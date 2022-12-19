ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Associated Press

Dallas teachers not banned from saying ‘slavery’ in class

CLAIM: Teachers in the Dallas public school system can no longer say the word “slavery” in class. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Dallas Independent School District says it hasn’t banned use of the word. The Texas Board of Education said it is not considering curriculum changes that would downplay the role of slavery in American history, either. The statewide teachers’ union says it’s not aware of any other Texas school districts restricting use of the word “slavery.”
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Godsey/Martin & IJUSTGOTHIT.COM Gifted $20,000 To Single Mothers & 200 Bikes To Dallas Families For Christmas!

Dallas, Texas – During the entire month of December, the Godsey/Martin and IJUSTGOTHIT.COM family have taken the time to share some Christmas cheer with local Texas families, gifting over 500 children with new bikes and presenting over $40,000 to deserving single mothers throughout the state. Following their stop in Houston, where an overwhelming 400 bikes were given to Houston area families, the Godsey/Martin & IJustGotHit.com team set out to Dallas to be a blessing to their next set of winners.
DALLAS, TX
East Coast Traveler

The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX

Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Nonprofit Creates Template for South Dallas

A faith-based nonprofit has launched an “affordable housing formula” to tackle soaring home prices in North Texas. “Builders of Hope” is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization that seeks transformation throughout Dallas’ urban areas by providing: “affordable & workforce housing,” “financial & pre-homebuyer coaching,” “community engagement & advocacy,” and “strategic partnerships & initiatives.”
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally

Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Audit Found "Phantom Voters," but No Widespread Fraud in 2020 General Election

The state’s audit of the 2020 general election found no evidence of widespread fraud in Dallas County – no proof of the "big lie" that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. But problems with the county’s electronic poll books affected 188 voters. Additionally, the county’s administration office saw key turnover as several experienced staff members left.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
casinonewsdaily.com

Mavericks Owner Wants a Casino and Arena in Dallas

The Mavericks’ current long-term lease expires in about 8 and a half years, giving the owner plenty of time to decide and prepare to leave the American Airlines Center arena if things work out on the ground in the next year. The news comes more than a month after...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Domestic violence shelters full as housing costs rise in DFW

High rents take their toll, making affordable housing more and more scarce for domestic violence survivors in North Texas. A new report from the Texas Council on Family Violence found more than 70% of survivors said they needed help finding housing. The report also found that between a quarter and a third of women experiencing homelessness were also survivors of domestic violence.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Domestic violence takes a deadly toll in Dallas and Tarrant counties

If a white woman in Dallas County is the victim of a homicide, it’s most likely the result of domestic violence. But women of color are more likely to be killed. That’s among the findings from a KERA analysis of 28 female victims in Dallas County and 13 female victims in Tarrant County whose deaths were ruled homicides in the first half of 2022.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homeless Community Advocates Fear Bitter Cold May Mean Death for Some

While some folks experiencing homelessness are eager to warm up, others are hesitant to abandon their belongings. It is in those cases where search and rescue teams from various organizations step in to help save lives from the brutal drop in temperatures. The work to bring folks living in the...
DALLAS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

City of Dallas offers accommodations for those who need a warm place to stay

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is making accommodations for anyone who loses power or just needs a warm place to stay later this week. City officials say all rec centers and libraries will be open as warming centers during normal business hours. If there's a need, the city will look at extending those hours. In September of 2021, after the deadly February winter storms, the city council approved the purchase of eight fixed generators. If the power goes out at any of these locations, hopefully two to three will be up and running by this weekend. There's been a delay...
DALLAS, TX
Evan Crosby

10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Dallas, Tx. - The Dallas-Forth Worth area is home to thousands of companies and organizations that employ nearly 4.2 million workers. Despite fears of a looming recession next year, employers throughout the Metroplex are continuing to add jobs at a strong pace. And many of these jobs come with competitive salaries and employee benefits.
DALLAS, TX
KVIA

Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin

EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin. "She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke. In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as...
EL PASO, TX

