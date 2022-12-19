ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
cryptoslate.com

US DOJ charges former CTO of blockchain company for fraud scheme

The US Department of Justice said it has arrested Rikesh Thapa, the former chief technology officer of a blockchain company, for allegedly defrauding his company of over $1 million. The DOJ did not name the company in its Dec. 7 news release. Thapa’s LinkedIn reveals that he co-founded the blockchain...
cryptoslate.com

BNB Chain unique wallets surpass Ethereum, becomes largest L1 blockchain

Unique addresses on the BNB Chain crossed 230 million, surpassing Ethereum and becoming the “largest layer 1 blockchain in the world,” according to a company statement. Meanwhile, the network also witnessed “record-breaking highs” in transactional volume — reaching 9.8 million transactions in May. Growth despite...
cryptoslate.com

Research: US leads weak Bitcoin and Ethereum accumulation into festive period

Bitcoin accumulation has softened significantly but as 2022 draws to a close, the U.S. is buying more BTC than any other region, according to CrytoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data. A similar pattern of accumulation and distribution was noted with Ethereum. Bitcoin accumulation and distribution by region. The chart below...
assetservicingtimes.com

Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia

Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto​.com releases proof of reserves, showing above 100% for BTC, ETH

Crypto.com has released an audited proof-of-reserves page, showing that the exchange has enough crypto assets to back its liabilities to customers, according to a Dec. 9 statement on the exchange’s website. The new page shows that Crypto.com has 102% of the Bitcoin (BTC), 101% of the Ether (ETH), and 102% of the USD Coin (USDC) needed to process withdrawals.
todaynftnews.com

PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg

Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 8

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com

Deribit transferred 10,000 ETH to an Alameda address in the past 10 days

Data from Etherscan showed that a Deribit 9-labeled address has transferred a total of 10,000 ETH to an address associated with Alameda Research. The address held a total of 12,812.6 ETH at press time. The 10,000 ETH was broken into five transactions of 2,000 ETH, with the first one sent...

