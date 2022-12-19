ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Chasing Rabbits elevates nightlife scene in Vail

“Curiouser and curiouser” is not only what Alice was thinking in “Alice and Wonderland,” but also the sentiment that’s been on the minds of people wondering what’s been going on at Solaris for the past two years. What patrons will find behind the closed doors is that the wait was worth it.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meghan Gallegos honored with Vail Health Elevate Award

Meghan Gallegos has been named the third recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way. Based at the Vail Health Hospital...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley

Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:. The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Here’s to Vail’s pioneers

I’ve been enjoying the series on Vail’s 60th birthday and the histories of both the ski area(s) and the people who have made the valley what it is today. I first skied Vail in 1965. As poor medical students, one of my classmates and I drove from North Carolina, stayed in the dorm (long gone) for, I think, $4 a night, ate PBJs for breakfast and lunch, burgers at the Village Deli (with all the additional free condiments) for dinner each night, except for two nights a week when we went to all-you-can-eat at the Lodge (and boy, did we eat — first in and last out!).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Christmas, Hanukkah, Charlie Brown, the Canadian Brass and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/23/22

Get into the holiday spirit with live music at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek with the Canadian Brass on Friday. This lively brass quintet is sure to dazzle and delight with holiday classics like “Frosty the Snowman,” “Sing We Now of Christmas,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “White Christmas” and so many more.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
CBS Denver

Locals in Summit County questioning wolf reintroduction after plan made public

Right now, there's some concern from locals in Summit County about the wolf reintroduction plan that was made public just last week. The plan is available for review on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.The proposed areas for reintroduction include two oval-shaped areas, picked for their potential to best support the reintroduction with the least amount of disturbance to the population.Those areas include large mountain municipalities like Vail, Breckenridge, Gunnison, Montrose, Glenwood Springs, and even things as far east as Frisco."I don't think that would be ideal, personally," Tammy Rienstra said about the proposed locations Sunday. She's a Frisco local who voted...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County stores prepare for statewide single-use bag fees starting Jan. 1

Vail and Avon have for some time charged shoppers in large stores for single-use bags. The charge is coming to the rest of Eagle County and Colorado starting Jan. 1. The new law, called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, will impose a 10-cent fee for single-use bags for those shopping at what the law defines as large stores. The fees can be charged for either paper or plastic bags.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Gypsum’s Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is open

Business name: Little Bird Commissary Kitchen. Location: We’re in Gypsum, near Costco. Owners: Anne and Scott Pasquale. Contact information: Call 970-390-0234 or email littlebirdcommissarykitchen@gmail.com. What goods or services do you provide? The primary role of Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is to be a state-of-the-art shared commercial kitchen space. The...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Holiday Lighting Contest participants spread festive cheer

Sometimes, nothing screams holiday spirit like some good, old-fashioned neighborly competition. Eagle is hosting its annual holiday lighting contest, which encouraged locals to be merry and bright with their exterior holiday decorations. Molly Furtado, Eagle special events manager, said she enlisted five Eagle residents to do the 2022 holiday lighting...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy