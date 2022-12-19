Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
cryptoslate.com
US DOJ charges former CTO of blockchain company for fraud scheme
The US Department of Justice said it has arrested Rikesh Thapa, the former chief technology officer of a blockchain company, for allegedly defrauding his company of over $1 million. The DOJ did not name the company in its Dec. 7 news release. Thapa’s LinkedIn reveals that he co-founded the blockchain...
cryptoslate.com
BNB Chain unique wallets surpass Ethereum, becomes largest L1 blockchain
Unique addresses on the BNB Chain crossed 230 million, surpassing Ethereum and becoming the “largest layer 1 blockchain in the world,” according to a company statement. Meanwhile, the network also witnessed “record-breaking highs” in transactional volume — reaching 9.8 million transactions in May. Growth despite...
cryptoslate.com
Research: US leads weak Bitcoin and Ethereum accumulation into festive period
Bitcoin accumulation has softened significantly but as 2022 draws to a close, the U.S. is buying more BTC than any other region, according to CrytoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data. A similar pattern of accumulation and distribution was noted with Ethereum. Bitcoin accumulation and distribution by region. The chart below...
assetservicingtimes.com
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
Black Americans saw crypto as a path to building wealth. Now they're bearing the brunt of its decline.
Black investors are more likely to own cryptocurrency than white ones. It's left them more exposed to the tanking crypto market.
Mark Cuban says last year's crypto boom was '99% noise' – and Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest could pop the bubble
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest in the Bahamas will force the crypto world to get its act together, billionaire investor Mark Cuban has said.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Looks Horrendous and Primed for New Bear Market Low
A widely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin holders, saying BTC bears currently have the upper hand and could send the king crypto to a fresh bear market low. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that BTC bears are flexing their muscles after preventing Bitcoin from successfully taking out its resistance around $17,500.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Grayscale Considers Selling Portion of $10,753,804,948 Bitcoin Trust if ETF Plan Fails: Report
Crypto asset management giant Grayscale is reportedly considering selling some of its capital back to investors if the firm’s plans for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) don’t work out. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Grayscale may explore alternative pathways to returning some of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s...
AOL Corp
Two Tesla employees say they were illegally fired for complaining about Elon Musk's tweets and strict return-to-office policy
Two Tesla workers claim they were illegally fired for criticizing Elon Musk and company policy. They filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board through their attorneys. Some SpaceX employees made similar claims earlier this year. Two Tesla employees say they were illegally fired for complaining about company policies, according...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says crypto reserve reviews like Binance's are 'essentially meaningless'
Michael Burry commented on news that the accountant that produced Binance's proof-of-reserves report would halt all work for crypto firms. The legendary "Big Short" investor described proof of reserves, which has been popularized since FTX's implosion, as "essentially meaningless." Burry was one of the first investors who predicted the subprime...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com releases proof of reserves, showing above 100% for BTC, ETH
Crypto.com has released an audited proof-of-reserves page, showing that the exchange has enough crypto assets to back its liabilities to customers, according to a Dec. 9 statement on the exchange’s website. The new page shows that Crypto.com has 102% of the Bitcoin (BTC), 101% of the Ether (ETH), and 102% of the USD Coin (USDC) needed to process withdrawals.
todaynftnews.com
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 8
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com
Deribit transferred 10,000 ETH to an Alameda address in the past 10 days
Data from Etherscan showed that a Deribit 9-labeled address has transferred a total of 10,000 ETH to an address associated with Alameda Research. The address held a total of 12,812.6 ETH at press time. The 10,000 ETH was broken into five transactions of 2,000 ETH, with the first one sent...
Comments / 0