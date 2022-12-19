ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Dormzilla Deemed a Safety Threat in New Report

A newly released report calls UC Santa Barbara's proposed behemoth student housing building a safety threat if changes are not made, reports the Los Angeles Times. An independent review was released this week stating a "robust redesign" with more windows, ventilation, and bedroom space is needed or else it poses a potential health and safety risk to residents.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kcbx.org

KCBX News Update: KCBX to end broadcast into Santa Barbara, Carbajal announces public health grants

89.5 KSBX broadcast will come to an end before 2023. For almost 40 years, KCBX Public Radio has had a broadcast in Santa Barbara under the name KSBX. By the end of the year, KCBX will end this broadcast at 89.5 FM reaching Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. However, the 90.1 signal reaching the Santa Maria area and 90.9 signal reaching the Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta will continue.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SBCC Board of Trustees Elects New Officers for 2023

At its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Santa Barbara City College District Board of Trustees elected Jonathan Abboud as president of the Board for the 2023 calendar year. Anna Everett was elected Board vice president. President Abboud joined the Board in December 2014 and represents Area 6...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

In Brief: Week of Dec. 20

Santa Paula Police announced that the massive structure fire that destroyed historic Bryden Gym at Santa Paula High School was suspicious in nature. That was determined by arson investigators with the Ventura County Fire Department as part of an ongoing probe into the fire’s origin. The blaze was allegedly...
SANTA PAULA, CA
CBS LA

CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura

The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here. 
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Slow Road to Fresh Air in the Carpinteria Valley

Five years after the cut flower industry began converting to cannabis in the Carpinteria Valley, a solution to the persistent smell of pot that hangs around schools, homes and farms appears tantalizingly within reach — if growers decide to embrace it. A study released this month shows that state-of-the-art...
CARPINTERIA, CA
kclu.org

South Coast responds to hate crime incident

A Tri-Counties community is standing up to hate in the wake of a hate crime incident. It was a shocking crime, especially because of its timing. Someone distributed antisemitic flyers in a Santa Barbara neighborhood, just as Hanukkah was starting. Santa Barbara Police detectives are still trying to identify who was responsible.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

An Interview with the 2023 SBAOR President

It is customary for the incoming president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors to write an article introducing himself/herself before the end of the year. Well, this year, we are going to be changing it up just a little bit. I sent Todd Shea, the incoming 2023 SBAOR President...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Swears In Two Councilmembers

The City of Goleta officially has its first two councilmembers elected by district. At the final council meeting of the year, December 20, 2022, the election results were certified followed by a swearing in and oath of office ceremony for Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín (District 1) and Councilmember James Kyriaco (District 2). The swearing in ceremony was followed by applause from the audience and remarks from the Mayor and Councilmembers.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods

Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Antisemitic flyers found in Santa Barbara neighborhoods on first day of Hanukkah

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara Police are asking for information about antisemitic flyers recently left in local neighborhoods. On Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah this year, officers received calls from people who discovered flyers with hostile and prejudicial messages against Jewish people. The flyers were placed inside sandwich bags that were weighed down by rice. The post Antisemitic flyers found in Santa Barbara neighborhoods on first day of Hanukkah appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
islefile.org

New Faces at CI: Ms. Jesica Alcala

Hometown and High School: Oxnard, California. Rio Mesa High School graduate. I attended. Santa Clara High School my freshman year, then transferred to Rio Mesa my sophomore year. Position: ASB Bookkeeper. Previous Employment: I have worked at a vet hospital since 2017 and. continue to work/help once a month/part-time. Before...
OXNARD, CA

