Jimmie Hale Mission prepares for incoming freezing weather in Birmingham

By Laura Laughead
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The holidays are a busy time of year for shelters in Birmingham, especially with a severe cold snap expected to arrive later this week.

Those at the Jimmie Hale Mission have been closely watching the weather. Over the weekend, the mission opened its warming station and will open it again later in the week.

Currently, the mission is providing housing for and feeding 140 clients, but another 70 to 120 people are expected to come each night the temperature drops below freezing.

“No one should be alone and out in the cold, especially on Christmas … We anticipate we will likely open Thursday evening and remain open through at least Monday evening, so we’ll be open on Christmas and Christmas Eve as well,” said Perryn Carroll, executive director of the Jimmie Hale Mission.

Viral photos of unsanitary conditions not from Birmingham McDonald’s

The mission opens the warming station every time the temperature drops down to 32 degrees or below for two nights in a row. It has already opened the warming station 11 times this year as a part of a new partnership with the city of Birmingham.

Carroll said that over the last few years, tough times have created a greater need for their services and a greater number of people experiencing homelessness.

“That’s not just miserable to be in the cold, but it’s lethal,” she said.

Someone who knows firsthand the importance of their work is James Poe, a former client and now the director of the mission’s men’s center.

“I came just like all of these guys did with everything I owned in the back of a pickup truck, and just said, ‘I need some help, and I got nowhere to go,'” Poe said.

When Chris Farley went to ‘the place in Alabama’ to get sober

Poe said that coming to Jimmie Hale not only could save someone’s life in freezing weather, but it could also be the first step to changing their life for the better.

“The people that come here just for the warming station, that may be their first exposure to us here at the Jimmie Hale mission, and so one of the things we want to do when they come here — we want them to be able to see God’s love in us,” he said.

The mission will also be providing Christmas dinner and a gift to people who come over during the holiday weekend.

If you would like to help the mission, they are asking for bottled water, soft breakfast or snack bars, along with oranges and bananas. You can also make a donation online at their website .

