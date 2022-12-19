SAN ANTONIO - The search for Lina Khil is still active even as her family struggles through the one-year mark of her disappearance from a Northside apartment complex. "It's very hard to know that she was playing on these steps, running up and down and those were the happiest moments," says Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight who has led several dozen searches for Lina. "She was playing with her brother and then tragedy."

