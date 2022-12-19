Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Climate change forces KCBX Public Radio to halt FM broadcasting in Santa Barbara
KCBX Public Radio in San Luis Obispo announced Monday that after 39 years of delivering its mix of news, entertainment and music to Santa Barbara, the station will halt broadcasting over KSBX at 89.5 FM. Station operators said an alteration in atmospheric conditions caused by climate change has created frequency...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Dormzilla Deemed a Safety Threat in New Report
A newly released report calls UC Santa Barbara's proposed behemoth student housing building a safety threat if changes are not made, reports the Los Angeles Times. An independent review was released this week stating a "robust redesign" with more windows, ventilation, and bedroom space is needed or else it poses a potential health and safety risk to residents.
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: KCBX to end broadcast into Santa Barbara, Carbajal announces public health grants
89.5 KSBX broadcast will come to an end before 2023. For almost 40 years, KCBX Public Radio has had a broadcast in Santa Barbara under the name KSBX. By the end of the year, KCBX will end this broadcast at 89.5 FM reaching Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. However, the 90.1 signal reaching the Santa Maria area and 90.9 signal reaching the Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta will continue.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SBCC Board of Trustees Elects New Officers for 2023
At its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Santa Barbara City College District Board of Trustees elected Jonathan Abboud as president of the Board for the 2023 calendar year. Anna Everett was elected Board vice president. President Abboud joined the Board in December 2014 and represents Area 6...
Santa Barbara's most recommended restaurant is a Little Caesars - here's why
As a major tourist hub that has an economy that relies heavily on hospitality, why is a budget pizza chain one of the most recommended restaurants in the city?
Ventura County Reporter
In Brief: Week of Dec. 20
Santa Paula Police announced that the massive structure fire that destroyed historic Bryden Gym at Santa Paula High School was suspicious in nature. That was determined by arson investigators with the Ventura County Fire Department as part of an ongoing probe into the fire’s origin. The blaze was allegedly...
CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura
The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here.
calcoastnews.com
Illegal immigrants paid $15,000 for boat to Santa Barbara County
A jury found two Mexican men guilty on Tuesday of drug and alien trafficking charges after law enforcement caught them on a panga boat containing 45 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 illegal immigrants from Mexico on a Santa Barbara County beach, the Justice Department announced today. On the morning of...
KEYT
Cool to above normal temperatures across region, Beach Hazard Statement in effect
Cool to above-normal temperatures are expected throughout the region. It will be a partly cloudy day. Temperatures between the 50 through the 70 is what the day looks like for today. There is a Beach Hazard Statement in effect between now and Saturday morning. This impacts San Luis Obispo and...
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Slow Road to Fresh Air in the Carpinteria Valley
Five years after the cut flower industry began converting to cannabis in the Carpinteria Valley, a solution to the persistent smell of pot that hangs around schools, homes and farms appears tantalizingly within reach — if growers decide to embrace it. A study released this month shows that state-of-the-art...
kclu.org
South Coast responds to hate crime incident
A Tri-Counties community is standing up to hate in the wake of a hate crime incident. It was a shocking crime, especially because of its timing. Someone distributed antisemitic flyers in a Santa Barbara neighborhood, just as Hanukkah was starting. Santa Barbara Police detectives are still trying to identify who was responsible.
Santa Barbara Independent
An Interview with the 2023 SBAOR President
It is customary for the incoming president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors to write an article introducing himself/herself before the end of the year. Well, this year, we are going to be changing it up just a little bit. I sent Todd Shea, the incoming 2023 SBAOR President...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Swears In Two Councilmembers
The City of Goleta officially has its first two councilmembers elected by district. At the final council meeting of the year, December 20, 2022, the election results were certified followed by a swearing in and oath of office ceremony for Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín (District 1) and Councilmember James Kyriaco (District 2). The swearing in ceremony was followed by applause from the audience and remarks from the Mayor and Councilmembers.
goldrushcam.com
Two Mexican Men Found Guilty of Smuggling Undocumented Non-Citizens on Panga Boat that Landed on Santa Barbara County Beach
December 21, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A federal jury has found two Mexican men guilty of drug and alien trafficking charges after law enforcement caught them on a panga boat containing 45 pounds of. methamphetamine and 11 undocumented non-citizens from Mexico on a Santa Barbara County beach, the...
Central Coast Bank of America branches donate over $2.5 million to local organizations
Bank of America locations across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo communities donated $2.6 million to community organizations. The post Central Coast Bank of America branches donate over $2.5 million to local organizations appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
Boat carrying 16,000 pounds of squid ran aground in Channel Islands. What’s next?
In addition to dead squid, the fishing vessel Speranza Marie had 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.
Gas Prices on the Central Coast hit $3 dollars since the 2022 inflation spike
Gas Prices on the Central Coast have decreased drastically in time for holiday travelers after a year of inflation. The post Gas Prices on the Central Coast hit $3 dollars since the 2022 inflation spike appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Antisemitic flyers found in Santa Barbara neighborhoods on first day of Hanukkah
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara Police are asking for information about antisemitic flyers recently left in local neighborhoods. On Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah this year, officers received calls from people who discovered flyers with hostile and prejudicial messages against Jewish people. The flyers were placed inside sandwich bags that were weighed down by rice. The post Antisemitic flyers found in Santa Barbara neighborhoods on first day of Hanukkah appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
islefile.org
New Faces at CI: Ms. Jesica Alcala
Hometown and High School: Oxnard, California. Rio Mesa High School graduate. I attended. Santa Clara High School my freshman year, then transferred to Rio Mesa my sophomore year. Position: ASB Bookkeeper. Previous Employment: I have worked at a vet hospital since 2017 and. continue to work/help once a month/part-time. Before...
