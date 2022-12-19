Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Chair falls off Breckenridge ski lift with person on it amid high winds
Video footage posted online shows that a chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect chair lift on Thursday amid high winds. A person was on the chair at the time and is okay. The chair that can be seen on the ground appears to have disconnected near the top of the lift. The cause of the disconnection remains under investigation.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
Vail Town Council delves into Steward Vail pillars on culture, environment￼
The Vail Town Council continued its gradual evaluation of the Steward Vail Plan on Tuesday, looking at community-driven objectives around art and culture as well as environmental stewardship. Once finalized, the plan will map out the town’s plan for its next 10 years as far as advancing and balancing its...
WATCH: Video captures long line of traffic on Colorado's I-70 due to major closure
Traffic stacked up on I-70 on Thursday after a semi-truck spun near Silverthorne amid icy conditions. A video posted by Colorado State Patrol has since gone viral, capturing standstill traffic near the Eisenhower Tunnel in eastbound lanes. Watch it below:. The closure was announced at about 9:30 AM, with traffic...
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Chasing Rabbits elevates nightlife scene in Vail
“Curiouser and curiouser” is not only what Alice was thinking in “Alice and Wonderland,” but also the sentiment that’s been on the minds of people wondering what’s been going on at Solaris for the past two years. What patrons will find behind the closed doors is that the wait was worth it.
Meghan Gallegos honored with Vail Health Elevate Award
Meghan Gallegos has been named the third recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way. Based at the Vail Health Hospital...
Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley
Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:. The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.
Mountain resort towns get creative to solve affordable housing crisis
From modular homes to affordable housing neighborhoods, mountain resort towns are getting creative to solve the housing crisis.
Letter: Here’s to Vail’s pioneers
I’ve been enjoying the series on Vail’s 60th birthday and the histories of both the ski area(s) and the people who have made the valley what it is today. I first skied Vail in 1965. As poor medical students, one of my classmates and I drove from North Carolina, stayed in the dorm (long gone) for, I think, $4 a night, ate PBJs for breakfast and lunch, burgers at the Village Deli (with all the additional free condiments) for dinner each night, except for two nights a week when we went to all-you-can-eat at the Lodge (and boy, did we eat — first in and last out!).
Christmas, Hanukkah, Charlie Brown, the Canadian Brass and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/23/22
Get into the holiday spirit with live music at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek with the Canadian Brass on Friday. This lively brass quintet is sure to dazzle and delight with holiday classics like “Frosty the Snowman,” “Sing We Now of Christmas,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “White Christmas” and so many more.
Trust Our Land: Thinking about wildlife and community this holiday season
As our local elk herd descends into our valley, we’re reminded why we put all this effort, time and resources into conservation. These elk aren’t just setting up winter camp in any old lot or park — they’re returning to the winter habitats where they know they’ll find temporary solace.
Locals in Summit County questioning wolf reintroduction after plan made public
Right now, there's some concern from locals in Summit County about the wolf reintroduction plan that was made public just last week. The plan is available for review on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.The proposed areas for reintroduction include two oval-shaped areas, picked for their potential to best support the reintroduction with the least amount of disturbance to the population.Those areas include large mountain municipalities like Vail, Breckenridge, Gunnison, Montrose, Glenwood Springs, and even things as far east as Frisco."I don't think that would be ideal, personally," Tammy Rienstra said about the proposed locations Sunday. She's a Frisco local who voted...
Eagle County stores prepare for statewide single-use bag fees starting Jan. 1
Vail and Avon have for some time charged shoppers in large stores for single-use bags. The charge is coming to the rest of Eagle County and Colorado starting Jan. 1. The new law, called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, will impose a 10-cent fee for single-use bags for those shopping at what the law defines as large stores. The fees can be charged for either paper or plastic bags.
Vail Town Council, community advocate for harm reduction measures in town￼
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, members of Vail’s community as well as its Town Council advocated for more access to harm reduction measures as the fentanyl crisis continues to rise in the community and across the state. Council member Jen Mason asked during the afternoon session for majority support to...
Gypsum’s Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is open
Business name: Little Bird Commissary Kitchen. Location: We’re in Gypsum, near Costco. Owners: Anne and Scott Pasquale. Contact information: Call 970-390-0234 or email littlebirdcommissarykitchen@gmail.com. What goods or services do you provide? The primary role of Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is to be a state-of-the-art shared commercial kitchen space. The...
Eagle Holiday Lighting Contest participants spread festive cheer
Sometimes, nothing screams holiday spirit like some good, old-fashioned neighborly competition. Eagle is hosting its annual holiday lighting contest, which encouraged locals to be merry and bright with their exterior holiday decorations. Molly Furtado, Eagle special events manager, said she enlisted five Eagle residents to do the 2022 holiday lighting...
