ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Why David Bowie’s Songs Are Perfect for Dramatic Impact in Films From ‘Top Gun’ to ‘Glass Onion’

By A.D. Amorosi
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfdFe_0jo9wcJi00

Several of this year’s Academy Award-nominee possibilities for best picture have something in common: They’ve used David Bowie ’s music to illustrate pertinent script points, heighten a scene’s emotionality or simply enrich a mood.

“When you use a David Bowie song… his work as an artist is always so meaningful,” says Randy Spendlove, the president of motion picture music at Paramount and the man behind the music supervision of “Top Gun: Maverick,” one of 2022’s prime movers for poignant, sync-filled soundtracks.

In “ Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ,” Rian Johnson used tracks from Bowie’s glam classic “Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” to portray scenes of camaraderie among the longtime friends as they dodging detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig).

While “Starman” is meant to illustrate the fun of the group (played by Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista) first meeting its soon-to-be host (a longhaired Edward Norton), the hard-driving “Star” shows those same friends, in the present day, hating on Norton’s cocksure billionaire in a “toast of the disruptors.”

Kyle Balda’s animated “Minions: The Rise of Gru” finds the young titular character (played by Steve Carell) and his big-eyed, blobby pals grooving to another of Bowie’s glam-era tracks, the anthemic “All the Young Dudes” made popular in 1972 by Mott the Hoople.

In Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” the filmmaker and his composer Bryce Dessner chose a tapestry of emotive needle drops to accompany the journey of a Mexican journalist-filmmaker returning to his homeland. Bowie’s rhythmic epiphany “Let’s Dance” illustrates the joy of reconnection in all of its bold-faced pleasures.

In some cases, a Bowie song sets a scene, and allows a mood to linger longer – such as the use of “Let’s Dance” in “Top Gun: Maverick,” and its barroom meeting between Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) and Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly).

“When I get the call, it’s generally with filmmakers with whom I’ve worked in the past,” says Spendlove. “If it’s a ‘Top Gun’ or a ‘Mission: Impossible,’ we like to get involved, go deep…. a great needle drop always comes down to the emotion of a scene, how it makes you feel. Music is the most important emotional tool that a filmmaker can have.” (It is also one of its most pertinent considering 1986’s original “Top Gun” soundtrack and its 9x platinum sales status.)

As both of those franchises involve Cruise – an actor-producer renowned for being hands-on in every aspect of a film – Spendlove says that being involved with “Top Gun: Maverick” meant “the best of the best,” and a music team “led by Tom, (producer) Jerry Bruckheimer, (director) Joe Kosinski with me, meeting weekly to discuss and curate every note and every cue. Everything was very intentional.”

For the bar scene between Cruise and Connelly’s characters, the “Top Gun: Maverick” team sought to create an important environment for its aviators.

“Using ‘Let’s Dance’ was about interaction – what song would they be listening to, together, if they were all playing pool and hanging out – as well as the surprise of having those two characters reunite. The key to that song is that it had to make you feel as if you were in the bar with them, and Bowie did just that.”

Director-writer Charlotte Wells, in the heartbreaking rumination on father-daughter relationships that is “Aftersun,” made Queen and David Bowie’s 1981 hit “Under Pressure” part of her script as its emotive climax.

“Aftersun” music supervisor Lucy Bright told Variety that “Under Pressure” is meant to illustrate the delicate, awkward dance – literally and figuratively – of a father and his daughter, highlighted by the unbridled power of Bowie and Freddie Mercury’s vocals.

“Not to take aside the beautiful musicality of it all, but just as pure technical singers, hearing those voices so exposed, I think, did bring a rawness that allows it to sort of change as the picture’s changing and then as the score comes in and takes it to another level. Not all songs can do that, for sure. I mean, it’s not even really a classic verse/chorus/verse song. So, it’s already got that ability to do something that’s maybe more operatic, in the sort of broadest sense of telling a story through the vocals.”

If you are looking to comment about David Bowie’s music in relation to potentially Oscar-nominated fare, there is, of course, “ Moonage Daydream ,” from filmmaker Brett Morgen, a new musical memoir that is wall-to-wall Bowie, and a possibility to be nominated for best documentary feature.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Steven Spielberg on Why ‘Goodfellas’ Is an ‘Epic Masterpiece’ With an ‘Intoxicating Energy’

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. Henry Hill, Jimmy the Gent, Tommy DeVito, Paulie, Karen, Billy Batts, the Lufthansa heist … all someone has to do is mention some of these names and I get the sudden and irresistible urge to watch Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” again. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve experienced this epic cinematic masterpiece, which includes a brilliant screenplay by Nicholas Pileggi and Scorsese, and one of cinema history’s greatest acting ensembles: De Niro, Pesci, Liotta, and some of...
Variety

Jason Blum on Why ‘Vertigo’ Is the Best Movie for Being ‘Lost in Another Reality’

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. What I’ve always loved about movies is the way one can take over your brain for two hours in a way that no other medium can. I have never been as possessed by paintings or music or books the way I have been by movies. And no movie has possessed me with such precision and craft and intensity as “Vertigo.”   That the movie is itself about someone being possessed by his own strange obsession makes it all the more...
Variety

Jonathan Majors on How ‘The Dark Knight’ Shows ‘What It Means to Be Human’

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. “And here we go,” a simple line spoken like a prayer from one of the most complex characters to ever grace the silver screen, Heath Ledger’s Joker, in Christopher Nolan’s film “The Dark Knight.” Let’s paint the picture: 2008, Dallas, Texas, 18-year-old me, my high school sweetheart, and her very, very cool father. The three of us, popcorn in hand, Cokes and candies in tow, and lest I forget to mention, it’s a midnight showing and my very first...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Todd Field on How ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ Forever Changed Cinema

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. Though now considered one of the major artistic works of the 20th century, in 1968 Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” detonated on-screen — that is to say it bombed.  At its New York premiere somewhere around 250 people walked out. Many critics had difficulty reading the film. Kubrick knew it demanded repeat viewings, and through sheer will managed to convince the MGM brass to keep it in theaters. After a few months “2001” took root in America’s burgeoning counterculture....
Variety

The Backlot Boy King: Elvis Presley’s Path to Hollywood Glory

“Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann’s big-screen love letter to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, shook up the Cannes Festival in May and has enlivened awards season with its fresh young star Austin Butler, Oscar mainstay Tom Hanks and technical and artistic achievements starting with Luhrmann’s trademark showmanship and including the film’s artful artisans and their wonderful re-creation of ’50s Americana utilizing colorful Australian locations. But 65 years earlier, Elvis Presley had arrived in Hollywood as a spiffy young showbiz conquering hero, making his stage debut at the Pan Pacific Auditorium and keeping heads turning at the Paramount lot and all over town...
Variety

Sonya Eddy, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital,” has died at 55, Variety has confirmed. “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and fans. She will be very...
Variety

James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′

James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Variety

Justin Bieber Close to $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Justin Bieber is nearing a deal to sell his music rights to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for around $200 million, sources confirm to Variety. The news, which has been rumored for weeks, was first reported Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. The deal, which sources stress is not yet done, includes Bieber’s shares of his publishing and recorded-music catalog, which sources tell Variety will continue to be administered and owned (respectively) by Universal even if the deal closes. Reps for Bieber and Hipgnosis either declined or did not respond to Variety‘s requests for comment. The news arrives during a troubled time for...
Variety

Golden Globes Weekend Gears Up With ‘Elvis’ and Netflix Parties

While Hollywood still waits to hear which studios may or may not be throwing Golden Globes events before or after the return of the big HFPA awards show on Jan. 10, it looks like Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery are the first to get the party started. Invites have just gone out for a Jan. 8 party at historic nightspot The Formosa that read “Warners and New Line film bosses Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca are hosting a party to celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday. Special guests will include ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler and the film’s director Baz Luhrmann.” While...
Variety

Kate Winslet Slams ‘Titanic’ Body Shaming as ‘Borderline Abusive’: ‘Why Were They So Mean? I Wasn’t Even F—ing Fat’

After 25 years, Kate Winslet is finally speaking out against the “Titanic” body shamers who have used the film’s ending to mock her weight. Viewers have long debated if there was enough room on the floating door for Winslet’s Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack to both survive the freezing Atlantic water. Only Rose used the makeshift raft, with Jack dying of hypothermia. According to Winslet, toxic fans have blamed Rose’s weight for not allowing Jack the chance to survive on the wooden door. “Apparently I was too fat,” Winslet said during an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Why were...
Variety

‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date

“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.  The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
Variety

Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time: How Many Have You Seen?

For the first time in its more than a century-long history, Variety has selected a list of the 100 best movies of all time, based on input from more than two dozen critics, writers and editors. The choices range from timeless classics like “The Wizard of Oz” and “Singin’ in the Rain” to comedies like “The Apartment” and “Bridesmaids” to horror and cult movies like “Texas Chain Saw Massacre” and “Pink Flamingoes,” as well as contemporary titles like “Moonlight” and “Parasite.” While only the most ardent cinephiles will rack up counts in the 80s and 90s, checking off the movies you’ve...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Screw With ‘Logan’ Timeline: ‘That Was Important to Me’

Hugh Jackman is gearing up for his return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3,” the news of which shocked fans in September considering Jackman’s character died at the end of 2017’s “Logan.” That film, directed by James Mangold, was heavily touted as Jackman’s swan song as Wolverine. Jackman recently told SiriusXM that his Wolverine return was contingent on not messing with the events of “Logan,” which both fans and the actor view as the perfect conclusion for that iteration of Wolverine. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said of his...
Variety

‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone Land $20 Million in Funding for Their Deepfake VFX Studio

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are going deeper into Deep Voodoo. The creators of “South Park” have secured a $20 million investment for their AI entertainment startup Deep Voodoo. The funding was led by Connect Ventures, an investment partnership between CAA and venture-capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA). It’s the first outside capital raised by Deep Voodoo, which previously was funded entirely by Parker and Stone’s independent entertainment company, Park County. Stone and Parker plan to use the new funding to “accelerate Deep Voodoo’s development of its leading deepfake technology, cost-effective visual effects services and original synthetic media projects,” according to the...
Variety

Hallmark Channel Announces First 2023 Christmas Movie, Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha to Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Hallmark Channel is planning ahead. Next month, the network will begin production on their first holiday movie of 2023. “A Biltmore Christmas,” led by Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, will film entirely on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, a national historic landmark known for its classic holiday traditions. Dustin Rikert serves as executive producer with Andrew Gernhard producing. John Putch directs the script, written by Marcy Holland. “Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” says Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of development and programming at Hallmark Media. “We know...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Variety

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Star Annaleigh Ashford Deconstructs Her Awkward Coke Scene, How Using Femininity Helped Her Character Reclaim Her Power

“Welcome to Chippendales” details the rise and fall of the male exotic dancing troupe, as told through the tale of creator Somen “Steve” Banerjee. And yet, little is known about Banerjee’s wife, Irene, and her origin story. So, when Annaleigh Ashford signed on to play the loving partner of the immigrant entrepreneur-turned-millionaire criminal on the Hulu series, she knew she had a tough job ahead. Having appeared on Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story” as Paula Jones, Ashford says she knew the responsibility of portraying a real life figure in history. But without much character background to research for Irene, the...
Variety

Young Thug’s Brother Negotiates Plea Deal in YSL Case

Young Thug’s brother entered a negotiated guilty plea on Dec. 20 as part of the highly publicized indictment alleging criminal activities relating to the group YSL, which prosecutors claim is not only a record label called “Young Stoner Life” but also a “violent street gang.” Quantavious Grier, who raps under the moniker Unfoonk, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the state’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Grier’s original 12-year sentence was split into two years being commuted to time served and the other 10 years on probation. He will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Jeremy Clarkson to Continue as Host of ITV’s ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Despite ‘Violent Misogynistic’ Rant Against Meghan Markle

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, said Tuesday that Jeremy Clarkson will continue as the host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,” despite his comments about Meghan Markle that a group of British lawmakers said used “violent misogynistic language.” Clarkson wrote in his column in The Sun newspaper Friday that he “hated [Markle] on a cellular level.” He also wrote: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant...
Variety

Final Jan. 6 Committee Report Makes Case for ‘Accountability’ for Trump and Allies in Capitol Riot

It’s time for the Justice Department to decide if former President Donald Trump and his key allies should face legal consequences for their much-scrutinized efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In the waning days of the 117th Congress, as the House prepares to shift from Democrat to GOP majority control, the high-profile Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol dropped its 845-page final report after 18 months of investigation. The Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol building left several people dead and delivered a jolt to the nation about...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ABC News

Gwen Stefani weighs in on chances of No Doubt reunion

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her plans for the future and whether there might be a reunion with her old band, No Doubt, on the horizon. During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the singer was asked about the chances of a reunion with the band, formed in 1986, that launched her into stardom.
Variety

Variety

94K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy