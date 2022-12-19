Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Frigid conditions; powerful winds move into Middle Georgia early Friday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A powerful cold front will bring rain to Middle Georgia tonight followed by strong winds and bitter chills. Before it gets super cold outside ahead of Christmas weekend Middle Georgia is going to warm up a bit. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s, likely around the midnight hour just ahead of the cold front. All through the day, however, we should see more mild conditions as temps hang in the low to mid 50s. The winds for today will be variable at about 5-10 mph. We likely will not see any rain while the sun is out today, however it won’t be long after the sunset that Middle Georgia sees some scattered showers. A couple rumbles of thunder will also be possible.
WJCL
Blast of frigid air to affect Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A low pressure-system off the southeast coast will move northeast today. It will be another cool afternoon with lots of clouds throughout much of the day. There could be some sun this afternoon. Temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper-50s. A strong cold front...
WJCL
Arctic chill to deliver coldest Christmas holiday in decades
An arctic cold front is set to race across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry early Friday morning. Once the front clears, temperatures will quickly drop from the 50s to the 30s! Wind gusts will reach 30 to 40mph on Friday. The falling temperatures and blustery breezes will produce feels like...
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
Weather Update: When will the arctic blast hit Georgia?
Temperatures will warm today and tomorrow before Georgia gets hit with an arctic blast right before Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures today will hit 46 degrees with a 30% chance of rain overnight after 2 a.m. During the day Thursday temperatures will reach 52 degrees before everything...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Dangerous cold filters into North Georgia within the next 24-hours
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gloom and chilly temperatures ruled the Wednesday forecast. Under a cloudy sky, temperatures have cooled into the low and mid-40s across North Georgia at 9 p.m. Spotty rain and drizzle are possible tonight, into Thursday morning ahead of the strongest cold front in years.
Georgia Power offers tips to prepare for winter freeze
Extremely cold temperatures are expected throughout north and central Georgia this week. As the region grips for the blast of cold, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company is actively monitoring changing weather conditions. Technicians will be ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter...
WJCL
Gov. Kemp shares safety tips amid freezing weekend winter weather forecast
According to the National Weather Service, we will see below-freezing temperatures this weekend here in the state of Georgia. In response, Gov. Brian Kemp is now urging Georgians to "be weather aware and plan ahead" amid the threat. He retweeted some tips from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
atlantanewsfirst.com
How to prepare your home for inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As extreme weather is expected to hit Georgia, officials are encouraging residents to prepare their houses for strong winds. Experts say that there is even a possibility that trees might be uprooted and will come down with the predicted high wind gusts. “One thing...
washingtoncounty.news
Hard freeze warning in effect until Christmas Day
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a hard freeze warning for portions of Southeast Alabama, Big Bend, Panhandle Florida and South Central and Southwest Georgia. Sub freezing temperatures as low as 17 degrees are possible from Friday evening, Dec. 21 to Sunday morning, Dec. 25. According to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm
ATLANTA - State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from an approaching Arctic blast. At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
WJCL
Winter storm causes travel disruptions in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A massive winter storm is causing headaches for millions of Americans traveling to spend the holidays with family. Even though our area is not forecasted to see any snow, we're still feeling impacts from the storm. "They were predicting snow and ice in our area, so...
'Keep that water circulating': How to prevent your pipes from freezing in Central Georgia cold snap
MACON, Ga. — With temperatures set to reach below freezing later this week, plumbers say they're getting ready for calls to start ringing in about frozen and busted pipes. So, what can you start doing right now to avoid a Christmas nightmare?. Before you get into full holiday mode,...
Here’s what Georgia Power is doing to keep your lights on when freezing temperatures hit
With extremely cold temperatures expected throughout north and central Georgia this week, Georgia Power officials say the company is prepared to respond across its system. The company continuously monitors changing weather conditions and puts teams and resources in place that are ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter weather, safely and as quickly as possible.
wfxl.com
Georgia Power offers tips and resources to stay safe and warm in holiday Arctic blast
Coldest temp in 5 years expected Friday through weekend
Some of the coldest air we’ve seen in nearly five years is expected to move into Georgia on Friday and continue through the weekend according to Will Langston, GEMA/HS Meteorologist and the NWS . There will be some light rain ahead of the cold front on Thursday night and early Friday morning, but at the moment it appears to be almost all rain.
iheart.com
Arctic Air Heading Into South Carolina, Cold Temps Expected For Christmas
(Columbia, SC) - Cold weather will impact the Palmetto state this week. Arctic air is moving into the Midlands on Friday. Gusty winds overnight Friday into Saturday morning will cause wind chills as low as zero degrees. Saturday will stay cold with windy conditions continuing into Sunday.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Dec. 20
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain was moving into the western Big Bend and South Georgia as of Tuesday evening. A “blob” of rain was over the western Florida Panhandle that is forecast to continue moving east through the rest of Tuesday night. Rain chances will stay high through the first half of the night as we’ll dry out after midnight. The rain will likely be gone before dawn Wednesday, but the clouds will stick around all day. There will be a slim (10%) chance of a stray shower Wednesday. Highs will be back into the upper 50s to near 60 Wednesday.
wrganews.com
Wind Chill Warning Issued for Northwest Georgia
A Wind Chill Warning has been issued as dangerously cold wind chills (-10 to -20 degrees) are expected this weekend in the following counties: Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Paulding, Bartow, and Chattooga. A wind chill warning has not been issued in Georgia in almost 5 years. . Saturday morning lows will...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
