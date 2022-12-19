Read full article on original website
CNET
SNL Absolutely Nails Impression of 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge
Now that the latest White Lotus vacation has run its course, everyone just wants more of its star Jennifer Coolidge. On the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, Chloe Fineman impersonates the one and only Coolidge in a skit called Jennifer Coolidge Is Impressed by Christmas Stuff. The parody sees Fineman hilariously weigh in on various holiday items as Coolidge, and she really gets the nuances of the voice and facial expressions.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Jennifer Garner Shares Her Favorite Holiday Side Dish: ‘Everything Good’s in There’
Do you have a favorite side dish that you eat around the holidays? Well so does Jennifer Garner. Here's what dish the star enjoys courtesy of her grandmother.
WATCH: Robin Williams Helps Stoned Jack Nicholson Accept Award In 2003
In the early 2000s, Hollywood had fewer checks, and few things were considered to be inappropriate. Actors leveraged this to exhibit a lot of infamous behavior. This decadence influenced the awkward event that occurred at the 8th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in 2003. Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day-Lewis jointly...
Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’
Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
Blake Lively Shares A Funny ‘Tell Me You’re Pregnant Without Telling Me You’re Pregnant’ Post Ahead Of Birth Of 4th Child
Blake Lively has a great sense of humor about her pregnancy.
Throwback Pic Sparks Debate About What 45-Year-Olds Looked Like in the 90s
A photo of Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in the 1995 movie "Father of the Bride Part II" has sparked a discussion about the way age was portrayed on film.
Pentatonix Won a Grammy Award for 1 Specific Christmas Song
Pentatonix snagged a Grammy nomination for 'Evergreen,' but it wouldn't be the only time their holiday music earned recognition from the award ceremony.
Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
"Lives of the Mayfair Witches," "Wolf Pack," "Lockwood & Co." and other books are being adapted for film and television this winter.
John Mayer reveals who his breakout hit ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland’ was about
John Mayer has revealed who his breakout single “Your Body Is A Wonderland” was written about.The single was the fourth track on Mayer’s debut album Room For Squares, released in 2001.Mayer has famously dated many celebrities over the years, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston.The singer discussed the origins of the song while being interviewed for popular US podcast Call Her Daddy’s Christmas special, which dropped on Tuesday (20 December).“Your Body Is A Wonderland” came up when host Alex Cooper and Mayer began talking about Mayer’s early years.Contrary to what people might...
Will Ferrell Tells ‘Hot Ones’ Why He Embraced Smaller Roles on ‘SNL': ‘Some Cast Members Took Offense to That’ (Video)
As audiences get ready for their annual “Elf” rewatch, Will Ferrell looked further back in his career on a new episode of “Hot Ones,” expressing why he embraced smaller roles during his time on “Saturday Night Live.”. “I made a point to tell the writers,...
Bob Dylan Reveals His Favorite Contemporary Artists
One of the first things you’ll notice when you start making your way through Bob Dylan’s new book The Philosophy of Modern Song is that he’s playing fast and loose with the term “modern.” Only two of the 66 songs it features were released in the 21st century, and the vast majority are from the 1950s. You’d be forgiven, then, for assuming that Dylan hasn’t been keeping his finger on the pulse of the contemporary music scene.
