
OAK HARBOR, Ohio — A worker trapped up to his chest in grain in a silo at the Luckey Farmers facility in Oak Harbor, Ohio was saved Thursday morning by multiple responding fire departments, rescue crews and facility employees. The Portage Fire District and Mid-County EMS were dispatched to...
13abc.com
Experts provide tips for drivers in preparation of winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and other local officials are encouraging people to stay off the roadways during that upcoming winter storm. But what if you really have to be driving?. There are some important reminders that many of us have heard before, but it’s...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG prepares for flash freeze and high winds creating icy streets and possible power outages
Plunging temperatures and gusting winds are expected to create havoc in this region the next few days. As of Thursday afternoon, the Wood County Commissioners closed all non-essential offices on Friday. The Wood County Health Department and Community Health Center will be closed. And the Wood County Park District announced all park properties and facilities will be closed due to weather conditions.
WTOL-TV
Wood County post office makes its mark on the holiday season, drawing crowds at Christmastime
A post office in Wood County is more popular than usual for a special reason this time of year. Take a look at what draws crowds to the village of Rudolph, Ohio.
13abc.com
Family working to put their home back together after a semi-truck crashed into it
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just after midnight on Thursday, a semi-truck went through a stop sign on Crissey Road and crashed into a century-old home on Central Avenue. Thankfully no one was hurt, but the four people inside the home were pretty shaken up. A group was out Thursday morning...
Postal services prepare for last-minute deliveries ahead of severe weather
TOLEDO, Ohio — Severe weather is on the horizon and it might have some worried if last-minute gift deliveries will make it on time, especially during the busy season for postal services like the U.S. Postal Service. USPS strategic communication specialist Naddia Dhalai said the postal service prepares for...
wlen.com
Lenawee Winter Weather Travel Advisory
Adrian, MI – Due to the Winter Storm Warning and the forecast for roads to worsen as the storm intensifies this evening; Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier in conjunction with the Lenawee County Office of Emergency Management and the Lenawee County road Commission has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Lenawee County for the evening of Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 and lasting through Saturday, December 24th, 2022. Snow and blowing snow along with rapidly falling temperatures will result in extremely poor driving conditions, those who do not have to travel are urged not to. If you do travel please use extreme caution by slowing down and leaving plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Comments / 0