Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Beau Terra Lane in Huntsville

ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Beau Terra Lane in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting

A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Food Pantry Dedicated to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Tuscumbia Votes to Allow Medical Cannabis Dispensaries

The Tuscumbia City Council has voted to adopt a state ordinance that would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in the city. Tuscumbia Votes to Allow Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Tuscumbia City Council has voted to adopt a state ordinance that would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Governor Ivey awards Huntsville grant to fight homelessness

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is awarding $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services. The funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

ALDOT Working to Prepare Roads for Cold Weather

The Alabama Department of Transportation has pre-treated all major state-owned roads. The Alabama Department of Transportation has pre-treated all major state-owned roads. It's been more than seven years since the death of Connie Ridgeway. Decatur Homeless Advocate Seeks Assistance from City …. For people experiencing homelessness in Decatur, the number...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal announce delays due to weather

Redstone Arsenal and the cities of Huntsville and Madison will be opening later than usual Friday due to the weather. Redstone Arsenal will delay reporting times until 10 a.m. Friday, with services and operations opening shortly thereafter. Arsenal employees are urged to be in close contact with their supervisors for reporting status.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Chabad of Huntsville Hosts Hanukkah Celebration

Chabad of Huntsville hosts Hanukkah Celebration at Bridge Street. Chabad of Huntsville hosts Hanukkah Celebration at Bridge Street. Stay weather aware Thursday as temperatures drop into dangerously cold territory. Colbert County Opening Shelters for Cold Weather. As the cold weather gets closer, many places will be opening shelters. Last Minute...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV: Where Is the Huntsville Reporter Going?

Madison Neal has been doing an outstanding job at WHNT News 19 for four years. Viewers love the sweet smile of the Miss Alabama Volunteer. So, they were naturally disheartened when they learned Madison Neal was leaving WHNT-TV. They have many questions about her departure and especially want to know whether she is also quitting the journalism industry. Here’s what the journalist said about her departure from WHNT.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

3M to Stop PFAS Production by 2025

3M announced Tuesday morning that it will “exit” manufacturing of PFAS chemicals and work to discontinue use of PFAS in its products by the end of 2025. 3M announced Tuesday morning that it will “exit” manufacturing of PFAS chemicals and work to discontinue use of PFAS in its products by the end of 2025.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Protect Your Pipes During Freezing Conditions

If the temperature outside drops below freezing, your pipes might be at risk of bursting. If the temperature outside drops below freezing, your pipes might be at risk of bursting. Salvation Army hosts Christmas Meal. Just in time before the extreme cold weather, the salvation army of Huntsville hosted its...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder

A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. It's been more than seven years since the death of Connie Ridgeway. Decatur Homeless Advocate Seeks Assistance from City …. For people experiencing homelessness...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

City of Athens annexes 183 acres near new Buc-ee's

The city of Athens expanded its city limits by annexing 183 acres of land near Buc-ee's. A longtime Athens family chose to bring their land within the city limits during a special-called city council meeting Thursday. Right now, the newly annexed property is farmland on the western side of Interstate...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

New Dates in Casey White Case

Trial dates have been set for Casey White in both of his murder case. Trial dates have been set for Casey White in both of his murder case. The products and money raised will go to 5th - 12th-grade girls attending Title I schools. Arctic Air Moves in Thursday. Stay...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

First responders on the scene of a rollover accident on Hwy. 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck involving an overturned vehicle on Hwy. 72 eastbound near Ryland Pike. A tweet posted by ALGO states that major delays are expected. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area. According to Don Webster...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

The 100 BlackMen of GreaterHuntsville

Story by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, senior staff writer (courtesy photo) The 100 Black Men ofGreater Huntsville (100 BMOGH), a Huntsville charitable organization, held its black tie/ formal dress annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 17th, at the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. As a non-profit 501 (c) (3), the organization’s main purpose is to empower youth to reach their full potential. Proceeds from the Holiday Gala will support academic scholarships and the organization’s “Four for the Future” overall mission.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

