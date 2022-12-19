Read full article on original website
WTVM
Headquarter Nissan in Columbus hosts annual ‘Stuff the Truck’ toy drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Headquarter Nissan in Columbus. The dealership wrapped up its annual Stuff the Truck Toy Drive. The donated toys were collected to be distributed to the Village Foster Care and Adoption Ministry, a local nonprofit organization in Smiths Station, Alabama, that serves children in foster care.
WTVM
Columbus organizations partnering to host Christmas tree recycling program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful is partnering with other organizations to host a Christmas tree recycling program. The program is set to take place December 26 through January 8 and will be held at various drop-off locations including:. Shirley Winston Park. Cooper Creek Park. Dinglewood Park. Britt David...
WTVM
Kamarie Holland’s father gives back to the community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many of us prepare for Christmas, the family of a little girl killed a year ago is honoring her memory and trying to help others. The death of little 5-year-old Kamarie Holland rocked the community, and now, her father is celebrating one of her favorite holiday’s in a special way.
WTVM
Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus opens warming centers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the arctic blast arriving, one local organization is ensuring men and women who may be experiencing homelessness have a warm place to stay,. The Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus is providing two locations, on 13th Street for women and the other on Second Avenue for men.
wrbl.com
Russell County School District – Destined for Excellence!
HO HO HO! Mt. Olive Intermediate School celebrated their 5th annual Christmas toy drive with Santa. They’ve raised a total of 234 toys that will be donated to the Phenix City Christmas toy drive on Saturday. “We’re so excited!” says forth grade teacher, Dephenia Blount. Mrs. Blount gives thanks to everyone who contributed and loved the idea that they were able to give back to the community. Merry Christmas from Mt. Olive Intermediate School, whose students are Destined for Excellence!
WTVM
WTVM partners with local businesses to host coat drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The winter season is here and WTVM needs your help to gather coats to help those in need!. WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to gather new or gently used coats throughout west Georgia and east Alabama. You can help...
WTVM
Columbus chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosts annual Christmas giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. celebrated its annual Christmas giveaway. The organization gave ten deserving families, selected by the Department of Family & Children Services, gifts for the holiday season. President of the fraternity, Walter McKee, shared how members are thankful...
WTVM
Muscogee County sherriff warns people of circulating scam
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A current phone scam has the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warning citizens to stay alert. Sheriff Greg Countryman says their office has received a high volume of calls reporting individuals calling and posing as MCSO personnel. The criminals are using those impersonations as part of a scam to trick people into sending money.
Phenix City First brings Christmas cheer to Parkwood Health Care with caroling
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday afternoon, residents of Parkwood Health Care moved onto the front porch of the facility to enjoy a concert by Christmas carolers. They were each offered a blanket to keep them warm. Soon, a bus full of nine carolers from Phenix City First, a local church, pulled into the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Opelika approves speed limit reductions to portions of Waverly Parkway and Hamilton Road
Tuesday night at the Opelika City Council meeting, the council approved speed limit changes for two roads in Opelika, which are now in effect. The City of Opelika has reduced the speed limit from 45 miles an hour to 35 miles an hour on Waverly Parkway between White Road and Veterans Parkway and also on Hamilton Road between Heritage Drive and Interstate Drive.
SCAM ALERT: Callers posing as Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office staff
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Callers posing as Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office employees are deceiving victims into sending money over the phone, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. The sheriff’s office says the scammers imply their target has missed court, then the scammer threatens to issue an arrest warrant if payment is not immediately made. […]
WTVM
Columbus chaplain raises money to build medical facility in Uganda
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Columbus, there are several major hospitals, clinics, doctor and dental offices, and emergency care. But in Uganda, it is one of the 15 poorest countries in the world. A Columbus man opened a medical facility in Uganda to give help where it’s needed. Alfie...
Opelika police search for missing 68-year-old man
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 19. Smith was being dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Police describe Smith as a black male […]
Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run. Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter. Velasquez is accused of […]
opelikaobserver.com
Changes To Lee County Trash Fee Billing
LEE COUNTY — There are changes coming to the Lee County Garbage Fee Billing system according to a press release from the Lee County Environmental Services Department. “The property tax bills that were sent out by the Revenue Commissioner in October 2022 did not include a garbage fee,” said a notice from Lee County. “Circumstances beyond our control are forcing us to implement a more flexible billing system.”
WTVM
PHOTO: 19-year-old arrested in deadly Victory Dr. hit-and-run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Columbus. On Dec. 5, around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive following reports of a person being hit by a vehicle. Police say upon arrival, they identified...
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
getnews.info
East Alabama Dental Group is a Full-Service Dental Office
East Alabama Dental Group is a top-rated, full-service dental office serving Opelika and its surrounding areas. The office specializes in a range of dental services and is committed to helping patients to achieve optimal dental health and confidence in their smile. Opelika, AL – December 19, 2022 – East Alabama...
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika City Council Approves Tax Abatements
OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved tax abatements for Car Tech LLC, HL Mando America Corporation and approved extensions of previously approved abatements for AGS America Incorporated and Golden State Foods. The Mando project is expected to cost nearly $18.5 million, and the Car Tech project is valued...
WTVM
From prison to PhD: Phenix City woman shares inspirational testimony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “When I look at that girl then she was broken, when I look at myself today, I’m certainly unbroken.”. Broken from a life that Carrie Player-Sexton didn’t set out for. “I am a survivor of childhood physical and sexual abuse; I chose addiction...
