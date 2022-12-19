ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Unlike most jails in Kansas, Douglas County has found a way to lock up fewer mentally ill inmates

By Celia Hack, Kansas News Service
lawrencekstimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
TOPEKA, KS
North Platte Post

Nebraska sheriff asks for help after body found in rural Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas teen accused of interference with law enforcement

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen a second time in just over a month for alleged failure to appear in court. On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Irving A. Boldridge of Atchison in the 100 block North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is...
ATCHISON, KS
KSNT News

Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Woman sentenced for role in her 12-year-old brother’s death

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman has been sentenced to more than two and a half in years in prison for her role in her 12-year-old brother’s death. On Wednesday, the Leavenworth County Attorney said that 21-year-old Brooke Minshae Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison. That is 2.67 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Topeka man sentenced to more than 7 years in connection to the shooting of teen brothers

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to about seven and a half years behind bars for his connection to a shooting of two teen brothers in 2019. Benson J. Edwards Jr., 20, of Topeka, was sentenced to 89 months for aggravated robbery, 36 months (about three years) post-release supervision, and was ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Early-morning traffic stop ends in felony arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning traffic stop ended in a felony arrest for one Topeka man. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that Jonathan T. Sibert, 21, of Topeka, is behind bars and faces multiple charges which include criminal possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine after an early-morning traffic stop.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD arrests man for Fillmore shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the man arrested in a shooting earlier this week. The Topeka Police Department said Thursday Dylan McDaniel, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault, related to a shooting Tuesday. McDaniel was found at the hospital with his own gunshot wound shortly after officers...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
ATCHISON, KS
KMBC.com

Person dies after apartment complex shooting in northern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting at an apartment complex north of the river Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 8000 block of North Denver Avenue to investigate a shooting just after 3 p.m. When police arrived,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy