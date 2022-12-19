Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
High demand for plumbers in the Midlands following below freezing temperatures
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Demand for plumbers has reached an all-time high in Columbia over the course of the last few days, with pipes bursting and water heaters breaking due to the frigid temperatures. As a result, the busy signal is something homeowners have been hearing often for the past...
Sewer overflow capped in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A sanitary sewer in southeast Columbia was capped Monday evening after overflowing for several hours, according to officials with the City of Columbia. The overflow happened near the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Colonial Villa Drive around 3 p.m. City officials said the a break...
Over 200 senior residents displaced after pipe bursts at living community
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Burst water pipes are causing trouble for over 200 residents at a Columbia senior residence facility. On Christmas Day, all residents were evacuated from the Christopher Towers and placed in hotels or with family. Deborah Howell described what was running through her mind when alarms sounded through her apartment.
List: Some trash pickup days changed due to holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local governments are closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. That means some trash pickup days will be changed. Here are the changes we know about. City of Columbia. The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department will be operating on a regular schedule on...
Don't trash that tree! Recycle it for free mulch
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the twinkling lights have been removed from the family Christmas tree and precious ornaments have been carefully stowed away for another year comes another holiday tradition -- Keep the Midlands Beautiful's Grinding of the Greens. Take your totally undecorated Christmas tree to any one of...
What to do in Columbia on New Year's Day 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — New Year's Day 2023 falls on a Sunday and if you're not using it as a day of rest from the revelries of the night before, you may be trying to find something to do. Here are a few suggestions:. Go outside. The weather forecast is...
Boil water advisory underway for some Fairfield County residents
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Some Fairfield County residents in the Winnsboro area are being asked to take precautions following an issue that dropped water pressure for some and led to a complete loss of it for others. Town leaders said that Winnsboro customers living in Fairfield County should boil their...
Hundreds of seniors evacuated after pipe burst at Christopher Towers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of seniors are without a home on one of the coldest days of the season after a pipe burst at a Columbia high-rise on Christmas Day. It happened at Christopher Towers apartments on Devine Street where, according to Columbia-Richland Fire, freezing temperatures likely led a sprinkler pipe to burst around the sixth floor. This has impacted the electrical system and led to parts of the ceiling falling out.
Authorities working to identify body found in burning Aiken County home
WAGENER, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office and state medical examiners are working to identify a person found dead after a house fire in the Wagener area of Aiken County on Monday. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, fire crews first responded to a home in the 7000 block...
Supposed development off Farming Creek road concerns Irmo residents
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, residents are growing frustrated over a sign saying a new development is going to bring hundreds of homes, apartments, and retail space off of Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road. This yellow sign, that's been up for about a week, according to the...
Two rescued, uninjured after tree falls through roof of mobile home
SALUDA, S.C. — Two people escaped unharmed over the weekend when a tree came crashing through their home in Saluda on Friday. Fire crews across South Carolina have had their hands full over the last few days due to the impacts of sub-zero temperatures and the damage left by the winds that brought them in.
Coroner called to scene of Tuesday morning fire in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Fire crews say one person escaped and another was found inside a home that burned in Lower Richland on Tuesday morning. Now the coroner has joined the investigation. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the crews responded to the 7800 block of Tradd Street around...
Like to read? Like kids? This volunteer opportunity might be for you
COLUMBIA, S.C. — United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-age students to support its Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC) for the 2022-2023 school year. “We’re looking for 150 dedicated volunteers who have a passion for helping children succeed to serve as positive role...
'Skateboard Angels' working to help Irmo youth buy equipment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Skateboarding teaches many lessons. For Bluetile Skateboard Owner David Toole, his biggest skateboarding lesson came from falling down. "I've been skating my whole life. It just builds confidence," Toole said. "You'll fail and keep trying, and fall and keep trying." An ability to keep going has...
Man who died after Aiken County stabbing identified
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County coroner has released the name of a man who was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found stabbed on Monday morning. According to preliminary details provided by Coroner Darryl M. Ables, his office was called to the 500 block of Camel Street in New Ellenton around 1:30 a.m. after Aiken County deputies and New Ellenton Police were called to the area.
South Carolina USPS facility hires over 100 employees to keep up with holiday demands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With less than a week until Christmas, handlers at the USPS processing and distribution center are in a dash to make sure packages turn up on doorsteps before the holiday. Boxes sit on top of boxes inside the USPS facility in Columbia. According to plant manager...
Low water pressure, outages reported in Lower Richland; boil water advisory issued
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An important practice to prevent pipes from bursting during freezing weather may also be exacerbating water outages and low pressure in the Lower Richland area. Now, some residents are under a boil water advisory. Crews are in the area attempting to solve the issue that is...
Preparing for cold weather in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cold weather is expected to hit the Midlands causing concern for those on the roads and for those at home. A cautious outlook coming from SCDOT's Director or Strategic Communications, Ginny Jones. She says the agency has thousands of employees ready across the state incase of potentially dangerous conditions. She says crews are focusing preventative measures to the Upstate, but have them available across South Carolina.
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
'Blessed would probably be the best word': Sumter deputy injured in the line of duty receives $10,000 grant
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community and the organization Running 4 Heroes are helping a deputy who was injured in the line of duty. Blake Weatheresbee with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office has received a grant. "It was roughly around, we’ll say, 8 o'clock in the morning. The call...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0