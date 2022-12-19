ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Family spending holidays in Indianapolis NICU with their triplets

INDIANAPOLIS — Home for the holidays. That's the goal for many families over the next few days. But for families with newborns in a neonatal intensive care unit, spending baby's first Christmas apart can be tricky. For those with little ones still in the hospital, staff there work hard to spread around some Christmas cheer.
COLUMBUS, IN
Family of 4 displaced by Columbus house fire Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Christmas morning fire did extensive damage to a Columbus home and displaced a family of four. A Columbus Fire Department spokesperson said in a media advisory that crews were called to the 4600 block of Bayview Drive around 4 a.m. Flames and smoke were coming from the house when the first trucks arrived.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Snowy, slick in spots early Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — We hope you and your family had a Merry Christmas. It was certainly nice to finally see some sunshine. And you can tell the air is subtly getting "warmer," which isn't saying much. But when you go from a -40 windchill and -10 air temperature, it makes "highs" in the teens feel so much better.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
