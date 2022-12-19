ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated. According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Findlay announces available warming centers for the public

Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – December 22, 2022: The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year. Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold. The warming center is open from 8 pm to 8 am every day. City Mission will open its warming center on December 25, 2022, all day as well. Guests can NOT be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility, guests must also agree to follow the rules of the center. City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter. Information is available at the warming center, in the office (from 9am-5pm), or by reaching out to our intake department at (419) 423-9151 ext. 113.
FINDLAY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BGHS senior earns full-ride scholarship through QuestBridge match program

The numbers weren’t exactly in Isabella Espinosa’s favor. The Bowling Green High School senior was one of nearly 17,000 students nationwide who applied to earn a match scholarship through QuestBridge College Match Program this fall. The odds got slightly better when she was one of about 6,000 chosen to be finalists.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

A community mourns the loss of a fallen hero

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A small but tight-knit community is saying goodbye to a fallen hero. Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin was killed in the line of duty when his work vehicle collided with another car. He was a father, a son, and a hero. Fallen sheriff deputy Daniel Kin on...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Third annual Christmas Cruz Parade to provide toys to Toledo Children’s Hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third annual Christmas Cruz Parade will be providing toys to the children at Toledo Children’s Hospital this Christmas Eve. Organizers say every year, the Christmas Cruz Parade, in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, takes place in an effort to supply toys to the children at the Toledo Children’s Hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg appoints Police Chief as Director of Public Safety

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Police Chief on Tuesday was named the city’s Director of Public Safety. Perrysburg Mayor recommended Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones for the position. The city council voted to approve Mayor Mackin’s appointment during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. “Perrysburg’s safety and security...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Gun violence declared a public health crisis in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gun violence is a public health crisis in Toledo, city council declared in a unanimous vote Tuesday. The designation will allow the city of Toledo to receive more grants and state and federal funding to help combat the mental and environmental issues that lead to people pulling the trigger.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Governor awards funding to historic building rehabilitation projects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced, Tuesday, that the state would support rehabilitation projects and the restoration of historic buildings statewide. According to state officials, 54 rehabilitation projects and 57 historic buildings are slated to undergo restoration. Seven of the 57 historic buildings...
TOLEDO, OH

