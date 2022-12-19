Read full article on original website
Texas power grid is expected to hold during the upcoming freeze
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With freezing weather on the way, thoughts of the long hours spent in the cold during the February 2021 freeze are brought back to Texans. The good news is... the forecasted energy supply is expected to be greater than the forecasted demand. This is true throughout the entirety of the upcoming cold event.
Traveling around Texas? Here’s what the weather is like where you’re heading
If you’re one of the nearly 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, chances are good you’re heading to visit family or friends in another part of the state. To help you prepare, we’ve compiled local weather forecasts, travel tips and advice from some plumbers in Houston on how to protect your pipes while you’re away.
East Texas energy providers prepare for winter weather
TEXAS, USA — As temperatures continue to dip down the demand for energy continues to increase. According to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation the Southwest Power Pool, a power grid which covers parts of East Texas and the panhandle area, has issued a winter advisory to local energy providers.
How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
5 things to take out of your car ahead of freeze
HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
What to expect from dangerous wind chills & timing of cold front on Thursday in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be cold outside, there’s no doubt about that as the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports dangerous wind chills alongside a cold front will be present on Thursday and Friday in North Texas. The weather center says it will...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
Amazing temperature swings occur as arctic front moves south
25 WEATHER — The arctic cold front that we've been discussing at length for a while is on its way. Over the past couple days, brutally cold air has been bottling up in Canada and the northern Plains. Wednesday morning, that air mass finally started to move, bringing about...
8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!
The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
“It’s ready”: Texas power grid bracing for coldest temperatures since 2021 blackouts
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - North Texas may see some of the coldest temperatures since the 2021 February blackouts. Temperatures may drop to single digits with wind chills between -10 and -15 degrees. And ERCOT said its keeping the lights on. “It’s ready,” said Texas Representative Reggie Smith. “I’m confident that...
Texas freeze: How to prep your car for the coming arctic blast
A guide to keeping your car in good shape before temperatures plunge.
Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
'Please come in' : M&D Supply employees urging Southeast Texans to prepare for arctic cold front
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are in preparation mode as an arctic cold front is expected to make its way to the area Thursday afternoon and plummet temperatures into the lows teens. The cold front is also expected to bring wind chills into the single digits Friday, with cold...
All of Texas to be under sway of arctic air Thursday
A blast of arctic air is bearing down on the Lone Star State, with meteorologists pegging the chill to settle across the state Thursday. The front is looking to bring with it potentially hazardous wind chills and hard freezes, though precipitation is not expected. The state’s main power grid operator, ERCOT, says it expects to have enough power to keep Texans warm, but many are still eyeing the weather with memories of the 2021 winter storm still fresh in memory.
