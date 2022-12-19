Read full article on original website
City prepares for arctic blast
LONGVIEW — The National Weather Service has forecast the arrival of an arctic airmass for the region on Thursday, Dec. 22, and the city of Longview is making preparations. The strong cold front will cause temperatures to rapidly fall into the 20s and 30s by late Thursday night with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The very cold temperatures are expected to linger into the Christmas holiday weekend and will put animals, plants, and pipes at risk. Residents are encouraged to take steps to mitigate effects of the freeze by protecting their home and animals. The City’s Freeze Contingency Plan is available at this link and provides a series of steps to protect pipes.
KTRE
East Texans prepare for arctic cold front Thursday evening
11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks clogging traffic on EB I-20 near Lindale. Two wrecks occurred Monday on Interstate 20. First, an 18 wheeler flipped over, and six other vehicles crashed around it, shutting down both eastbound lanes of I-20. Behind that, a secondary wreck happened in the traffic. Updated:...
cbs19.tv
Arctic weather forces shelter to close early for safety of employees
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Dec. 21, 2022. Tyler Animal Control and Shelter will be closing early today at 4 pm. due to the weather. On a Facebook post, the shelter said they will be closing for the safety of their staff and members.
East Texas energy providers prepare for winter weather
TEXAS, USA — As temperatures continue to dip down the demand for energy continues to increase. According to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation the Southwest Power Pool, a power grid which covers parts of East Texas and the panhandle area, has issued a winter advisory to local energy providers.
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
ktalnews.com
East Texans not looking forward to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from...
KLTV
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Electric Cooperative outage map says 1,348 people are without power in the county. According to the Wood County Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, outages continue due to the high winds and falling trees and limbs. There is also a broken pole at Lake Brenda.
KLTV
Gun Barrel City issues ice warning for highway bridges
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials are asking drivers to be extra cautious as an arctic blast pushes into East Texas. Roads and bridges may ice, increasing risk. Please avoid crossing local bridges at this time as they are becoming icy, Gun Barrel City announced in a social media post. Specifically, they said the warning is for the bridge on TX-334 from Gun Barrel City to Seven Points.
KLTV
Overnight shooting in Tyler
The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
Man dies after falling out of tree in Smith County, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man working for a tree service company died after falling out of a tree in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The man was trimming a tree in the 6300 block of FM 346 east, according to authorities. Paramedics and deputies were called to the […]
What to do if you hit a deer while driving?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
KLTV
Used home sales slow in East Texas as mortgage rates increase
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to the National Association of Realtors, interest rates and the price on homes continue to climb, causing home sales to decrease. Chairman for the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors, John Wampler, said the housing market at this time last year looked completely different. “Last year...
Hey East Texas: So, Giving Cash for Christmas–Is it Cool or a Cop-Out?
Cash. Who in Longview or Tyler, Texas doesn't want a bit more of that?. Especially this year and when we live in a society that seems to take more and more and MORE of it to function as each day passes. But, when it comes to gift-giving, there's dissension amongst...
KLTV
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
Fire at Freedom Fellowship Church was caused due to electrical issues, officials say
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fire officials said an electrical power strip was the unintentional cause of a fire on Monday at the Freedom Fellowship Church. The blaze was started in the northeast side of the building where several electrical items were connected to a power strip, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the church at […]
Homestyle diner, ramen restaurant to move into former Chili's, Whataburger locations in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A diner serving homestyle and comfort foods from California and a local ramen business will soon fill the spots left by the relocations of Chili's and Whataburger in Tyler. Black Bear Diner, based out of Redding, California, will occupy the building, located at 531 W Southwest...
KLTV
Mobile home considered a total loss after fire in White Oak
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home is being considered a total loss after it caught on fire in White Oak Tuesday. The fire happened in the 1300 block of N. Whatley Road. White Oak Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cameron Kizzia said they received the call at 9:51 a.m.
Longview, TX Man Receives Four Life Sentences For Drunk Driving Crash
As We Get Closer To The Holidays, Let This Heartbreaking Story Serve As A Sobering Reminder Of The Real Consequences Of Drunk Driving. When you hear us play commercials warning you of the consequences of drinking driving, it probably goes through one ear and out the other because most often, these PSA's only remind you of the risk of going to jail. But the REAL serious consequence of drinking and driving is the innocent lives destroyed by these folks negligence.
