Maine State

mainepublic.org

Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing

Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
MAINE STATE
Oddee

Celebrate National Maine Day with These Weird Maine Laws

Take a gun to church, they said. Today is National Maine Day! Let’s celebrate with a whole bunch of weird Maine laws. This weird Maine law is probably a law everywhere else too, and for good reason. The entirety of the law is , it’s illegal to step out of an airplane once it’s in flight. If you feel like breaking the law or changing your mind, be sure to pack a parachute before you step out of the moving plane, as it were.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

A way to help bridge the ‘two Maines’ divide

A recent story by David Marino, Jr. had a headline that read, “Growing political gulf could further drive ‘Two Maines’ apart in the Legislature.” The article illustrates the political divide in the legislature of rural areas being represented by Republicans and urban areas being represented by Democrats.
MAINE STATE
coast931.com

Maine nurse’s union reacts to changes to paid leave policy

The nurse’s union at Maine Medical Center say the hospital’s decision to take away some paid leave benefits is illegal. According to CBS 13 news, the hospital has taken away paid parental leave, as well as paid leave for bereavement, jury duty and military service. The changes impact nurses, but not other employees.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Former Senator Bill Diamond urges DHHS to fix their issues

BELFAST, Maine — Maddox Williams was one of four young children who died in Maine in June 2021. Those cases have put a lot of pressure on the Department of Health and Human Services. Former state senator Bill Diamond is leading the effort, asking what the state can and...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Popular Maine humorist, radio host dies

YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A popular Maine humorist and storyteller has died. His publisher, Islandport Press, says John McDonald had a series of health problems. McDonald started writing a weekly newspaper column in the 1990s. His first book, “A Moose and a Lobster Walked into a Bar,” was published in...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Longtime reporter Jennifer Crompton retires after 34 years at WMUR

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Longtime News 9 reporter Jennifer Crompton has retired after nearly 34 years at WMUR. Crompton has worn many hats at the station and was involved in seven first-in-the-nation primaries. She recently received a commendation from Gov. Chris Sununu for all her years of service in the news industry.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WPFO

'Grinch' storm could leave Mainers without power for days, CMP says

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A powerful holiday storm is expected to bring high winds, which Central Maine Power believes may lead to a multi-day power restoration effort. CBS13 Meteorologist Christian Bridges says rain will start in southern Maine after midnight going into Friday morning. The worst winds will pick up around 5 a.m. and last through the early afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream

Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
BANGOR, ME

