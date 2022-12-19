Read full article on original website
Dodgers Promote Assistant Hitting Coach
When Dodgers co-hitting coach (hitting co-coach?) Brant Brown left Los Angeles to take the job as hitting coach for the Miami Marlins, it left an opening on L.A.'s staff. Brown had worked in tandem with Robert Van Scoyoc as the two-headed hitting coach for the Dodgers, with Aaron Bates serving as assistant hitting coach.
Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Suspension Reduced Making Him Eligible to Play
After a long seven months of a grievance process, the verdict is officially in. Dodgers RHP Trevor Bauer, who was initially suspended for 324 games, is now suspended for just 194. That means, he's reinstated, effective immediately, and the Dodgers have to pay him $32 million next season. There's definitely...
Jacob deGrom Thanks Mets, Fans
New Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom took out a full-page ad in the New York Post on Thursday to thank New York Mets fans and the organization. deGrom spent his first eight Major League seasons — from 2014 to 2022 — with the Mets, who drafted him out of Stetson in the ninth round in 2010.
