wwno.org
What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
“It’s a catastrophe” - Louisiana's shrinking number of insurance providers causes turmoil
While most of Louisiana is preparing for the looming freeze that’s been forecasted, some Louisianians are still stuck in an insurance quagmire from previous hurricane seasons.
It’s Official! Louisiana Roads Are Third Worst in Entire Country
It has come as much a shock to me as I'm sure it will to you! Apparently, we have been wrong for years!. Louisiana does NOT have the worst roads in the whole country. Shocker isn't it? No, that honor actually belongs to Hawaii. Who would have ever guessed that?
This Is The Biggest House In Louisiana
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Louisiana.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond. Cameron Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Cameron Parish, Louisiana for their suspected involvement in baiting a pond to hunt migratory game birds. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)...
Entergy Louisiana files $5B Phase 1 resilience plan with Louisiana PSC
Entergy Louisiana filed its Phase I Entergy Future Ready resilience plan with the Louisiana Public Service Commission this week. Phase I is for the first five years of a 10-year resilience plan to accelerate the ... Read More » The post Entergy Louisiana files $5B Phase 1 resilience plan with Louisiana PSC appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
KNOE TV8
State to review conditional permits for Louisiana’s largest coastal project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) has approved a conditional permit for the biggest river diversion project ever proposed in Louisiana. The Corps has offered a permit for the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project to build 21 square miles of land in 50 years. The proposed $2 billion...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly failing to pay a landowner more than $24,000 for timber. He is charged with one count of failure to remit payment for the harvest of forest products.
houmatimes.com
LDWF Warns Public of Potential Fish Kills Due to Freezing Temperatures
As an arctic blast is forecast to move across the state, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries warns the public of potential fish kills throughout coastal Louisiana due to freezing water temperatures. If fish kills do occur, evidence of such could be delayed. Fish often sink to the bottom...
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
theadvocate.com
Why Louisiana electric companies don't expect big power outages from cold snap
While a blast of arctic air is set to blanket Louisiana with bitterly cold temperatures in the coming days, the electric grid operator and utilities say they are not expecting the type of rolling blackouts and mass outages experienced during the 2021 winter storm. Working in the grid’s favor is...
Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal
Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal. Louisiana – The state of Louisiana has applied to have the severely polluted Capitol Lakes designated as a Superfund site, allowing for government oversight, funding, and cleaning of the lakes. The lakes have been contaminated with polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) since 1983, and have been deemed unsafe for swimming or fishing.
Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and keep people from moving away. One […]
wbrz.com
La. governor wants Capitol Lakes prioritized for pollution cleanup
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday to designate the Capitol Lakes as a superfund site, prioritizing the lakes for federal funding needed to clean up high levels of pollution in the bodies of water. “The lakes are a wonderful...
Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana
Louisiana is bracing for an Arctic blast expected to freeze most of the state early Friday morning, plunging temperatures into the low teens through Christmas Eve. The National Weather Service and state officials are urging residents across the state to complete cold-weather preparations no later than Thursday. The threatening weather comes just one week after […] The post Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Lake Maurepas carbon capture project faces backlash over test wells: 'Give us a break'
About 50 residents of Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and other parishes flocked to Baton Rouge for a hearing on a global gas supply company’s application for a test well permit in Lake Maurepas. The stratigraphic test well is set to be built on the lake’s south side in St. John...
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers
NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
kalb.com
Temporary restraining order granted blocking Louisiana’s $2B pharmacy contract
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A temporary 10-day restraining order has been granted by Judge Kelly Balfour in the 19th Judicial District Court to block Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. As News Channel 5 reported back on Dec. 20,...
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
