Everett, MA

I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash

By Cheryl Fiandaca
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash in unmarked cruiser

EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged.

It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett

Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident.

According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in Revere. She was arrested at the police station after being treated and released from the hospital.

The report also shows, Nawoichik admitted she may have had a drink and was driving the cruiser when she hit the other cars. She did not take a field sobriety test or a breathalyzer test. No one was injured in the crash.

Nawoichik is charged with operating under the influence of liquor and is due back in court in February.

Everett Police tell the I-Team, there is an ongoing internal affairs investigation and that the detective is out on personal leave.

