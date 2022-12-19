It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO