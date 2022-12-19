ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term

TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against propane supplier Gygr Gas

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that the company abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
Republican looks to codify same-sex marriage in Missouri

If Missouri Rep. Chris Sander is successful, a statewide ballot in November 2024 would ask voters to change the state constitution regarding marriage. In 2004, Missourians voted yes to constitutional language stating that marriage would be recognized only between a man and a woman. Sander's bill would have that language...
Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
Facing Republican pressure to oust head of Kansas Highway Patrol, Kelly stands by him

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is standing by the embattled leader of the Kansas Highway Patrol as Republican lawmakers ramp up the pressure for her to oust Col. Herman Jones. “You will know when I don’t,” Kelly told The Star in an interview Wednesday when asked whether she stood by the highway patrol’s leader. “I’m not one to sit around and not take action if I think action needs to be taken.”
Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast

MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas

TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the […] The post Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Residents frustrated by increasing used vehicle tax bills

CLAY COUNTY — After the county published a Facebook post about personal property tax bills going up due to used car values, comments from frustrated taxpayers came in. Many residents are seeing double-digit percent increases in the amount of property tax they paying on aging vehicles they have owned for years as used car values have dramatically increased from 2021 to 2022.
Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?

I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
Take a look at road conditions in Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. — Residential streets where we were on the Kansas side of the state line may have looked snow packed, but don't mistake that for what it actually was — blowing snow. Meanwhile, highways have been largely clear since 1 p.m. Thursday. We hitched a ride with...
