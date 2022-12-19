Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Dallas' Bistro 31 Offers A Beautiful Menu with Impeccable ServiceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
Dallas teachers not banned from saying ‘slavery’ in class
CLAIM: Teachers in the Dallas public school system can no longer say the word “slavery” in class. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Dallas Independent School District says it hasn’t banned use of the word. The Texas Board of Education said it is not considering curriculum changes that would downplay the role of slavery in American history, either. The statewide teachers’ union says it’s not aware of any other Texas school districts restricting use of the word “slavery.”
keranews.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
Godsey/Martin & IJUSTGOTHIT.COM Gifted $20,000 To Single Mothers & 200 Bikes To Dallas Families For Christmas!
Dallas, Texas – During the entire month of December, the Godsey/Martin and IJUSTGOTHIT.COM family have taken the time to share some Christmas cheer with local Texas families, gifting over 500 children with new bikes and presenting over $40,000 to deserving single mothers throughout the state. Following their stop in Houston, where an overwhelming 400 bikes were given to Houston area families, the Godsey/Martin & IJustGotHit.com team set out to Dallas to be a blessing to their next set of winners.
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
dallasexpress.com
Nonprofit Creates Template for South Dallas
A faith-based nonprofit has launched an “affordable housing formula” to tackle soaring home prices in North Texas. “Builders of Hope” is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization that seeks transformation throughout Dallas’ urban areas by providing: “affordable & workforce housing,” “financial & pre-homebuyer coaching,” “community engagement & advocacy,” and “strategic partnerships & initiatives.”
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
Dallas Observer
Texas Audit Found "Phantom Voters," but No Widespread Fraud in 2020 General Election
The state’s audit of the 2020 general election found no evidence of widespread fraud in Dallas County – no proof of the "big lie" that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. But problems with the county’s electronic poll books affected 188 voters. Additionally, the county’s administration office saw key turnover as several experienced staff members left.
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
casinonewsdaily.com
Mavericks Owner Wants a Casino and Arena in Dallas
The Mavericks’ current long-term lease expires in about 8 and a half years, giving the owner plenty of time to decide and prepare to leave the American Airlines Center arena if things work out on the ground in the next year. The news comes more than a month after...
fox4news.com
North Texas mother dealing with grief of losing daughter by looking to help others
DESOTO, Texas - Janice Miller says she never knew or saw any signs that her daughter was suffering in silence. Arlana Miller always appeared to be happy around her friends and family, but there was a lot of pain she kept inside. "This is her jacket we had made for...
keranews.org
Domestic violence shelters full as housing costs rise in DFW
High rents take their toll, making affordable housing more and more scarce for domestic violence survivors in North Texas. A new report from the Texas Council on Family Violence found more than 70% of survivors said they needed help finding housing. The report also found that between a quarter and a third of women experiencing homelessness were also survivors of domestic violence.
keranews.org
Domestic violence takes a deadly toll in Dallas and Tarrant counties
If a white woman in Dallas County is the victim of a homicide, it’s most likely the result of domestic violence. But women of color are more likely to be killed. That’s among the findings from a KERA analysis of 28 female victims in Dallas County and 13 female victims in Tarrant County whose deaths were ruled homicides in the first half of 2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homeless Community Advocates Fear Bitter Cold May Mean Death for Some
While some folks experiencing homelessness are eager to warm up, others are hesitant to abandon their belongings. It is in those cases where search and rescue teams from various organizations step in to help save lives from the brutal drop in temperatures. The work to bring folks living in the...
A Texas Family Went All Out For The Holidays & Their Suburban House Is So Lit Up (PHOTOS)
There's a home tucked inside a Texas suburban neighborhood with holiday decorations so extravagant that Clark Griswold would most definitely be proud of it. Each December, the Burkman family transforms their Frisco, TX, house into a dazzling Christmas wonderland made up of 100,000 lights, and it's free to visit. The...
247Sports
Texas staff member Chris Gilbert expected to accept North Texas assistant coaching position
Texas director of high school relations, Chris Gilbert is expected to become the new assistant head coach and tight ends coach at North Texas, according toBruce Feldman. Gilbert was a long-time high school head coach in the Dallas-Fort Worth area prior to taking the position at Texas. The news comes just as the Early Signing Period begins on Wednesday.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
City of Dallas offers accommodations for those who need a warm place to stay
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is making accommodations for anyone who loses power or just needs a warm place to stay later this week. City officials say all rec centers and libraries will be open as warming centers during normal business hours. If there's a need, the city will look at extending those hours. In September of 2021, after the deadly February winter storms, the city council approved the purchase of eight fixed generators. If the power goes out at any of these locations, hopefully two to three will be up and running by this weekend. There's been a delay...
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Dallas, Tx. - The Dallas-Forth Worth area is home to thousands of companies and organizations that employ nearly 4.2 million workers. Despite fears of a looming recession next year, employers throughout the Metroplex are continuing to add jobs at a strong pace. And many of these jobs come with competitive salaries and employee benefits.
KVIA
Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin
EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin. "She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke. In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as...
Comments / 1