Unlike most jails in Kansas, Douglas County has found a way to lock up fewer mentally ill inmates

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to about seven and a half years behind bars for his connection to a shooting of two teen brothers in 2019. Benson J. Edwards Jr., 20, of Topeka, was sentenced to 89 months for aggravated robbery, 36 months (about three years) post-release supervision, and was ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO