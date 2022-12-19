Read full article on original website
Related
Fugitive Crips gang member captured here in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Two of Texas' ten most wanted fugitives are back in custody. One right here in San Antonio. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force here in San Antonio have captured 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan, who they say is affiliated with the Crips. He was wanted for more than a year on a parole violation, following stretches in prison for burglary and firearm charges dating back to 2008.
Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
Crime Stoppers need your help finding murder suspect of innocent bystander
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 52-year-old Alma Saenz. The murder occurred on December 15, 2011, when two men were arguing in the 200 block of Cox Avenue. The argument led to gunfire and Alma Saenz, who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet. The suspects fled on scene and are still on the loose today.
$5K reward offered for murder suspect who stabbed San Antonio woman to death
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding the suspect(s) for the murder of Maria Gabrielle Rodriguez. According to police, the murder occurred December 22, 2016, near the 2500 block of Jackson Keller at approximately 4:00 p.m. During the time of the incident, officers arrived on...
Intoxication a possible factor in deadly West Side accident
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a major crash on the West Side at North General McMullen and West Commerce. Police tell us there were four passengers in a car that smashed into a telephone pole. There were two children and two adults in the car, but police could not say who the deceased was. All passengers were taken to the hospital.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 410 opening back up
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic has come to a stop at the intersection of U.S Hwy 90 and SW Loop 410 and Marbach. Officials are advising to stay away from the area. Delays are expected.
San Antonio man accused of hitting aunt in face with shovel during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt and striking her with a shovel, according to records. On July 5, 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow for an assault in progress. Deputies say Jesse Maldonado...
Rock garden spreads healing, hope and kindness throughout Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas - In the middle of a Texas community marred by tragedy sits a garden created to bring comfort and healing. It was a dream for a San Antonio woman to build a kindness rock garden and she's done just that in Uvalde, sharing kindness one rock at a time.
Police ask for public's help finding driver who struck 16-year-old in hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities in San Antonio are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who they said struck a 16-year-old girl back in November. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened November 14 near Martin Luther King Drive and South Walters Street on the Eastside. The teen was...
Investigation underway following west-side house fire
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a house fire on the west side. It happened on Lee Hall St., near Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say it's unclear how the fire started, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.
Memorial service honors 165 homeless who died this year in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - While the homeless population in San Antonio has remained stable in recent years, the need for support services skyrockets when temperatures plummet. Tonight is a particularly sad occasion for everyone involved in the homeless community. As the city hosts the 16th annual Homeless Persons Memorial at 7...
Missing Kirby teen has been found
KIRBY, Texas – Police need your help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Kirby Police Department received several leads and were told the young boy was seen with a group of juveniles Tuesday afternoon on Foster. Police believe he may have been traveling away from Wagner and towards the Wal-Mart.
'Get creative': as cold weather moves in here's how to keep your pipes from bursting
SAN ANTONIO — As the cold weather moves in you may be rushing to find something to cover your pipes. Because so many people are doing something similar you could have trouble finding what you need. Ideally you would want a freeze cap. When we checked stores that typically...
H-E-B's Feast of Sharing provides hot meals for 10,000 San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO - Feeding the hungry during the holidays is an annual tradition for H-E-B. No one left the Convention Center hungry or without a friendly greeting today. The company's festive Feast of Sharing holiday party attracted 10,000 people who might struggle with food insecurity or finding companionship this time of year.
5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze
SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
Sad 1-year anniversary of Lina Khil's disappearance marked by observance
SAN ANTONIO - The search for Lina Khil is still active even as her family struggles through the one-year mark of her disappearance from a Northside apartment complex. "It's very hard to know that she was playing on these steps, running up and down and those were the happiest moments," says Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight who has led several dozen searches for Lina. "She was playing with her brother and then tragedy."
Medical examiner releases new report spotlighting a rise in homicides and suicides
The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office released a new report of deaths in San Antonio. Officials have now released their report from 2021, spotlighting a rise in homicides, suicides, and accidents here at home. According to the report, homicides increased by 19 percent from 2020 to 2021. Suicides went up...
45th Annual Cowboy Breakfast canceled for 2023
SAN ANTONIO - One of San Antonio’s biggest and most loved events will not be happening in 2023. On Tuesday, the 2023 Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced the event won’t be happening but, “thanks to the community outpouring of support, we are already planning 2024. We are very grateful to several of our local businesses and community members for reaching out to us with contributions and assistance.”
HARD FREEZE! Wind chill near zero
SAN ANTONIO – Extreme temperature drops tonight. You will wake up to 16 Friday morning. Wind chill in the teens by 5pm. Wind Chill Warning/Hard Freeze Warning/Wind Advisory in effect. 40mph gusts expected through midnight. FRIDAY. We will be waking up to 16 and a Wind Chill near 0...
