PopSugar

Lionel Messi and His Wife, Antonela, Make the Cutest Babies — Meet Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro!

Married for five years but together for over a decade, Argentinian soccer player Lionel "Leo" Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, have three adorable sons together, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. While playing soccer has always been his first love, in addition to his longtime partner, Antonela, of course, Leo opened up in an interview about how his kids have shaped his outlook on life: "You grow and you learn. You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking, and it also helped me grow."
SB Nation

Salt Bae was pathetically thirsty to get World Cup selfies and pissed off Argentina in the process

Salt Bae is still a thing in 2022. I know it. I saw him. Hovering around the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup final like an influencer buzzard circling to find a carcass to take a selfie with. In the process he stepped way across the line by grabbing the cup itself from celebrating Argentinian players so he could get his Instagram moments, infuriating them in the process.
The Spun

Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
Larry Brown Sports

Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade

Emiliano Martinez’s troll game remains undefeated. Martinez went viral for his antics during Tuesday’s parade in Bueno Aires celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory. Photos from the crowd showed Martinez, the goalkeeper for Argentina, on the parade bus holding a baby doll with the face of France star Kylian Mbappe pasted on it. Take a look.... The post Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mother Jones

It Wasn’t Easy Watching Argentina Win

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. I’ve lost count of how many times I was asked the same perfectly appropriate question as the final game of the 2022 World Cup approached: Who are you rooting for? After all, I am a big soccer—I call it football, for what it’s worth—fan and closely followed the tournament. But, in my case, I imagine the inquiry also came with the reasonable expectation that, as a Brazilian, I couldn’t possibly be on the side of our regional arch-rival Argentina over the current champion France. I myself vacillated in my support as the competition progressed and my national team got eliminated. Could I possibly wholeheartedly support the hermanos toward whom some degree of animosity was instilled in me since childhood?
CNN

Argentine tattooists swamped by demand for Messi tributes

Since Argentina's World Cup win turned Buenos Aires into a massive street party, tattoo artists have been hard at work inking the image of Lionel Messi on the bodies of fans paying tribute to the man who has come to rival the legend of the country's other soccer god, Diego Maradona.
