Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
A.V. Club
Indiana Jones 5 to finally answer series’ lingering question: Whatever happened to Mutt Williams
When we think back on the most awe-inspired, whip-cracking, and nail-biting scenes in Indiana Jones history, one image comes to mind: Shia LaBeouf swinging from vine to vine through the jungle. LaBeouf’s character Mutt Williams was so enjoyed by the Jones faithful that even the actor himself couldn’t help but say, “I feel like I dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished.”
A.V. Club
The Best Man: Final Chapters review: Nostalgic appeal is the best part of this series
More than 23 years after helping to usher in a new era of Black cinema, The Best Man cast reunites (supposedly) one last time for another sequel set to debut in time for the holidays. Peacock’s new eight-part limited series brings together a bevy of actors from the original, who have by now become Black cultural touchstones, including Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Harold Perrineau, Terrence Howard, and Melissa De Sousa. They offer a kind of wish fulfillment for longtime fans of the franchise while proving the limits of attempting to bring classic characters into the present.
A.V. Club
Daniel Craig dismisses Doctor Strange rumors once and for all as "lockdown craziness"
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s output has swelled to 30 feature films and an also-growing number of TV shows, it might seem like half of Hollywood has been a part of the comic book franchise. However, that has yet to include Daniel Craig. Online chatter, fueled by an...
A.V. Club
Ana de Armas fans know—and may change—the law, baby
With their love of Ana de Armas and hatred of false advertising, two fans have set a precedent when it comes to deception in movie trailers. The two filed a lawsuit earlier this year after renting 2019's Yesterday, only to realize the final theatrical release contained no de Armas, despite her appearance in the trailers released by Universal.
A.V. Club
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Patti LuPone has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, Kathryn Hahn’s spin-off of WandaVision on Disney+, increasing the chances of fans getting something they maybe never even considered wanting in the first place: Patti LuPone performing a song about a Marvel Comics character. Maybe even “Agatha All Along” itself? The show is going to have to do something with that earworm.
A.V. Club
Red and Kitty are back, baby, in the That 90s Show trailer
That 70s Show is probably among the most consequential sitcoms of the last decade. The young cast is now a who’s who of the Hollywood elite, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Lauren Prepon, and Wilmer Valderama. Now they’re all back for another round of bong rips in Netflix’s upcoming revival: That 90s Show.
A.V. Club
Avatar: The Way Of Water
As its title suggests, Avatar: The Way Of Water introduces audiences to elements of Pandora they haven’t seen before; specifically, the planet’s oceans and the seafaring Na’vi clans that call them home. The Way Of Water also introduces audiences to the tulkuns, an intelligent and friendly whale-like ally of the Na’vi. Though the telkuns don’t exactly speak English (or Na’vi), they can still communicate with their blue cat-like friends, which we see when Jake Sully and Neytiri’s son Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) befriends Payakan, a telkun loner.
A.V. Club
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Shrek franchise has always been one of diminishing returns, never again reaching the all-star heights of the original, which itself is of dubious overall quality. This was nowhere more apparent than in the spin-off film Puss In Boots, an exceedingly ugly and unfunny romp that is best left as a forgotten footnote of Dreamworks’ animated output. However, Dreamworks Animation is apparently having a really good year, first with the surprisingly fun heist antics of The Bad Guys, and now with the Puss In Boots sequel, The Last Wish (in theaters everywhere December 21), which is so visually striking and narratively engaging that it feels unfair that it took the Shrek franchise six films to get here.
A.V. Club
James Cameron filmed to avoid the "Stranger Things effect" with the young Avatar actors
James Cameron is never going to pass on the opportunity to take a jab at another major franchise, and Stranger Things’ ticket has just been called. The blockbuster director says one of the major motivations behind the back-to-back filming of Avatar 2-4 was to avoid the “Stranger Things effect,” or when your young actors look too old to play children due to the natural aging process.
A.V. Club
Year-end roundtable: Why we're still talking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
In a series of special year-end roundtable discussions, The A.V. Club looks back at the stories that made the biggest impact on pop culture in 2022. The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was inescapable in 2022. On the surface, it was a defamation lawsuit; Depp sued Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about her experience with domestic violence. The conversation around the case, however, was far messier. As the trial played out on air, online, and on social media, questions arose about the role of social media, Hollywood in general, and the legacy of #MeToo, among other hot-button issues. The answers, not surprisingly, were as complicated as they were limited. Here A.V. Club staffers discuss the case, its impact, and why we’re still talking about it.
A.V. Club
Year-end roundtable: 2022 was scary good for horror movies
In a series of special year-end roundtable discussions, The A.V. Club looks back at the stories that made the biggest impact on pop culture in 2022. Horror, as a genre, has enjoyed a strong run recently, and 2022 continued that trend in a big way. Between legacy franchises like Scream and Halloween adding new chapters, directors like Ti West making their mark, and creative endeavors like Terrifier 2 breaking through to mainstream audiences, there was plenty to talk about across the genre. Below, three A.V. Club staffers talk through their thoughts on the year in horror.
A.V. Club
There's a smorgasbord of affairs and an all-star cast in the trailer for the rom-com Maybe I Do
This rom-com trailer has it all: An all-star cast, a wholly improbable situation, and a lot of wine drinking (you know, to cope with your marriage!). In Michael Jacob’s next feature, Maybe I Do, we see Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, and William H. Macy get caught up in a web of extramarital affairs.
A.V. Club
Top Gun: Maverick
The bad guys in Top Gun: Maverick may have been explicitly vague other people from some other place with some other ideology in an attempt to make sure the movie would still play in countries that Hollywood has… historically offended. That mostly worked out, with the movie making a ton of money internationally, but it never did get a release in China for a few reasons. One of those reasons was the existence of Born To Fly, a movie that was supposed to come out in the country earlier this year and was pretty clearly designed to be China’s answer to Maverick—with all of the rah rah military propaganda that implies.
A.V. Club
The TÁR cinematic universe is not only real, it's expanding
If you were one of the select few who left a screening of Todd Field’s latest film TÁR horrified that the mainstream media let Lydia Tár get away with all that: prepare to be incredulous again. In the span of a day, the TÁR cinematic universe has been both confirmed and expanded—a new short building on the film will premiere during a special Berlin Film Festival screening scheduled for February 23, 2023.
A.V. Club
The Witcher's third season will be a “heroic sendoff” to Henry Cavill
Who does Henry Cavill work for? This a strange question to ask about a guy who played Superman, Geralt of Rivia, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. With so many iconic characters under his belt, the last two months of career politicking left him out of one job, then out of another one. Now that Cavill is heading to Warhammer 40k, the producers of Witcher still have another season of the show to sell. Thankfully, the people that make Witcher haven’t abandoned the project and are pretty generous in the face of such a shake-up.
A.V. Club
Vicky Krieps on playing a foul-mouthed royal in Corsage: "I wanted to tame the beast"
For tourists visiting Austria today, the image of Empress Elisabeth might rival Mozart’s when it comes to adorning coffee mugs, chocolate boxes, and various knick-knacks. But to tell the story of Empress Elisabeth in the new film Corsage, writer-director Marie Kreutzer incisive paints a completely different portrait of the royal known as Sisi; one that corrects the false idea of the beautiful idol usually represented in an idyllic manner.
A.V. Club
Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall denies any “agenda,” was surprised by reaction to the trailer
The first teaser for director Rob Marshall’s live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid was built around hyping up the reveal of Ariel—the little mermaid herself—before giving us a brief snippet of star Halle Bailey singing “Part Of Your World.” It was a perfectly serviceable teaser, exactly the sort of thing we’ve come to expect for these Disney remakes, but it received a bit of a backlash on release simply because… well, some people are racist. Why dance around it?
A.V. Club
Michael Imperioli thought The Sopranos pilot was just "okay"
Over fifteen years after its finale aired on HBO, David Henry Chase’s The Sopranos is widely lauded as one of the greatest narrative series of all time. But one of its most indelible stars—Michael Imperioli, who played mafia boss Tony Soprano’s protegé Christopher Moltisanti—never could have pictured that when he read a script for the series’ first episode, which aired on January 10, 1999.
A.V. Club
Women Talking
The title of Sarah Polley’s new film, Women Talking, implies almost everything you need to know about it. You’d be correct in assuming this is not a story that derives its drama from kinetic action or plot. You’d also be correct in guessing, given the pedigree of the artists involved, that Polley succeeds in investing the film’s dramatic weight in quiet conversation. Claire Foy, Judith Ivey, and Sheila McCarthy are part of a cast filled with awards contenders, alongside Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand, all playing members of a rural Mennonite colony in 2010 debating how to respond to revelations of physical and sexual abuse.
