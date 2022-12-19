Read full article on original website
Kansas Public Radio
Can the Democratic governor of Kansas get Republicans on board for tax cuts in a non-election year?
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wants to accelerate the phaseout of the state’s food sales tax. That could have the greatest impact on people with low incomes. But Republican lawmakers may not feel the need to do it. In the nearly eight months since Republicans controlling the Kansas Legislature and...
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
Kansas Gov. Kelly announces ‘Axing Your Taxes’ policy
Kansas Gov. Kelly released her three-part "Axing Your Taxes" plan Monday to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years.
ktvo.com
Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against propane supplier Gygr Gas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that the company abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
Kansas in state of emergency due to winter storm, governor signs executive order
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order in response to the winter storm settling across the state. Executive Order #22-09 will provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state. The order lifts certain […]
kcur.org
Republican looks to codify same-sex marriage in Missouri
If Missouri Rep. Chris Sander is successful, a statewide ballot in November 2024 would ask voters to change the state constitution regarding marriage. In 2004, Missourians voted yes to constitutional language stating that marriage would be recognized only between a man and a woman. Sander's bill would have that language...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
Wichita Eagle
Facing Republican pressure to oust head of Kansas Highway Patrol, Kelly stands by him
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is standing by the embattled leader of the Kansas Highway Patrol as Republican lawmakers ramp up the pressure for her to oust Col. Herman Jones. “You will know when I don’t,” Kelly told The Star in an interview Wednesday when asked whether she stood by the highway patrol’s leader. “I’m not one to sit around and not take action if I think action needs to be taken.”
hiawathaworldonline.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Kansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
KMBC.com
Planned Parenthood offering telehealth appointments for patients seeking abortion medication
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Planned Parenthood Great Plains is now offering telehealth appointments for patients seeking abortion medication. The update comes weeks after a Kansas law requiring a doctor to be in the same room was blocked by a judge. Now, anyone seeking an abortion can walk into a...
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast
MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
KFVS12
Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas
TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the […] The post Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
John Carnes indicted in relation to Independence city-issued contracts
John Carnes, an attorney in Independence, was sentenced to prison for bribing city council members in the 80s.
gladstonedispatch.com
Residents frustrated by increasing used vehicle tax bills
CLAY COUNTY — After the county published a Facebook post about personal property tax bills going up due to used car values, comments from frustrated taxpayers came in. Many residents are seeing double-digit percent increases in the amount of property tax they paying on aging vehicles they have owned for years as used car values have dramatically increased from 2021 to 2022.
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As holiday travel plans get closer, drivers in Missouri may see cars that don't have a front license plate. Is it legal to drive in Missouri without a front license plate?
Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?
I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
What do highways look like? Check Kansas City traffic conditions
With snow on the roads, view traffic cameras and interactive maps for highways around the Kansas City area in both Kansas and Missouri.
KMBC.com
Take a look at road conditions in Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. — Residential streets where we were on the Kansas side of the state line may have looked snow packed, but don't mistake that for what it actually was — blowing snow. Meanwhile, highways have been largely clear since 1 p.m. Thursday. We hitched a ride with...
