No raw seafood warning, dirty equipment found at Sevierville Japanese restaurant
A buffet in Sevier County earned a low health score this week. The inspector marked down half a dozen critical health violations in the report.
Lifelong Vols fan worked to take tickets at Neyland Stadium gates for around 40 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 41 years, Helen York has been a familiar sight at Neyland Stadium. She has taken fans' tickets and led them into the gates, where they could cheer for their favorite team. However, York was recently hospitalized after going through a near-death experience. As she recovers,...
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
Pastor leading protest against 'all-ages' Christmas drag show in TN warns of rising anti-Christian sentiment
A pastor in Knoxville, Tennessee, who is leading the charge against a Christmas drag show open to children, told Fox News Digital he believes such events are anti-Christian.
KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
Harriman dealership gifts teacher a free car
This is the giving season and one Harriman business made sure it gave to the people who needed it most.
'Remember Kingston' billboards bring attention to the Kingston Coal Ash Spill 14 years later
KINGSTON, Tenn. — Thursday marks 14 years since a billion gallons of coal ash erupted from a Tennessee Valley Authority holding cell at the Kingston Fossil Plant, dumping toxic sludge into the Clinch and Emory Rivers. The health of workers who cleaned up the spill later declined, and some...
Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
WATCH: Vols QB Joe Milton throws an orange 100 yards at practice
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is known for throwing a football very far. Throughout his time at Tennessee, his arm strength has been talked about a lot and fans are often amazed at how little of effort he takes to throw a ball far. In a practice...
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting
A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Recurring WVLT News recordingAramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Body of missing kayaker found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated:...
Hometown Spotlight: Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville is a picturesque part of Blount County, in the heart of the history-filled city. Not only are the businesses, restaurants and shops one of a kind—the people who live and work there are the very definition of heartfelt hospitality. Downtown's growth is catapulting...
Need a place to stay during the cold weather? Here are some warming shelters in the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Tennessee are finding ways to prepare for the cold weather—from making sure their tires are ready to bringing their pets inside. There are warming shelters throughout East Tennessee that welcome anyone that needs a place to stay during the freezing weather. Here are...
'She was basically like a child': Knoxville business owner searching for stolen camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A camper thief left a big lump of coal in a Knoxville business owner's stocking after they stole her "Mint Julep." Colleen Martin, who runs a t-shirt design company called Little Hoot Designs, said a thief took off with her mint green camper recently as it was sitting in a parking lot on Sutherland Avenue in West Knoxville.
East Tennessee Maverick: Knox County must establish oversight board after sheriff deli debacle
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office must be held accountable for unleashing a wave of social media attacks on an underaged deli worker, and the Knox County Commission must prevent any similar disgusting acts in the future. On Nov. 21, three sheriff’s deputies accused Aniya Thompson, a 15-year-old cashier at...
Small business pop-up trailer located; investigation underway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Little Hoot Designs, a local small business, was on the hunt for their pop-up trailer that had been missing since last Wednesday. However, the Knoxville Police Department said it was recovered Tuesday. “You would think it would be easy to spot since it’s a thirteen-foot-long trailer...
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again
The Ogle Brothers General Store in Sevierville, Tennessee is a beloved landmark that has been serving the community for over a century. The store was founded in 1875 by brothers James and Joseph Ogle, and it has remained a family-run business for four generations.
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
Man charged with shootings in Knoxville arrested in Texas
A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
