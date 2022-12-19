ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

SNL Absolutely Nails Impression of 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge

Now that the latest White Lotus vacation has run its course, everyone just wants more of its star Jennifer Coolidge. On the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, Chloe Fineman impersonates the one and only Coolidge in a skit called Jennifer Coolidge Is Impressed by Christmas Stuff. The parody sees Fineman hilariously weigh in on various holiday items as Coolidge, and she really gets the nuances of the voice and facial expressions.
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’

Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
The Independent

John Mayer reveals who his breakout hit ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland’ was about

John Mayer has revealed who his breakout single “Your Body Is A Wonderland” was written about.The single was the fourth track on Mayer’s debut album Room For Squares, released in 2001.Mayer has famously dated many celebrities over the years, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston.The singer discussed the origins of the song while being interviewed for popular US podcast Call Her Daddy’s Christmas special, which dropped on Tuesday (20 December).“Your Body Is A Wonderland” came up when host Alex Cooper and Mayer began talking about Mayer’s early years.Contrary to what people might...
InsideHook

Bob Dylan Reveals His Favorite Contemporary Artists

One of the first things you’ll notice when you start making your way through Bob Dylan’s new book The Philosophy of Modern Song is that he’s playing fast and loose with the term “modern.” Only two of the 66 songs it features were released in the 21st century, and the vast majority are from the 1950s. You’d be forgiven, then, for assuming that Dylan hasn’t been keeping his finger on the pulse of the contemporary music scene.

