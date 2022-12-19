Read full article on original website
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing them
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To Iran
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemPro
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years Old
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Beau Terra Lane in Huntsville
ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Beau Terra Lane in Huntsville.
WHNT-TV
One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting
A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
WHNT-TV
Tuscumbia Votes to Allow Medical Cannabis Dispensaries
The Tuscumbia City Council has voted to adopt a state ordinance that would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in the city.
Governor Ivey awards Huntsville grant to fight homelessness
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is awarding $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services. The funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to...
What is your county’s COVID-19 community level?
Almost three years after the first reported cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to impact the Tennessee Valley.
WHNT-TV
ALDOT Working to Prepare Roads for Cold Weather
The Alabama Department of Transportation has pre-treated all major state-owned roads.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal announce delays due to weather
Redstone Arsenal and the cities of Huntsville and Madison will be opening later than usual Friday due to the weather. Redstone Arsenal will delay reporting times until 10 a.m. Friday, with services and operations opening shortly thereafter. Arsenal employees are urged to be in close contact with their supervisors for reporting status.
WHNT-TV
Chabad of Huntsville Hosts Hanukkah Celebration
Chabad of Huntsville hosts Hanukkah Celebration at Bridge Street.
earnthenecklace.com
Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV: Where Is the Huntsville Reporter Going?
Madison Neal has been doing an outstanding job at WHNT News 19 for four years. Viewers love the sweet smile of the Miss Alabama Volunteer. So, they were naturally disheartened when they learned Madison Neal was leaving WHNT-TV. They have many questions about her departure and especially want to know whether she is also quitting the journalism industry. Here’s what the journalist said about her departure from WHNT.
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemPro
Huntsville, Alabama residents are receiving informational postcards from Huntsville Utilities that ChemPro has been contracted to spray herbicide to keep utility easements clear.
WHNT-TV
3M to Stop PFAS Production by 2025
3M announced Tuesday morning that it will "exit" manufacturing of PFAS chemicals and work to discontinue use of PFAS in its products by the end of 2025.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
WHNT-TV
Protect Your Pipes During Freezing Conditions
If the temperature outside drops below freezing, your pipes might be at risk of bursting.
WHNT-TV
Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder
A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County.
WAAY-TV
City of Athens annexes 183 acres near new Buc-ee's
The city of Athens expanded its city limits by annexing 183 acres of land near Buc-ee's. A longtime Athens family chose to bring their land within the city limits during a special-called city council meeting Thursday. Right now, the newly annexed property is farmland on the western side of Interstate...
WHNT-TV
New Dates in Casey White Case
Trial dates have been set for Casey White in both of his murder case.
WAFF
First responders on the scene of a rollover accident on Hwy. 72
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck involving an overturned vehicle on Hwy. 72 eastbound near Ryland Pike. A tweet posted by ALGO states that major delays are expected. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area. According to Don Webster...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
The 100 BlackMen of GreaterHuntsville
Story by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, senior staff writer (courtesy photo) The 100 Black Men ofGreater Huntsville (100 BMOGH), a Huntsville charitable organization, held its black tie/ formal dress annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 17th, at the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. As a non-profit 501 (c) (3), the organization’s main purpose is to empower youth to reach their full potential. Proceeds from the Holiday Gala will support academic scholarships and the organization’s “Four for the Future” overall mission.
WAFF
First responders on the scene of a wreck involving overturned vehicle on Hwy. 72
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck involving an overturned vehicle on Hwy. 72 eastbound near Ryland Pike. A tweet posted by ALGO states that major delays are expected. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area. This story will be...
Huntsville Salvation Army begins Angel Tree distribution
The Salvation Army of Huntsville began giving out gifts for its Angel Tree Program Monday.
