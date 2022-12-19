ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
wwno.org

What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

LDWF Warns Public of Potential Fish Kills Due to Freezing Temperatures

As an arctic blast is forecast to move across the state, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries warns the public of potential fish kills throughout coastal Louisiana due to freezing water temperatures. If fish kills do occur, evidence of such could be delayed. Fish often sink to the bottom...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal

Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal. Louisiana – The state of Louisiana has applied to have the severely polluted Capitol Lakes designated as a Superfund site, allowing for government oversight, funding, and cleaning of the lakes. The lakes have been contaminated with polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) since 1983, and have been deemed unsafe for swimming or fishing.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and keep people from moving away. One […]
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

La. governor wants Capitol Lakes prioritized for pollution cleanup

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday to designate the Capitol Lakes as a superfund site, prioritizing the lakes for federal funding needed to clean up high levels of pollution in the bodies of water. “The lakes are a wonderful...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana

Louisiana is bracing for an Arctic blast expected to freeze most of the state early Friday morning, plunging temperatures into the low teens through Christmas Eve. The National Weather Service and state officials are urging residents across the state to complete cold-weather preparations no later than Thursday. The threatening weather comes just one week after […] The post Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
lbmjournal.com

RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
WWL

Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers

NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy