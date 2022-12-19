ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
SACRAMENTO, CA
theevreport.com

First VinFast Shipment to the U.S. Has Arrived

PORT OF BENICIA – VinFast celebrated the arrival of the first 999 electric vehicles into the United States as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company has also received all the necessary certifications for selling cars in the US and will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of this month.
BENICIA, CA
FOX40

Best neighborhoods in the Sacramento area for Christmas lights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Forum on Reddit shared some of the well-known locations for neighborhood Christmas lights in the Sacramento area. Here are some of the best places to look at Christmas lights in the area: The city of Folsom also shared the winner of their holiday lights contest with Ledgemont Court and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Roseville ranks among top 10 happiest U.S. cities in new survey

ROSEVILLE — The city of Roseville has something a little extra to be jolly about this holiday season as a new nationwide survey named the town one of the top-ten happiest places in the country.The survey by Smart Asset has five of the top ten happiest U.S. cities in California with Roseville at number 7."It makes sense. This is a great place, a great community," said Mahsea Evans, a pastor in Roseville.So what makes Roseville such a happy place? Researchers examined 13 different categories including life expectancy, crime rate, and cost of living."Roseville is special. It's unique. People are genuinely...
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

❤️ Top 8 Reasons We Love Roseville

Placer County’s Largest City, a Great Place To Live. Roseville, Calif.- Out of state and non-local marketing companies that regularly post their “Best Places to Live” lists are always a fun and entertaining read. It’s always exciting to see your city on the list. Who doesn’t enjoy a little validation! It’s also a fun way to discover some additional positives about your community. Yay!
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Video shows California valley fog from space

(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

Sacramento Takes A New Approach To Helping The City's Unhoused Community

Sacramento's Bringing Services To Homeless Encampments. Across California and the nation, governments are looking at new ways to address the crisis of growing unhoused communities. In Sacramento, the city and county have agreed to take a new approach -- bringing shelter and health care services directly to homeless encampments. Reporter:...
SACRAMENTO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Quintessential Sierra Foothills Estate with the Finest Finishes and Beautiful Outdoor Views Seeks $6.6 Million in Auburn, California

6890 Country Side Lane Home in Auburn, California for Sale. 6890 Country Side Lane, Auburn, California is a magical property with fantastic theater, sports room, wine cellar, sparkling shared pond with dock, perfect spot for pool, private gated entry, tasteful landscape, equestrian trails. This Home in Auburn offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 14,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6890 Country Side Lane, please contact Debbie Krogman (Phone: 530-330-3042) & Dianne Williams (Phone: 530-906-7563) at Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty for full support and perfect service.
AUBURN, CA
mitechnews.com

Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA

You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
itinyhouses.com

One Bed Tiny House Is An Easily Towable 30FT Residence

With a spacious porch, solid construction and a weight that’s on the lower end of the spectrum, this one bedroom tiny house is a solid, well-rounded choice. For $100K, you get 360 square feet in a 30-feet footprint and all the things you’ll need to get started on living tiny!
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Sheriff Jones Must Comply with Pro-Immigrant State Laws Under Lawsuit Settlement

Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones was accused of illegally transferring immigrants from the county jail to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by Sacramento resident Misael Echeveste and two local nonprofit organizations, United Latinos and NorCal Resist. This week, they announced a settlement in their...
SACRAMENTO, CA
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Megapack Megafactory in Lathrop is abuzz in activity

A look at Tesla’s facilities such as Gigafactory Texas and the Fremont Factory would show that the electric vehicle maker is putting the pedal to the metal as 2022 comes to a close. But if recent images of the company’s Lathrop Megafactory are any indication, it appears that Tesla Energy is also digging deep to end the year on a strong note.
LATHROP, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sheriff leaving on a high note

Tearful mother Kelley Nalewaja joined many others in thanking El Dorado County’s retiring sheriff by sharing a very personal story at the county Board of Supervisors Dec. 13 meeting. “My son was 19. He was in the midst of addiction,” she recalled of the incident 10 years ago in...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

