Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini Share Inside Joke About 'Dead to Me' Photo

By Nicole Wert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DF98F_0jo9xTvk00
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini aren't just former co-stars, they're best friends!

The two Dead to Me stars have grown close friends while filming the Netflix series, so much so that they have a surplus of inside jokes.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cardellini revealed one of them.

During the actress' conversation with Kelly Clarkson on Dec. 16, the two spoke about how Cardellini, 47, has been a great support system for Applegate, 51, following her Multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

While speaking about her friend's health, Cardellini stated, "nobody wants to see the people they love and care about go through anything that is difficult or challenging."

The actress then stopped in the middle of her sentence to look up at the photo featuring the two co-stars displayed on the screen behind her. The image showed Applegate and Cardellini huddling close and smirking while their foreheads touched.

Cardellini chuckled at the picture, stating, "We always laugh because it kind of looks like a tampon commercial or something."

Clarkson couldn't help but crack up, replying, "This is why I want to call her and be friends with Y'all. Cause that is something I would say, but I would find it inappropriate, but you said it, not me," later adding, "It's amazing, like an 'afterschool special' in there."

Applegate revealed her MS diagnosis to the public back in August 2021 and later admitted to Parade that she struggled while filming the third and final season of the show.

And since the finale of Dead to Me, Applegate has been hard at work–as an actress and an advocate. In addition to her recent It's a Wonderful Life table read, Applegate also shared a photo online to explain her followers that people with MS can sometimes feel off balance when wearing certain shoes.

The snap–which marked the actress' first public appearance since sharing her diagnosis–showed her bare feet standing on top of her new Hollywood Walk of Fame Star and was shared alongside the caption, "Barefoot. For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance. So today I was me. Barefoot."

As for what's next for these former co-stars, only time will tell!

