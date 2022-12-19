Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated. According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.
St. Paul's Community Center raises bed count for homeless during winter storms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Why has Joe Habib, the CEO of St. Paul's Community Center, been working there for over 10 years? It makes people feel warm, safe, full, wanted and welcome. During his time at the shelter, they created a winter crisis program for when temperatures go below 25 degrees.
hometownstations.com
City of Findlay announces available warming centers for the public
Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – December 22, 2022: The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year. Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold. The warming center is open from 8 pm to 8 am every day. City Mission will open its warming center on December 25, 2022, all day as well. Guests can NOT be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility, guests must also agree to follow the rules of the center. City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter. Information is available at the warming center, in the office (from 9am-5pm), or by reaching out to our intake department at (419) 423-9151 ext. 113.
bgindependentmedia.org
BGHS senior earns full-ride scholarship through QuestBridge match program
The numbers weren’t exactly in Isabella Espinosa’s favor. The Bowling Green High School senior was one of nearly 17,000 students nationwide who applied to earn a match scholarship through QuestBridge College Match Program this fall. The odds got slightly better when she was one of about 6,000 chosen to be finalists.
13abc.com
A community mourns the loss of a fallen hero
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A small but tight-knit community is saying goodbye to a fallen hero. Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin was killed in the line of duty when his work vehicle collided with another car. He was a father, a son, and a hero. Fallen sheriff deputy Daniel Kin on...
13abc.com
Third annual Christmas Cruz Parade to provide toys to Toledo Children’s Hospital
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third annual Christmas Cruz Parade will be providing toys to the children at Toledo Children’s Hospital this Christmas Eve. Organizers say every year, the Christmas Cruz Parade, in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, takes place in an effort to supply toys to the children at the Toledo Children’s Hospital.
13abc.com
Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of...
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and...
13abc.com
Toledo Humane Society leaders say all pets need to be inside the next few days
Groups against death penalty optimistic in pursuit of full ban in Ohio. Groups pursuing a full ban death penalty ban in Ohio are optimistic heading into a new year with a new state legislature. Wood County Sheriff discusses snow emergency level procedure, warming shelters. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By...
13abc.com
Perrysburg appoints Police Chief as Director of Public Safety
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Police Chief on Tuesday was named the city’s Director of Public Safety. Perrysburg Mayor recommended Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones for the position. The city council voted to approve Mayor Mackin’s appointment during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. “Perrysburg’s safety and security...
Toledo family who lost everything in house fire thankful for safety, in need of donations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters rescued three children, three adults and a dog from a north Toledo house fire on Friday. But while everyone is safe, the mother of the family said they lost almost everything. Amanda Knezevich lived in the home with her three kids: 6-year-old Mandileu, 5-year-old Malaki...
13abc.com
Family working to put their home back together after a semi-truck crashed into it
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just after midnight on Thursday, a semi-truck went through a stop sign on Crissey Road and crashed into a century-old home on Central Avenue. Thankfully no one was hurt, but the four people inside the home were pretty shaken up. A group was out Thursday morning...
13abc.com
Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
13abc.com
Area Office on Aging distributes more than 2,200 holidays meals ahead of winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Area Office on Aging gives free holiday meals to seniors in need every year, but this time around the meals are especially important. With a severe winter storm on the way, the four-serving meal packages are ensuring seniors’ fridges are stocked so they don’t have to traverse treacherous roads just to eat.
50 North members prepare to ride out winter storm, change holiday plans
FINDLAY, Ohio — As holiday plans and severe winter weather are colliding this weekend, many people are being forced to change their plans last minute. The dining hall at 50 North in Findlay was buzzing with activity and excitement on Wednesday as members discuss upcoming holiday and New Year's plans.
Toledo City Council status unclear for Hobbs, Williams after ex-members' guilty pleas
TOLEDO, Ohio — The statuses of Toledo City Council members John Hobbs III and Vanice Williams are up in the air following guilty pleas entered last week by ex-council members in a federal bribery case. Hobbs and Williams were appointed in September 2020 to finish the terms of Tyrone...
13abc.com
Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
Gun violence declared a public health crisis in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gun violence is a public health crisis in Toledo, city council declared in a unanimous vote Tuesday. The designation will allow the city of Toledo to receive more grants and state and federal funding to help combat the mental and environmental issues that lead to people pulling the trigger.
13abc.com
Governor awards funding to historic building rehabilitation projects
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced, Tuesday, that the state would support rehabilitation projects and the restoration of historic buildings statewide. According to state officials, 54 rehabilitation projects and 57 historic buildings are slated to undergo restoration. Seven of the 57 historic buildings...
