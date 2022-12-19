Read full article on original website
Children's Museum one of many businesses, homes affected by frozen pipes
INDIANAPOLIS — Monday was supposed to be a warm welcome to crowds after a holiday break. Instead, flooding in a section of the Children's Museum of Indianapolis has forced the facility to remain closed another day. "It was like a waterfall happening within our welcome center," said Audra Blasdel,...
Southwest Indy family waits for maintenance to repair apartment's furnace
INDIANAPOLIS — We're experiencing the kind of weather where you can't be without heat for too long. Unfortunately, that's just what one southwest side family is enduring. Their apartment furnace hasn't worked for two days. The Christmas presents are under the tree, but all Kangi Adade and his family...
Greenwood community steps up for 2 families who lost everything hours before Christmas Eve
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Whenever fire destroys a home in Johnson County, a group of volunteers responds right away to make sure victims get needed essentials to make it through the first 72 hours. They're called the "Fire Angels." And those angels — with help from the Greenwood community —...
Donors help Castleton business exceed goal in fund for man experiencing homelessness
INDIANAPOLIS — When a northeast side business sent out a call for help for a man experiencing homelessness, people stepped up in a big way. "It gets real cold out here sometimes, you know, and I don't got no place to go," said James in a social media post by MOTW Coffee & Pastries, 6706 East 82nd Street.
Here's where to drop off your live Christmas tree after the holidays in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — With Christmas right around the corner, that means people will be trying to dispose of live trees soon. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Indy Parks will once again have the Christmas Tree mulching program. Seven public parks around the city will host drop-off locations from Sunday, Dec. 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Tire tracks on frozen Indianapolis canal
Tire tracks could be seen on the frozen canal the morning after a woman drove her car. She was later arrested.
Family spending holidays in Indianapolis NICU with their triplets
INDIANAPOLIS — Home for the holidays. That's the goal for many families over the next few days. But for families with newborns in a neonatal intensive care unit, spending baby's first Christmas apart can be tricky. For those with little ones still in the hospital, staff there work hard to spread around some Christmas cheer.
Shoppers hit grocery stores ahead of Christmas and expected winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s beginning to look a lot like the week leading up to Christmas at local grocery stores, including the Kroger at 116th Street and Cumberland Road in Fishers. “It started at 7 a.m. We had people lined up as the door opened,” said store manager Travis...
Riley kid shares 'great experience' of meeting kids also with cranio-facial differences at summer camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children is nearing the finish of its year-end giving campaign, which not only raises money but shines a light on the critical care it helps provide to children and their families. Veronica Salrin's parents said they knew she'd be born with some challenges after...
Southwest cancels most of its flights Tuesday at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — Flight cancellations, specifically with Southwest Airlines, continue to cause frustrations for travelers at airports across the country, including at Indianapolis International Airport, where Southwest Airlines had canceled a majority of its flights for Tuesday. As of 6:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, 39 flights had been canceled at IND,...
Tire tracks visible on frozen Indianapolis canal, woman accused of driving on canal arrested
IMPD arrested Larayne Gleason for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Sunday night. She's accused of driving her car on the icy canal.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More snow Monday ahead of warming trend
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick clipper system will track through central Indiana today, but the snow will have to battle dry air close to the surface in order for accumulations to become widespread. While downtown Indianapolis has been snow-free, a steady snow is now covering paved surfaces along the Interstate...
'If you need it, want it, take it' | Cicero bike shop hands out bikes for Christmas
CICERO, Ind. — It's almost Christmas, which means many people are scrambling to find last-minute gifts for loved ones. A bike shop in Hamilton County is making it a little easier for you by letting you take away a bike for free. Joe Rudy, who owns Rudy's Recycle Shop...
Charities working hard to prepare those without homes for winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — As the Midwest braces for a winter storm, Hoosiers in central Indiana need help. Organizations have been reaching out to make sure people in need stay warm. According to the latest research from Indiana University, there were more than 1,900 people experiencing homelessness in Marion County. 13News...
Tiger cub Nicholas has died, say Indianapolis Zoo officials
INDIANAPOLIS — Officials at the Indianapolis Zoo announced Friday the death of a tiger cub. In a social media post, the zoo said "Nicolas" was euthanized to end his suffering. Nicholas and his brother, Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present a birth or acquired soon after,...
Family of 4 displaced by Columbus house fire Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Christmas morning fire did extensive damage to a Columbus home and displaced a family of four. A Columbus Fire Department spokesperson said in a media advisory that crews were called to the 4600 block of Bayview Drive around 4 a.m. Flames and smoke were coming from the house when the first trucks arrived.
What you need to know about checking and preparing for your flight in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm is already causing flight delays and cancellations across the country. Those issues will also impact flights at the Indianapolis International Airport as the winter storm moves through. Delays can be caused by de-icing and clearing runways, cancellations from weather conditions, and disruptions in other cities because of the weather.
NICU babies at Indianapolis hospital dress up to celebrate major milestone: Their 1st Christmas
INDIANAPOLIS — The tiniest patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent dressed in their holiday best for a very special visitor. For the third year in a row, one of Santa's special helpers, neonatologist Dr. Jonathan Buechler who's been deemed "Dr. Santa," graced the NICU's halls.
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Snowy, slick in spots early Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — We hope you and your family had a Merry Christmas. It was certainly nice to finally see some sunshine. And you can tell the air is subtly getting "warmer," which isn't saying much. But when you go from a -40 windchill and -10 air temperature, it makes "highs" in the teens feel so much better.
