CULLMAN, Ala. – Did you know the Cullman area has its very own Mrs. Claus? Tonja Grace has been bringing good cheer for half a decade. “I got started doing this about five years ago,” Grace said. “My boys are grown, and Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I wanted a way I could give back to the community. I initially started visiting homebound patients and hospice patients. It eventually went to riding in parades, and simply walking the streets giving out candy canes and toys to the smaller children.” Grace said one of her favorite things to do is...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO