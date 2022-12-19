Read full article on original website
Sandra Fischer
3d ago
He would be best placed in Mendota where he can receive appropriate medical treatment. He is a threat to anyone around him and I don’t blame his family for not wanting him with them. He can be place in Mendota for the remainder of his life.
Nikki Warren
2d ago
I'm a mother and and will always love my children unconditionally, BUT I can also love you from afar! If it were my child, yes, lock him away, he needs help!
Henry Mykel
2d ago
It sounds like the family tried to help him. This is just a sad story all around. The kid sounds like a sociopath and will need serious treatment for the rest of his life.
