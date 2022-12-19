Read full article on original website
Here's Why You Should Hold Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Stock
BHF - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher net investment income, a higher underwriting margin, sufficient liquidity and prudent capital deployment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brighthouse’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.9% north in the past 30 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.
Here's Why Honeywell (HON) Shares Are Up 23% in 6 Months
HON - Free Report) have gained 23.2% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 7.7% increase. The upsurge can be linked to strength in HON’s Aerospace segment owing to a recovery in commercial flight hours. Healthy margin performance owing to pricing actions and cost-control measures is also expected to have driven the stock’s performance.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know
ARLP - Free Report) closed at $21.75, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.72% in the...
Fortinet (FTNT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
FTNT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.15, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the network security...
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TTE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $62.16, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained...
Should Value Investors Buy Consol Energy (CEIX) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know
MA - Free Report) closed at $341.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of the processor...
Humana (HUM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
HUM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $512.43, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RSVR - Free Report) closed at $6.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Is it Time to Add Argo Group (ARGO) Stock to Your Portfolio?
ARGO - Free Report) highly profitable business, growth efforts, expense initiative program, investment in technology and a solid capital position along with favorable growth make it a stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Argo Group’s has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed estimates in three of the last...
Halliburton (HAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
HAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $34.87, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the provider of drilling...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
UiPath, Inc. (PATH) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
PATH - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this enterprise automation software developer have returned +4.2%,...
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (. CNHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.21, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%. Coming into today, shares...
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 21st
AIZ - Free Report) is a company that provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.3% downward over the last 60 days. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (. CBRL - Free Report) is a company which runs a restaurant...
Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ARCC - Free Report) closed at $18.63, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love AAR (AIR)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Celestica (CLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CLS - Free Report) closed at $10.91, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had lost 2.17% in...
GSK (GSK) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know
GSK (. GSK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.63, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading,...
Should Value Investors Buy Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock?
