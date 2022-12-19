Read full article on original website
Related
Heading our way: It’s almost like a winter hurricane
…WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for all of western New York except Allegany County from 7:00 am Friday until 7:00 am Monday. This is an all-inclusive watch to account for a flash freeze Friday, wind gusts of at least 65 mph, lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow which will result in near-blizzard conditions at times…
Rangers work after dark to rescue hiker in North Elba
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A recent call for assistance in the area of Algonquin Peak in the Adirondacks had rangers working after dark. High winds and associated safety concerns turned the rescue into an hours-long affair. Ray Brook Dispatch called for Forest Ranger assistance on the afternoon of...
New York among states with least Christmas spirit
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a report by GetCenturyLink, New York ranks 48th in the United States for Christmas spirit this year. In 2021, the state ranked 50th. In 2020, New York ranked 41st. This year, the most Christmas spirited state is New Hampshire. It was also number one in 2021. Wisconsin ranked second this year and Utah ranked third. Washington, D.C. ranked in last place for the third year in a row.
Minimum wage in upstate New York to increase on December 31
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see the minimum wage increase from $13.20 to $14.20. In addition, the minimum wage for home care aids will increase to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
Governor Hochul convenes working group for New York farmers
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York is home to over 33,000 family farms producing some of the world’s best food and beverages. About 20% of New York State’s land area, or close to 7 million acres, is farmland. New York State has nearly 700 farmers’ markets across the state. Therefore, when our farms struggle, we all struggle.
Advocates ask for NY Paid Family Leave expansion to include stillbirth
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Advocates are urging the New York Legislature and Governor Hochul to expand New York’s Paid Family Leave Law to include parents who have experienced stillbirth. The current law excludes those individuals, but new legislation would provide these parents with 12 weeks of paid time...
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search for Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, and Kason...
Gov. signs law requiring salaries for advertised jobs to be posted
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to require employers to post the salaries of all advertised jobs and promotions in the state. Hochul says the disparity in wages between men and women, especially women of color, led to this law being signed. “This historic measure...
