Dan O’Brien Kia Pays $1.25M To Settle Unfair and Deceptive Acts or Practices Claims

Council Approves Funds for Firefighter’s Widow in Time for Christmas
CONCORD – The widow of a career firefighter who fought to have her husband’s 2020 cancer death determined to be caused in the line of duty will receive a $100,000 death benefit immediately. The state’s Executive Council approved the funds for Kimberly Galimberti of Wolfeboro who lost her...
Mayor ‘Optimistic’ About Laconia State School Sale; Developer To Begin Hard Fundraising
Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer said the purchase and sales agreement for the former Laconia State School property has taken up a lot of time in the last two weeks, but overall he is now feeling more optimistic about the deal. “I remain hopefully optimistic as we enter this new phase,”...
East Rochester Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Elderly Woman of $83,628
CONCORD – Craig Corriveau, 51, of East Rochester, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Corriveau knew the elderly victim maintained a checking and savings account and had at least two credit cards. He was also aware that the victim had physical limitations.
Advocates Urge NH’s Congressional Delegation To Promote Humane Immigration
MANCHESTER – Advocates gathered in Manchester on Tuesday evening to urge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, to end her opposition to lifting Title 42, and to call on New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation to protect the rights of asylum seekers and promote humane immigration policies. A small group of...
Council Approves Sale of Former Laconia State School for $21.5M
CONCORD – In a vote that will greatly impact the future development of the Lakes Region and was 25 years in the making, the Executive Council voted 3-2 to enter a purchase and sales agreement to sell the former Laconia State School property with Legacy at Laconia LLC for $21.5 million.
Special Committee on Voter Confidence Will Present Its Final Report
CONCORD, NH – The Special Committee on Voter Confidence will host a press conference on December 22nd to present its final report. Since it was formed by Secretary of State David Scanlan in April, the Committee has hosted nine public listening sessions throughout the state. The report is a culmination of its work and will include findings and recommendations related to voter confidence in New Hampshire.
Ex-Hancock Police Chief Faces Possible Certification Revocation
HANCOCK – Already indicted for allegedly double-dipping his time sheets, former Police Chief Andrew Wood now faces the prospect of having his ability to work as a police officer revoked. The New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council notified the Cheshire Superior Court it plans to investigate Wood once...
Triple Your Donation to InDepthNH.org’s Future of News Until Christmas
We are thrilled to announce that New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has sent us a $10,000 check to support our work so your donation will be tripled between now and Christmas Dec. 25 at midnight, up to $1,000 each, including NewsMatch. Donate here: https://indepthnh.org/donate/ Or check to NH Center for Public Interest Journalism, 38 Edgewater Drive, Barrington, NH 03825.
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
Portsmouth Pub Faces Liquor License Hearing Linked to Fatal Thanksgiving Day Crash
The Portsmouth Gas Light Co.’s liquor license was suspended for allegedly serving the driver in a fatal early morning crash Thanksgiving Day, but it was regranted in Rockingham County Superior Court, according to E.J. Powers, spokesman for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. “An immediate suspension (Dec. 10) was issued...
Moose’s Pals: Cherry Likes Long Walks, but Farming Is Out
Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
Lawsuit Seeks Tabor’s Ouster From Portsmouth City Council
Two Portsmouth residents say City Councilor John Tabor broke state laws when it came time to hire a new auditing firm, and they now want him booted from the council. Tabor denies doing anything wrong. Arthur Clough and Mark Brighton filed a lawsuit in Rockingham Superior Court asking a judge...
Questions Swirl Over Vetting Financial Backers in Former Laconia State School Property Sale
Questions about what’s been vetted, and who is doing the vetting, are swirling around the proposed $21.5 million sale of the Laconia State School property to a Manchester developer. The sale is on hold after Laconia officials raised concerns about the developer, Robynne Alexander, and how the state might...
Warmington’s Role in Laconia State School Sale Deliberations Questioned
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington’s continued role in the deliberations on the Laconia State School project may run afoul of the state ethics rules for executive branch officials, but she says that is not the case. Warmington, the council’s lone Democrat who represents District 2, continues to have a voice...
Funding Local News Matters, Will You Help and Double Your Donation?
Here at InDepthNH.org, we understand and insist on reporting unbiased news. And we know that, these days, the news can feel especially unpredictable and makes you wonder in New Hampshire who is really putting the money behind it and what they expect to get from it. Here you know who is paying for the news – you are and we thank you.
FITN, It’s Been Good Knowing You
The deep, resonant voice was already familiar, and there it was in my voicemail. “Hello Arnie, this is Senator Barack Obama. Can you give me a call?” It was 2007, and the NH Primary campaign was in full swing. I called him back that day and discussed how provisions of “free trade” agreements could be used to override democratic government. Later, I handed a report on the issue to Michelle Obama at a retirement community in Concord and asked her to pass it along to her husband.
Notable New Hampshire Deaths: Founder of NH’s First HMO, Active Salem Volunteer
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
AG Conditionally Drops Charges Against Ex-Police Officer
CONCORD – Attorney General John Formella has agreed to conditionally drop charges against former Ossipee police sergeant Justin Swift for running license plates on the department’s system for his own use. Swift, 39, of New Durham, who had also worked for the Loudon Police Department after resigning during...
Author Michael Davidow Featured on Launch of Bev Stoddart’s The First Line
InDepthNH.org has launched Beverly Stoddart’s The First Line new video interviews with New Hampshire writers showcasing Chanukah Land and its author Michael Davidow of Bedford for the premier show. In a Zoom interview Monday evening, Davidow, discussed his new book, the fable titled Chanukah Land, with Stoddart. The new...
