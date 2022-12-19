Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Beau Terra Lane in Huntsville
ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Beau Terra Lane in Huntsville.
WHNT-TV
Chabad of Huntsville Hosts Hanukkah Celebration
Chabad of Huntsville hosts Hanukkah Celebration at Bridge Street. Chabad of Huntsville hosts Hanukkah Celebration at Bridge Street. Stay weather aware Thursday as temperatures drop into dangerously cold territory. Colbert County Opening Shelters for Cold Weather. As the cold weather gets closer, many places will be opening shelters. Last Minute...
WHNT-TV
One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting
A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Food Pantry Dedicated to...
earnthenecklace.com
Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV: Where Is the Huntsville Reporter Going?
Madison Neal has been doing an outstanding job at WHNT News 19 for four years. Viewers love the sweet smile of the Miss Alabama Volunteer. So, they were naturally disheartened when they learned Madison Neal was leaving WHNT-TV. They have many questions about her departure and especially want to know whether she is also quitting the journalism industry. Here’s what the journalist said about her departure from WHNT.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Tacosa Drive in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Tacosa Drive in Huntsville. The...
Cullman’s ‘Mrs. Claus’ tells all
CULLMAN, Ala. – Did you know the Cullman area has its very own Mrs. Claus? Tonja Grace has been bringing good cheer for half a decade. “I got started doing this about five years ago,” Grace said. “My boys are grown, and Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I wanted a way I could give back to the community. I initially started visiting homebound patients and hospice patients. It eventually went to riding in parades, and simply walking the streets giving out candy canes and toys to the smaller children.” Grace said one of her favorite things to do is...
WAFF
Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
(WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. Huntsville Utilities crews are responding to a power outage in northwest Huntsville. The outage is affecting customers from Research Park Boulevard west to Jeff Road and from Plummer Road south to University Drive.
Marked for Life Ministries opening warming station in Fort Payne
With freezing temperatures on the horizon, Marked for Life Ministries in Fort Payne is getting ready to provide a warming station for those in need.
WHNT-TV
Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder
A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. It's been more than seven years since the death of Connie Ridgeway. Decatur Homeless Advocate Seeks Assistance from City …. For people experiencing homelessness...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal announce delays due to weather
Redstone Arsenal and the cities of Huntsville and Madison will be opening later than usual Friday due to the weather. Redstone Arsenal will delay reporting times until 10 a.m. Friday, with services and operations opening shortly thereafter. Arsenal employees are urged to be in close contact with their supervisors for reporting status.
AdWeek
Luke Hajdasz Leaving WAAY in Huntsville after 2 Years
Luke Hajdasz is leaving Huntsville, Alabama ABC affiliate WAAY after two years. Hajdasz posted the news on Twitter saying, “I will certainly miss North Alabama and the people of this part of the country. Announcement on what’s next coming soon!”. He joined the station after graduating from the...
WHNT-TV
ALDOT Working to Prepare Roads for Cold Weather
The Alabama Department of Transportation has pre-treated all major state-owned roads. The Alabama Department of Transportation has pre-treated all major state-owned roads. It's been more than seven years since the death of Connie Ridgeway. Decatur Homeless Advocate Seeks Assistance from City …. For people experiencing homelessness in Decatur, the number...
Christmas Lights: Highway 231 in Arab
Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! This display is on Highway 231 in Arab.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
meetingstoday.com
The Secret About Alabama as a Meetings Destination Is Getting Out
Saturn V rocket. Davidson Center for Space Exploration, Huntsville, Alabama. Credit: Huntsville/Madison County CVB. Boasting some of the best, if unheralded, beaches in the U.S., as well as an aerospace industry that sent man to the moon and venues that commemorate momentous historical events, Alabama remains a relatively untapped jewel of a meetings destination. But perhaps the secret is getting out.
WHNT-TV
Tuscumbia Votes to Allow Medical Cannabis Dispensaries
The Tuscumbia City Council has voted to adopt a state ordinance that would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in the city. Tuscumbia Votes to Allow Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Tuscumbia City Council has voted to adopt a state ordinance that would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in the...
WAFF
All we want for Christmas is Pizzelle’s Hot Chocolate bombs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Nothing beats sitting at home and watching Christmas movies with a mug of hot chocolate!. Everyone loves hot chocolate, but Pizzelle’s Confections in Huntsville has some of the best around. The candy shop also makes beautiful hot chocolate bombs to make the expereince even more fun.
1 dead following shooting outside nightclub in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A customer who was allegedly shot by a security guard at a nightclub in Huntsville early Thursday morning has died, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A spokesperson with HPD said officers responded to a shooting at Club 3208 on Long Avenue around 3:30 a.m....
2 charged in nationwide Ring camera ‘swatting’ spree, including Huntsville
Two young men have been charged with carrying out a "swatting spree" over the span of one week in November as they allegedly hacked into a dozen Ring doorbell cameras across the country, including Huntsville, and live-streamed police response.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
The 100 BlackMen of GreaterHuntsville
Story by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, senior staff writer (courtesy photo) The 100 Black Men ofGreater Huntsville (100 BMOGH), a Huntsville charitable organization, held its black tie/ formal dress annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 17th, at the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. As a non-profit 501 (c) (3), the organization’s main purpose is to empower youth to reach their full potential. Proceeds from the Holiday Gala will support academic scholarships and the organization’s “Four for the Future” overall mission.
