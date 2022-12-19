Read full article on original website
Related
Piers Morgan Accuses Lionel Messi of Gloating over World Cup—'We Get It'
Piers Morgan, who has publicly declared Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest ever soccer player, has had enough of Lionel Messi enjoying his World Cup win
PopSugar
Lionel Messi and His Wife, Antonela, Make the Cutest Babies — Meet Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro!
Married for five years but together for over a decade, Argentinian soccer player Lionel "Leo" Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, have three adorable sons together, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. While playing soccer has always been his first love, in addition to his longtime partner, Antonela, of course, Leo opened up in an interview about how his kids have shaped his outlook on life: "You grow and you learn. You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking, and it also helped me grow."
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
SB Nation
Salt Bae was pathetically thirsty to get World Cup selfies and pissed off Argentina in the process
Salt Bae is still a thing in 2022. I know it. I saw him. Hovering around the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup final like an influencer buzzard circling to find a carcass to take a selfie with. In the process he stepped way across the line by grabbing the cup itself from celebrating Argentinian players so he could get his Instagram moments, infuriating them in the process.
Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s Relationship Timeline: Childhood Sweethearts to Proud Parents
True love! Lionel Messi has known his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, since they were children. “The truth is that [I admire] everything [about Antonela],” the soccer star gushed to Marca in an October 2019 interview. “She has many good qualities: how she gets by on a daily basis; her personality; she is always in a good mood; and […]
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Promises 'Bus Of Whores' If His Soccer Team Wins
The populist politician went full Donald Trump after criticism of his misogynistic comment.
Sporting News
Lionel Messi PSG contract details: How much money is Argentina star making with new extension at Ligue 1 club?
Fresh off his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina, Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed with French side Paris Saint-Germain to extend his stay in the French capital. The 35-year-old added a World Cup title to his trophy case in December, cementing his status as the greatest player of all-time.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Sporting News
Argentina team bus accident: Two fans jump off overpass to get on, but one missed during World Cup parade
The celebration in Buenos Aires of Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory produced some incredible scenes as millions of people flocked to the city to see the Albiceleste players bring the trophy home. Lionel Messi and many other players rode on an open-top bus through the city, mobbed by a sea...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Continues Talks With Al Nassr Amid Chelsea Interest
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly continued talks with Al Nassr amid interest from Chelsea.
Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision
Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez Keeps Mocking French Star Kylian Mbappe
The Argentine goalkeeper trolled the French striker at Tuesday’s victory parade in Buenos Aires.
Ángela Aguilar’s dad Pepe defends her post saying she is 25% Argentinian
Argentina winning the World Cup brought many people pride and excitement. Millions celebrated the win, including celebrities like Ángela Aguilar. The 19-year-old posed with the colors of the Argentine flag to celebrate, noting how proud she is as a 25% Argentinian. However, she was met with backlash, and...
Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele's cancer has advanced and he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report, and his family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.
Desperate Salt Bae shares throwback video hanging out with Messi after being trolled for World Cup final snub
FAME hungry Salt Bae shared an old video of him hugging Lionel Messi - after the World Cup winner snubbed him on the pitch. The celebrity chef was slammed for pestering Argentina's talisman for a selfie in embarrassing scenes following Sunday's nailbiting final. The Turkish cook and Instagram star -...
Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade
Emiliano Martinez’s troll game remains undefeated. Martinez went viral for his antics during Tuesday’s parade in Bueno Aires celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory. Photos from the crowd showed Martinez, the goalkeeper for Argentina, on the parade bus holding a baby doll with the face of France star Kylian Mbappe pasted on it. Take a look.... The post Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Earn Around €500m Over 30 Months At Al Nassr
A report by Spanish newspaper Marca has claimed that Ronaldo is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia to sign a mega-money deal with Al Nassr.
It Wasn’t Easy Watching Argentina Win
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. I’ve lost count of how many times I was asked the same perfectly appropriate question as the final game of the 2022 World Cup approached: Who are you rooting for? After all, I am a big soccer—I call it football, for what it’s worth—fan and closely followed the tournament. But, in my case, I imagine the inquiry also came with the reasonable expectation that, as a Brazilian, I couldn’t possibly be on the side of our regional arch-rival Argentina over the current champion France. I myself vacillated in my support as the competition progressed and my national team got eliminated. Could I possibly wholeheartedly support the hermanos toward whom some degree of animosity was instilled in me since childhood?
Argentine tattooists swamped by demand for Messi tributes
Since Argentina's World Cup win turned Buenos Aires into a massive street party, tattoo artists have been hard at work inking the image of Lionel Messi on the bodies of fans paying tribute to the man who has come to rival the legend of the country's other soccer god, Diego Maradona.
12up
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
12up's News Break profilehttps://www.12up.com/
Comments / 0