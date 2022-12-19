ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

fox47.com

MMSD closing all buildings, cancels MSCR programs and activities for Thursday

MADISON, Wis. — All Madison Metropolitan School District buildings, programs, and activities will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, the district announced Wednesday afternoon. While classes were already not going to be held due to winter break, which began Wednesday, the district says all buildings will now be closed. Additionally, all MSCR programs and activities for Thursday are canceled, all MMSD scheduled facility rentals for Thursday are canceled, and all scheduled COVID clinics in MMSD buildings for Thursday and Friday are canceled.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

LIST: County warming sites prepare to open as temps drop

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A number of warming centers and overnight shelters are preparing to open as temperatures are expected to dip below zero in the next day or two as part of the large winter weather system moving through the area. There are several locations across Rock County that...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Health care workers prepare for winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — Medical professionals are recommending those with non-emergency health needs consider video visits amid a winter storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to the Midwest. At SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, staff members prepared to potentially sleep at hotels or even the hospital itself to...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Woman who died in crash on Madison's southwest side identified

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Medical examiner releases names of women killed in Janesville fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Medical examiners have identified the two people killed in a fire in Janesville last week. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department says 55-year-old Johanna Tabor and 35-year-old Sarah Benoit of Janesville died when the home on the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive caught fire at about 1:14 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm

The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
DANE COUNTY, WI

