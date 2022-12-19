HO HO HO! Mt. Olive Intermediate School celebrated their 5th annual Christmas toy drive with Santa. They’ve raised a total of 234 toys that will be donated to the Phenix City Christmas toy drive on Saturday. “We’re so excited!” says forth grade teacher, Dephenia Blount. Mrs. Blount gives thanks to everyone who contributed and loved the idea that they were able to give back to the community. Merry Christmas from Mt. Olive Intermediate School, whose students are Destined for Excellence!

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO