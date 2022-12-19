Unlike most jails in Kansas, Douglas County has found a way to lock up fewer mentally ill inmates

Read full article on original website
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
Ottawa man pleads guilty to rape, giving alcohol to a minor
The charges against Ernest F. Ingram stem from incidents that happened on or about September 20 through September 22 of 2021.
Nebraska sheriff asks for help after body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Kansas teen accused of interference with law enforcement
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen a second time in just over a month for alleged failure to appear in court. On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Irving A. Boldridge of Atchison in the 100 block North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is...
WIBW
Man who performed illegal autopsies to serve a year in jail following prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who has been convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas will now face one year in the county jail after he is released from prison for convictions on similar charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Shawn Parcells, 43, has been sentenced to...
BREAKING: Body found at location of interest in connection to Cari Allen search
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and the Topeka Police Department went to the area and discovered a dead human body.
Kansas man sentenced over illegal autopsy services
A 43-year-old man accused of illegally performing autopsies in Kansas has been sentenced to jail.
Topeka man sentenced for role in shooting of 2 Lawrence brothers during robbery
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the 2019 robbery and shooting of two Lawrence teenagers. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Benson Jerome Edwards Jr., 20, of Topeka, was sentenced to 89 months in prison for aggravated robbery. Edwards will be subject to 36 months […]
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
Kansas City woman sentenced for role in 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for her connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
KCTV 5
Woman sentenced for role in her 12-year-old brother’s death
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman has been sentenced to more than two and a half in years in prison for her role in her 12-year-old brother’s death. On Wednesday, the Leavenworth County Attorney said that 21-year-old Brooke Minshae Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison. That is 2.67 years.
WIBW
Topeka man sentenced to more than 7 years in connection to the shooting of teen brothers
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to about seven and a half years behind bars for his connection to a shooting of two teen brothers in 2019. Benson J. Edwards Jr., 20, of Topeka, was sentenced to 89 months for aggravated robbery, 36 months (about three years) post-release supervision, and was ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years.
Former Rockstar Burgers owner admits guilt in $1.7M drug trafficking conspiracy
A former Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant owner pleaded guilty Wednesday for making his restaurant building available to be used in a $1.7 million drug trafficking conspiracy.
Men, illegally in Kansas City, convicted of kidnapping, murder
A jury convicts two men, illegally in Kansas City, of kidnapping and murdering a man they planned to rob in April 2017.
WIBW
Early-morning traffic stop ends in felony arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning traffic stop ended in a felony arrest for one Topeka man. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that Jonathan T. Sibert, 21, of Topeka, is behind bars and faces multiple charges which include criminal possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine after an early-morning traffic stop.
WIBW
TPD arrests man for Fillmore shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the man arrested in a shooting earlier this week. The Topeka Police Department said Thursday Dylan McDaniel, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault, related to a shooting Tuesday. McDaniel was found at the hospital with his own gunshot wound shortly after officers...
Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office cruiser damaged in weather-related crash
A Johnson County, Kansas, sheriff’s deputy escaped serious injury Thursday after a car crashed into his patrol vehicle.
Victim dies from injuries following afternoon Northland shooting
Kansas City police responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. near NE 83rd Terrace and N Denver Avenue in the area of 152 Highway.
KMBC.com
Person dies after apartment complex shooting in northern Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting at an apartment complex north of the river Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 8000 block of North Denver Avenue to investigate a shooting just after 3 p.m. When police arrived,...
