themainewire.com
Questions Linger as $86k in Republican PAC Cash Spent on Staffers, Chairs, Daughter, and Spiteful Refunds
The fate of more than $86,000 in campaign cash left unspent during the 2022 election provides a glimpse of Augusta’s seedy underbelly and the supremely petty dysfunction of the House Republican caucus. The House Republican Fund (HRF), a committee formed in 2002 that has helped Republicans campaign for office...
WMTW
Maine Legislative Committee reviews, unanimously endorses Governor Mills' winter energy relief plan
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Dec. 21, 2022 — A committee of the Maine State Legislature held a seven hour public hearing and work session on Wednesday to reconsidera half-a-billion-dollar winter emergency energy relief plan from Governor Janet Mills that legislators had blocked from passage two weeks ago. At the end...
wabi.tv
Maine Delegation, Gov. Mills touts win for lobster industry in spending package provision
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A huge win for Maine’s Lobster industry. That’s what the state’s congressional delegation was talking about Wednesday morning with the delay of proposed new regulations on lobster fishing in Maine. They were on a victory tour Wednesday morning holding a virtual press conference...
WGME
Maine lawmakers reach deal on heating aid package after long hearing
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) — After Democrats agreed to a key demand for a public hearing, the top Republican in the Maine Senate voted to advance a heating aid package, paving the way for passage when the Legislature convenes early next month. Two weeks after Senate Republicans voted down a...
mainepublic.org
Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing
Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
Oddee
Celebrate National Maine Day with These Weird Maine Laws
Take a gun to church, they said. Today is National Maine Day! Let’s celebrate with a whole bunch of weird Maine laws. This weird Maine law is probably a law everywhere else too, and for good reason. The entirety of the law is , it’s illegal to step out of an airplane once it’s in flight. If you feel like breaking the law or changing your mind, be sure to pack a parachute before you step out of the moving plane, as it were.
mainepublic.org
In opinion piece, Maine communities accused of doing too little to combat homelessness
Winter has arrived in Maine at the same time that federal pandemic rental assistance is coming to an end for thousands of Mainers. The situation has highlighted the growing numbers of families across the state without a permanent home — and the limited options available to help them. Over...
observer-me.com
A way to help bridge the ‘two Maines’ divide
A recent story by David Marino, Jr. had a headline that read, “Growing political gulf could further drive ‘Two Maines’ apart in the Legislature.” The article illustrates the political divide in the legislature of rural areas being represented by Republicans and urban areas being represented by Democrats.
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
coast931.com
Maine nurse’s union reacts to changes to paid leave policy
The nurse’s union at Maine Medical Center say the hospital’s decision to take away some paid leave benefits is illegal. According to CBS 13 news, the hospital has taken away paid parental leave, as well as paid leave for bereavement, jury duty and military service. The changes impact nurses, but not other employees.
WMTW
Former Senator Bill Diamond urges DHHS to fix their issues
BELFAST, Maine — Maddox Williams was one of four young children who died in Maine in June 2021. Those cases have put a lot of pressure on the Department of Health and Human Services. Former state senator Bill Diamond is leading the effort, asking what the state can and...
wabi.tv
Popular Maine humorist, radio host dies
YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A popular Maine humorist and storyteller has died. His publisher, Islandport Press, says John McDonald had a series of health problems. McDonald started writing a weekly newspaper column in the 1990s. His first book, “A Moose and a Lobster Walked into a Bar,” was published in...
WMUR.com
Longtime reporter Jennifer Crompton retires after 34 years at WMUR
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Longtime News 9 reporter Jennifer Crompton has retired after nearly 34 years at WMUR. Crompton has worn many hats at the station and was involved in seven first-in-the-nation primaries. She recently received a commendation from Gov. Chris Sununu for all her years of service in the news industry.
WPFO
'Grinch' storm could leave Mainers without power for days, CMP says
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A powerful holiday storm is expected to bring high winds, which Central Maine Power believes may lead to a multi-day power restoration effort. CBS13 Meteorologist Christian Bridges says rain will start in southern Maine after midnight going into Friday morning. The worst winds will pick up around 5 a.m. and last through the early afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour.
wabi.tv
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
An Emotional Open Letter to the Older Gentleman at the Maine Cable Store
Setting up a new house means having to also set up all of your modern "can't do-withouts." The electricity that you can’t do without, the heat that you can’t do-without, and most importantly the cable that you can’t do-without because honey, I cannot do without Clark Griswold on AMC.
Two high school students from Maine going to Washington to serve in US Youth Senate
MAINE, USA — The United States Senate Youth Program selects two students from each state to attend Washington Week each year. Maine's chosen students, Natalie Emmerson, a senior at Morse High School, and Shawn Jiminez, a senior at Gardiner Area High School, have already done so much in their schools and community.
whdh.com
2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
