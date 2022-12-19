Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Save The Date For Beautify Goleta’s Next Event
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, December 22, 2022 – The City of Goleta’s next #BeautifyGoleta event is coming up on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. This event will feature a Bulky Item Collection Event and an updated Self-Guided Cleanup Program. Self-Guided...
Bank of America Invests More than $2.6 Million with Central Coast Nonprofits in 2022
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Central Coast, Calif. – As part of its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, Bank of America has directed more than $2.6 million in philanthropic capital to nonprofits and charities across Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The support is helping to remove barriers to economic mobility and social progress, with a particular focus on nonprofits providing basic needs, paid career training and placement, education and economic development.
Crunch Time
In response to Ryan P. Cruz’s article “Caught in the Rental Crunch,” here is another story regarding the Santa Barbara rental insanity. About a year ago, my husband and I were ready to purchase a home. We were realistic that Santa Barbara wasn’t in the cards for us, so we looked elsewhere, intending to remain renters in the local area. We purchased a three-bedroom home in Boise, Idaho, with the intention of renting it out. About that time we were given notice to move out of our rental in the Santa Barbara area, and after three months of looking we finally gave up. Not only had the rental prices basically doubled in four years, there was virtually no inventory.
In Memoriam | Robert Frederick “Rik” Christensen, Jr.: 1945 – 2022
“The mountains are calling, and I must go.” — John Muir. Robert Frederick Christensen, Jr., known to friends and the community as Rik, left this world on November 26, 2022, at the age of 77. Rik was a friend, a backpacker, a restorer, a tinkerer, an inspiration, an educator, and a legend.
Strong Bonds Among Neighbors and Friends
In this season, I would normally take a moment to reflect on the accomplishments of the year, catalogue the upcoming challenges, and then wish you all the best of the holidays. Recently, however, some hateful flyers targeting our Jewish neighbors were distributed anonymously in an astounding display of mental-midgetry and...
Crane School Second Graders Offer Gifts of Comfort for Guests of Showers of Blessing
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Crane School second graders put their money where their hearts are this week by curating care packages for Showers of Blessing guests, which their teacher, Karen Ohrn, delivered to the commuter lot shower session yesterday morning. The packages included socks, toothbrushes, healthy snacks, lotions, gift cards, and more than a few dollars from the children’s piggy banks. Enacting their school’s “Put We before Me” motto, they gathered items for people who are without homes or other necessities. They gathered so many quality items, they were able to create thirty care packages. Guests of Showers of Blessing enjoyed choosing packages that contained items they would especially enjoy. Smiles and nods demonstrated their pleasure at their chosen items, as well as their comments; “thank you,” and “oh yeah,” and “yes; that one.” Their lives on the street, or living in their vehicles, are often cold, uncomfortable, and lacking basic comforts. Showers of Blessing provides hot showers for anyone in need at the commuter lot at 400 W. Carrillo Street on Tuesday mornings from 10 to 1, and at five other sites during the week. See https://showersofblessingsb.org. Showers of Blessing serves 45 showers each week at the commuter lot and up to 35 at other sites around town, and in Goleta and Isla Vista.
Our Most-Read Stories: 2022 in Review
Since 1986, the Santa Barbara Independent has been required reading for the South Coast’s active and sophisticated population. We decided to mine the troves of 2022 to present a slice of the stories that resonated the most with our readers this year. According to Google Analytics, these were the posts that got the keyboards a-clacking. Thanks for caring, and have a Happy New Year.
Regional Business Award Nominations Now Open
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is now taking nominations for the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
UC Santa Barbara’s ‘Dormzilla’ Plans Roasted as ‘Safety Risk’ by Faculty Senate
A special review committee formulated by UC Santa Barbara’s Faculty Senate released a 200-page report scorching Chancellor Henry Yang’s plans to build a nine-story mega-dorm capable of housing 3,500 students. After five months of review, the panel concluded that Munger Hall — as currently proposed — posed “significant safety risks that are predictable enough, probable enough, and consequential enough that it would be unwise for UCSB to proceed without significant modification to the design.”
Santa Barbara County Co-Response Team Named Innovator of the Year by South Coast Chamber of Commerce
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Co-Response Team was named the Innovator of the Year at the 2022 South Coast Chamber of Commerce Goleta’s Finest Awards. This year’s award recipients were honored at a formal celebration on December 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Baccara, which included a dinner and awards ceremony.
Spill Response Turns to Salvage Operation for Grounded Fishing Boat at Santa Cruz Island
After a fishing boat carrying 16,000 pounds of squid ran aground off Santa Cruz Island last Thursday, the operation to contain the toxic diesel fuel and hydraulic fluid had turned into a salvage operation by the following Tuesday. The Speranza Marie held about 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel when it...
SBCC Foundation Awards More Than $1 Million in Scholarships to SBCC Students for 2022-2023 Academic Year
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The SBCC Foundation awarded approximately $1,037,775 in scholarships to more than 770 SBCC students for the 2022-2023 academic year. “The success of every student is our goal, and scholarships play an important role in that effort. We are honored to support these scholars and grateful to the generous donors who continue to invest in our community’s college and its students,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the SBCC Foundation.
Tensions Brewing over Deal to End UC Academic Workers’ Strike
After a month of protests, rallies, and back-and-forth negotiations, all four union bargaining teams representing 48,000 striking UC student employees have reached agreements with the university. However, some student workers, including at UC Santa Barbara, where the cost of living is one of the highest among UC campuses, are not yet willing to ditch the picket line or the bargaining table.
Community Programs by the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. December 21, 2022 (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) – The cornerstone of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden’s mission is its emphasis on education. The January schedule of events highlights the non-profit’s commitment to the community to deliver a well-rounded lineup of offerings that focus on education, horticulture, resource conservation, nature, environmental stewardship, and art. The community can register online for the sessions.
Chris Shiflett Fights for the Right to Holiday Party, at SOhO
In this end of a momentous year, when the air is thick with 10 Best lists and year-end wrap-up mentality, a special award may be in order. I nominate Chris Shiflett for the Show-Must-Go-On resourcefulness award of Santa Barbara’s year in music 2022. Last week, in an SRO SOhO show, Shiflett — the longtime Foo Fighters guitarist and country-rocking solo artist — showed up with only a half mouthful of teeth, figuratively speaking.
Chris Russell
Chris was 61 years old when he lost his battle with diabetes. He went to be with the Lord much too soon. He will be immensely missed by everyone who loved and knew him. Born in Laguna Beach and raised in beautiful Santa Barbara. Chris enjoyed his many childhood friends, riding his bike, days on the beach, and the views of the mountains. In high school, he was a proud Santa Barbara Don who wore the number 66 while playing Defensive Guard.
Dos Pueblos Edges Bishop Diego 53-50 at Jim Bashore Holiday Classic
Bryan Trejo’s heave at the buzzer didn’t connect and the Dos Pueblos High boys’ basketball team escaped with a 53-50 victory over Bishop Diego on day two of the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic at Carpinteria High. The Chargers led 43-32 going into the fourth quarter, but Bishop...
