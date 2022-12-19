Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Kitchen fire, frigid weather prompt two-alarm call to south Fargo apt. Wednesday
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Fire Department battled a blaze just after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Block 32 Apartments near Scheels Home and Hardware. Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson said crews responded on a report of smoke coming from an apartment in the building at 1360 32nd St. S. After finding smoke in the hallway on the third floor, they forced entry into a unit and discovered a fire in the kitchen. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire within ten minutes.
valleynewslive.com
Fire tears through bedroom of south Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters were called to a home on 30 1/2th Avenue S around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials say a significant fire was seen coming through a second-floor window of the home when they arrived on the scene. The fire was put out in...
kfgo.com
Driver injured in rollover on icy I-29 in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – One person was injured in a crash in Richland County Tuesday night. It happened at MM 1 on I-29 around 8 p.m. The State Patrol says the driver of a pickup was headed north, lost control on the icy road and slid into the east ditch, rolled, and landed on its roof.
newsdakota.com
Truck Fire Reported In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Fire fighters responded to a truck fire at 137 10th Street Southwest in Valley City around 7:30am Tuesday, December 20th. Fire Chief Scott Magnson talked about the call for service. Magnuson said no injuries were reported. He added, the cause of the truck fire...
valleynewslive.com
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man rescued 7 people on his way home Sunday night, pulling them from a mini van that slid on glare ice and tipped over in a ditch. Around 7:45 PM, Jim Maas says he was on his way home from Wahpeton...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Pickup rolls on I-94 near 34th Street in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle rollover on westbound Interstate-94 in Moorhead. It happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, just east of 34th Street. First responders say a pickup lost control on the ice, ran off the road and...
wdayradionow.com
Two hurt in Wilkin County rollover
WILKIN COUNTY, MN - Two Fairmount, North Dakota residents were injured in a rollover in Wilkin County yesterday. It happened on Highway 210 around 11:45 a.m. Randall Hedtke, 87, was driving a pickup that left the snow and ice covered highway and rolled. He and his passenger, 79-year old Karen Hedtke, were taken to the Breckenridge hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
kfgo.com
United flight makes emergency landing in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A small commercial airplane made an emergency landing at Hector International Airport Wednesday morning. The United Airlines flight was carrying 36 passengers from Denver to Devils Lake when the crew became concerned about a stuck wing flap. Emergency crews were on stand-by, but the plane landed...
kfgo.com
Fergus Falls man charged in murder of St. Paul woman
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fergus Falls man has been charged in the weekend shooting death of a woman in St. Paul. 44-year-old Matthew Ecker is accused in the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig. The criminal complaint says Ecker reported the death as a suicide, but investigators determined...
kvrr.com
Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue
FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
valleynewslive.com
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
Fargo jail goes into lockdown following bomb threat
Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota went into lockdown Saturday night after a bomb threat was called in. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the local dispatch center received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat at the facility at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In light of...
valleynewslive.com
The FM metro continues to show signs of growth
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FM metro area is continuing to boom. More people are looking to make the area their home. “When you would think most people would stop growing we are not doing that,” said Mayor Tim Mahoney. ”Over the last 10 years, we have had a 20% growth of the community. That’s fantastic.”
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
valleynewslive.com
Challenges crews are facing for clearing the roads
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ever since the first few drops of precipitation last week, drivers and road crews across the valley have been trying to keep up with the conditions. “We really had a tough time keeping up with what was going on on the road,” said Blaine...
kfgo.com
Challenges mount for homeless people during frigid temps, F-M shelters full
FARGO (KFGO) – Wednesday is the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, and with temperatures again dipping into the negative double digits and Fargo-Moorhead’s homeless shelters completely full, challenges for the unhoused in the community are mounting. Mark was homeless for years but he got sober...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
valleynewslive.com
Gold coins discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign received two gold coins weighing at 1 ounce each; total value for both is $3,605.60. One was found last Tuesday in a kettle at Hornbacher’s South 32nd, and another was received from the Hornbacher’s Northport kettle.
kfgo.com
Contractor has excavating license revoked, plans legal action against City of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A local contractor said he plans to take legal action against the City of Fargo after the City Commission voted unanimously to revoke his company’s excavation license at a special meeting Wednesday morning. City officials said they have worked with Drain Services, Inc. for a...
