MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three people are facing charges in the death of 4-year-old Kaliyah King Magee in Milwaukee. Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death. Princess Arredondo, 29, is charged with one count chronic neglect of a child - consequence is great bodily harm-as to the repeated failure to protect the victim from the abuse of Chambers, and one count neglecting a child-consequence is death-as to the failure to seek medical care for the victim.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO