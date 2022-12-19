ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023

Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting

A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Recurring WVLT News recordingAramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Body of missing kayaker found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Hometown Spotlight: Downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville is a picturesque part of Blount County, in the heart of the history-filled city. Not only are the businesses, restaurants and shops one of a kind—the people who live and work there are the very definition of heartfelt hospitality. Downtown's growth is catapulting...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Small business pop-up trailer located; investigation underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Little Hoot Designs, a local small business, was on the hunt for their pop-up trailer that had been missing since last Wednesday. However, the Knoxville Police Department said it was recovered Tuesday. “You would think it would be easy to spot since it’s a thirteen-foot-long trailer...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

