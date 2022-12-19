ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings schools to decide on cold-weather closure by Wednesday

By Russ Riesinger
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
With temperatures expected to possibly reach record lows this week, Billings schools are keeping a close eye on the forecast.

Superintendent Greg Upham says administrators have been in regular contact with the National Weather Service and will decide whether to close by mid-week.

“Hopefully by Wednesday afternoon we will know exactly, but as of right now we plan on being in school,” Upham says.

The actual temperature for Thursday morning in Billings is expected to be 28 below zero with wind chills as low as 46 below.

“One of the things we have to pay attention to is once it gets to 30 below our buses have difficulty with the diesel fuel. It gels and those kinds of things, so that’s a problem and that is really a determining factor but there’s others—just the overall cold and if there’s windchill factors that go with that—so all the above are concerning,” Upham says.

Billings Schools are already scheduled to begin their winter break on Friday, Dec. 23.

Afton Thompson
3d ago

It's a safety issue. Kids walk to school and with the predicted temperature that day, can cause frostbite on exposed skin in a very short amount of time. Crossing guards also need to be safe when they're outside. These temps are no good for anyone to be outside for long periods of time. I understand this is Montana and temps like these are to be expected, but there needs to be a fine line between safety and being in school. I know there's homeless teens and kids abused at home and they depend on school being open and that is sad and unfortunate, but risking other's lives for the sake of school is not ok. Here's the thing, Upham is waiting until Wednesday afternoon to make his determination and that day is supposed to be just as bad as Thursday. I say we call it a freezing temp day in place of a snow day and cancel school Wednesday and Thursday.

