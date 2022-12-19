Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Coty's (COTY) Sale of Lacoste Fragrance License Bodes Well
COTY - Free Report) announced the sale of the Lacoste fragrance license back to the latter in a mutual deal. This will help Coty focus on its biggest fragrance licenses alongside speeding up its deleveraging plan via the sale proceeds. Lacoste men’s fragrances garnered a premium+ market position under Coty’s...
Zacks.com
M&A ETF Beats S&P 500 in 2022: What Awaits in 2023?
Dealmaking in the global M&A market has been somewhat muted in 2022 due to a global growth slowdown. Advisory firm Willis Towers Watson said that for the first time in over three years, there were no mega deals valued over $10 billion during the third quarter, as quoted on CNBC.
Zacks.com
QuidelOrtho's (QDEL) Latest JV to Boost Footprint in China
QDEL - Free Report) recently announced that its subsidiary, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Trading (China) Co., Ltd., has inked a definitive agreement with Shanghai Medconn Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co., Ltd. The joint venture (JV) is aimed at developing and manufacturing assays in China for QuidelOrtho’s VITROS platform.
Zacks.com
4 Leisure Stocks Wall Street Analysts Think Will Rally in 2023
The leisure segment continues on the road to recovery following the huge slump during the pandemic. But the market is dependent on consumer spending that is being hit by the still-high inflation rate, as well as the Fed’s attempts to tame it. Therefore, we’re in a situation where inflation...
Zacks.com
Fubo TV (FUBO) Signs a Deal With Sinclair Broadcast Group
FUBO - Free Report) recently announced that it partnered with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which will allow it to launch Bally Sports’ 19 regional sports networks to Fubo TV in the coming weeks. These include Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports...
Comments / 0