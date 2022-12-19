Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CBS Sports
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans
Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads all scorers in loss Thursday
Beal ended Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Jazz with 30 points (13-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Beal topped 30 points for just the fourth time this season, continuing what has been a nice stretch of games after coming off an injury. Since returning to the court, he has scored at least 27 points in all three games, shooting the ball well from both the field and the charity stripe. He now sits as the 36th-ranked player for the season, right around where he was being drafted.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Deemed questionable against Boston
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. Gobert returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. If Gobert is unable to play against the Celtics, Naz Reid will likely be inserted into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant says he 'hated' how Warriors' 2022 NBA title became about him
Kevin Durant is one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA, and his time with the Golden State Warriors is often at the center of the discussion. When the Warriors won the NBA title without him last summer, Durant says he resented the fact that people were talking about him again.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Remains limited in win
Barton racked up six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 victory over the Suns. Barton scored in double figures in each of his first three appearances after returning from a two-game absence, but he's now been held below 10 points in back-to-back games. He was also unable to generate much production in secondary categories Tuesday, as he had one of his worst fantasy performances of the season.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scores season-high 18 points
Bertans recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and one block across 16 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves. Bertans was recently battling an illness and made just his third appearance since Dec. 5, but with Dwight Powell (thigh) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) sidelined, the sharpshooter saw a solid role and made the most of his opportunity by scoring a season-high 18 points. Kleber is expected to be out for a month or two, so Bertans figures to get plenty of looks as a backup floor spacer in Kleber's absence, especially if he continues to shoot like he did Monday night.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Mason: Questionable for Saturday
Mason (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. A late-week addition to the 49ers' injury report, Mason relayed to David Lombardi of The Athletic on Thursday that his hamstring tightened up at Wednesday's practice, which resulted in him being removed from that session and ultimately going down as a limited participant to end Week 16 prep. If Mason isn't 100 percent or out Saturday, Tyrion Davis-Price and/or practice squad member Tevin Coleman would be the main candidates to get work behind the 49ers' No. 1 running back Christian McCaffrey.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
CBS Sports
LOOK: San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan attempts one-handed free throws just like Dennis Rodman did
In theory, free throws should be an easy thing to do, but some NBA players have seen their fair share of struggles with them. San Antonio Spurs rookie forward Jeremy Sochan is trying to solve the problem with an interesting one-handed technique. Sochan -- the ninth overall pick in the...
CBS Sports
Ja Morant stokes flames of Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry, says title runs through Celtics: 'I'm fine in the West'
For being one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies surely do not lack confidence. Led by 23-year-old Ja Morant, the upstart Grizzlies have gone from a promising young team two years ago to a bona fide title contender, entering Wednesday night tied with the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference.
