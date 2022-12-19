Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
'Stay home': Local county road crews preparing to respond for severe weather
Macomb County officials gave a tour of their communication and emergency response center where dispatchers watch 270 road cameras.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township to pay off Central Fire Station 3 years early
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Central Fire Station in Meridian Township will be paid off three years early. In 2012, voters approved a 15-year levy to finance the construction of a new Central Fire Station, which was expected to be paid off in 2028. City officials announced Wednesday that due to higher-than-expected revenue, they will be able to pay off the debt in 2025, which would save taxpayers more than $822,000 in principal and interest costs.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township seeks proposals for Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Meridian Township are seeking proposals for a Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration. Rather than using a seawall or another hard structure to protect property from erosion, natural shorelines are buffers that may include erosion control fabrics, native vegetation and rocks. Some natural shorelines use living and nonliving plant materials alongside natural and synthetic support.
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
Small plane makes emergency landing at Stellantis in Auburn Hills
The Auburn Hills Police Department say a small plane experiencing a mechanical issue made an emergency landing Wednesday on-site of the Stellantis North American Headquarters in Auburn Hills.
WILX-TV
List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large winter storm is bringing severe weather and snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eleven Michigan counties. Active weather alerts can be found here. During snow emergencies, vehicles...
HometownLife.com
Wayne-Westland elementary school student cut with knife at bus stop
Correction: A previous version of this story contained an error about the location of the incident. A 10-year-old Schweitzer Elementary student was cut with a knife on the way to school Thursday morning. According to Wayne-Westland schools Superintendent John Dignan, two fourth grade students engaged in a physical altercation at...
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old cuts classmate with pocket knife during altercation at Westland bus stop
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A student was arrested Thursday morning after they cut their classmate during an altercation at a bus stop in Westland. School officials say a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old from Schweitzer Elementary School engaged in a physical altercation before the start of school. At some point,...
Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
WILX-TV
29-year-old woman reportedly stabbed by man in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was assaulted Wednesday morning while trying to retrieve items from a home in Tompkins Township. Deputies were called to a home on Dixon Road at about 3 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. According to authorities, a 29-year-old woman had gone to a residence to retrieve property when she was confronted by a 57-year-old man from Rives Junction. The man reportedly assaulted the woman with a knife and barricaded himself inside the home.
WILX-TV
Jonesville Police Department seeking a woman for alleged theft
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As shared by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is wanted for questioning in a theft complaint. News 10 has reached out to the Jonesville Police Department for further information. If you recognize the woman,...
WILX-TV
‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the upcoming winter weather, officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Wednesday. The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division have begun initiating their policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy.”
fox2detroit.com
Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
Young woman choked, shot in the neck while stopping for gas in Detroit
A woman is hospitalized after a harrowing ordeal at a Detroit gas station on Wednesday where she said was choked and shot at by a group of men.
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
WILX-TV
Driver arrested in Brighton found in possession of large amounts of marijuana
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) stopped a vehicle in on Tuesday around 6:10 p.m. for texting while driving. The investigation found the driver in possession of large amounts of marijuana, THC wax, vape pens and cartridges, mushrooms, and scales. The driver was arrested and taken to Livingston...
Family of armed man killed by Dearborn Police demand answers
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The family of a man shot by Dearborn police over the weekend wants to know more about the moments before his death. Investigators say that man showed up armed and tried to shoot an officer who killed him. Now a pair of attorneys, Amir Makled and Cyril Hall, are seeking answers on behalf of the victim's family."The mere fact that somebody's carrying a gun is not a crime in and of itself," Makled said. At this point, it's unknown why Ali Naji walked into Dearborn Police Headquarters Sunday afternoon armed.According to police, the 33-year-old pulled out a...
WILX-TV
Firefighters donate coats to kids at Hunt Elementary
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters got together at Hunt Elementary to donate coats to kids in the area. Firefighters from the City of Jackson and Summit Township joined together to help donate coats to kids in need. More than 100 coats were fundraised by firefighters. The coats were then given out to kids at Hunt Elementary School in Jackson Tuesday morning.
