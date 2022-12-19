ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

News19 WLTX

Sewer overflow capped in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A sanitary sewer in southeast Columbia was capped Monday evening after overflowing for several hours, according to officials with the City of Columbia. The overflow happened near the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Colonial Villa Drive around 3 p.m. City officials said the a break...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Don't trash that tree! Recycle it for free mulch

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the twinkling lights have been removed from the family Christmas tree and precious ornaments have been carefully stowed away for another year comes another holiday tradition -- Keep the Midlands Beautiful's Grinding of the Greens. Take your totally undecorated Christmas tree to any one of...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

What to do in Columbia on New Year's Day 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New Year's Day 2023 falls on a Sunday and if you're not using it as a day of rest from the revelries of the night before, you may be trying to find something to do. Here are a few suggestions:. Go outside. The weather forecast is...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Hundreds of seniors evacuated after pipe burst at Christopher Towers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of seniors are without a home on one of the coldest days of the season after a pipe burst at a Columbia high-rise on Christmas Day. It happened at Christopher Towers apartments on Devine Street where, according to Columbia-Richland Fire, freezing temperatures likely led a sprinkler pipe to burst around the sixth floor. This has impacted the electrical system and led to parts of the ceiling falling out.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Skateboard Angels' working to help Irmo youth buy equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Skateboarding teaches many lessons. For Bluetile Skateboard Owner David Toole, his biggest skateboarding lesson came from falling down. "I've been skating my whole life. It just builds confidence," Toole said. "You'll fail and keep trying, and fall and keep trying." An ability to keep going has...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man who died after Aiken County stabbing identified

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County coroner has released the name of a man who was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found stabbed on Monday morning. According to preliminary details provided by Coroner Darryl M. Ables, his office was called to the 500 block of Camel Street in New Ellenton around 1:30 a.m. after Aiken County deputies and New Ellenton Police were called to the area.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Preparing for cold weather in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cold weather is expected to hit the Midlands causing concern for those on the roads and for those at home. A cautious outlook coming from SCDOT's Director or Strategic Communications, Ginny Jones. She says the agency has thousands of employees ready across the state incase of potentially dangerous conditions. She says crews are focusing preventative measures to the Upstate, but have them available across South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

