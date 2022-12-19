MADISON, Wis. — All Madison Metropolitan School District buildings, programs, and activities will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, the district announced Wednesday afternoon. While classes were already not going to be held due to winter break, which began Wednesday, the district says all buildings will now be closed. Additionally, all MSCR programs and activities for Thursday are canceled, all MMSD scheduled facility rentals for Thursday are canceled, and all scheduled COVID clinics in MMSD buildings for Thursday and Friday are canceled.

