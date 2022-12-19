ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Dan O’Brien Kia Pays $1.25M To Settle Unfair and Deceptive Acts or Practices Claims

By News Release
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

East Rochester Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Elderly Woman of $83,628

CONCORD – Craig Corriveau, 51, of East Rochester, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Corriveau knew the elderly victim maintained a checking and savings account and had at least two credit cards. He was also aware that the victim had physical limitations.
ROCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Special Committee on Voter Confidence Will Present Its Final Report

CONCORD, NH – The Special Committee on Voter Confidence will host a press conference on December 22nd to present its final report. Since it was formed by Secretary of State David Scanlan in April, the Committee has hosted nine public listening sessions throughout the state. The report is a culmination of its work and will include findings and recommendations related to voter confidence in New Hampshire.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Triple Your Donation to InDepthNH.org’s Future of News Until Christmas

We are thrilled to announce that New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has sent us a $10,000 check to support our work so your donation will be tripled between now and Christmas Dec. 25 at midnight, up to $1,000 each, including NewsMatch. Donate here: https://indepthnh.org/donate/ Or check to NH Center for Public Interest Journalism, 38 Edgewater Drive, Barrington, NH 03825.
BARRINGTON, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan

President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Portsmouth Pub Faces Liquor License Hearing Linked to Fatal Thanksgiving Day Crash

The Portsmouth Gas Light Co.’s liquor license was suspended for allegedly serving the driver in a fatal early morning crash Thanksgiving Day, but it was regranted in Rockingham County Superior Court, according to E.J. Powers, spokesman for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. “An immediate suspension (Dec. 10) was issued...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Moose’s Pals: Cherry Likes Long Walks, but Farming Is Out

Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

FITN, It’s Been Good Knowing You

The deep, resonant voice was already familiar, and there it was in my voicemail. “Hello Arnie, this is Senator Barack Obama. Can you give me a call?” It was 2007, and the NH Primary campaign was in full swing. I called him back that day and discussed how provisions of “free trade” agreements could be used to override democratic government. Later, I handed a report on the issue to Michelle Obama at a retirement community in Concord and asked her to pass it along to her husband.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Notable New Hampshire Deaths: Founder of NH’s First HMO, Active Salem Volunteer

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
SALEM, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy