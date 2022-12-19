Read full article on original website
Diane Palmer
2d ago
no excuse we pay enough for the post and mailbox.I paid at least 50for my post and mailbox.The post office tells us how it should be.The scary thing is that the plows won't be so careful if the owners have to pay.I THINK THE TOWN SHOULD BE RESPONSIBLE.WHAT ABOUT THE TAXES WE PAY
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
mainebiz.biz
With Christmas weekend approaching, Maine braces for winter storm Elliott
Get out the flashlights. Recharge the batteries. Gas up the generator. Maine’s public utilities are issuing warnings about Friday’s storm. Winter storm Elliott, as it has been dubbed, is sweeping across the nation, with heavy snow, high winds and, behind the storm, bitter cold. Some 1,200 flights have been cancelled so far.
Maine Could See as Many as 200,000 Power Outages From Friday Storm
Fresh off the heels of a modest nor'easter last weekend, another storm has taken aim at the northeast that could prove to be coal in everyone's stocking. According to Keith Carson of News Center Maine, the storm will bring powerful wind gusts and heavy rain to most of the state on Friday, and it's that combination that is leaving utility companies in Maine worried.
WPFO
'Grinch' storm could leave Mainers without power for days, CMP says
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A powerful holiday storm is expected to bring high winds, which Central Maine Power believes may lead to a multi-day power restoration effort. CBS13 Meteorologist Christian Bridges says rain will start in southern Maine after midnight going into Friday morning. The worst winds will pick up around 5 a.m. and last through the early afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour.
wabi.tv
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
wabi.tv
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
WMTW
Travel impacts in Maine have already started ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — A powerful storm is headed for Maine Thursday night and Friday, but the storm was already causing problems Thursday morning for people traveling. The Portland International Jetport said at 8 a.m. Thursday that due to weather conditions in other parts of the country, one flight on Thursday had already been canceled and six more on Friday. That total was expected to rise.
What Should You Prepare For With Coming Pre-Christmas Storm?
Batten down the hatches and bring in the inflatables!. It's time to take a few steps and prep for what forecasters and power companies are saying could be a doozy of a pre-Christmas storm here in Maine. Just what everyone needs at the busiest time of the year, right?. Thursday...
truecountry935.com
MEMA Urges Mainers to Prepare Ahead of Major Winter Storm
MEMA is coordinating preparedness efforts with County Emergency Management Agencies, State partners, and utility companies ahead of the storm, which will impact holiday travel. The National Weather Service reports that beginning late Thursday, heavy rain and snow melt in western Maine will lead to potential widespread flooding with numerous road...
Much of Maine Under High Wind + Flood Warnings Ahead of Storm
Ahead of a powerful storm, weather warnings have been issued for much of Maine. The National Weather Service is warning of a powerful storm expected to bring damaging winds, a soaking rain to Maine, followed by a flash freeze. The storm is expected to push into Maine early Friday morning. Precipitation will begin as snow, transitioning to a mix of freezing rain and snow, eventually changing to rain. Rain will fall heavy at times during the evening hours.
mainepublic.org
Maine buckles in for heavy rain, wind gusts up to 60 mph
Be ready for rain, snow, power outages, flooding and black ice over the next few days. A storm slamming into Maine Thursday night is expected to bring strong winds with gusts of around 60 mph, several inches of snow in the mountains, and 2-4 inches of rain in parts of the state.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Thursday December 22, 2022 at 4pm.
