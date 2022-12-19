ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4de0_0jo9wFD700

City of Erie officials are looking for input from community members about improvements for the East Bayfront project.

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie has announced a plan to design a new greenway and trail in the East Bayfront neighborhood.

The project is funded by a state program and American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars.

Residents, business owners, and others, are encouraged to share feedback and ideas about both the greenway and the park.

There are upcoming design sessions starting Tuesday at the New Life & Spirit Revival Center on East 9th Street.

The executive director of the city’s Redevelopment Authority says the target area is from East 6th to East 12th streets between Parade Street and the Bayfront Connector.

“We certainly want to put some investment back into the neighborhood. Without the public investment by the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie, Erie to go in there and mitigate those hazards and provide those residents with some kind of resources, we won’t see the private investment that we want to see within that neighborhood to make it as warm and inviting as it could be,” said Aaron Snippert, executive director, Erie Redevelopment Authority.

The meetings will be held Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m., and Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 7

andrea dinardo
3d ago

take care our parks, lake erie, and bring back the beautiful town we once had, then wasting money on things, done over and over on the same projects, streets every year, Erie not Like it used to be, back in the day.

Reply
3
James Ozechoski
2d ago

another huge waste of money that erie needs for parks.roads and urban renewal. I'll bet the city ignores the needs of its citizens and does it anyway

Reply
2
Yvonne H
3d ago

They spent over $8.25 million dollars on lights for 12th Street. Can't wait to see what $ they waste here.

Reply
3
Related
YourErie

Erie Greyhound Terminal reopens with freezing temps in forecast

The doors at Greyhound Terminal at the Intermodal Center are now open once again. With below freezing temperatures in the forecast, the Greyhound Terminal is open to visitors. The Erie County Executive and representatives from the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) made the decision. They say Greyhound no longer has staff working at the Erie […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Plans to Impose Vehicles Restrictions for Interstate 90 in Erie County

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to impose vehicle restrictions on Interstate 90 in Erie County due to the expected winter weather. It plans to place Tier 1 vehicle restrictions on the entire length of I-90 in the county starting Friday at 4 a.m. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the...
YourErie

Seven Lake Erie projects receive grant funding

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than $280,000 will go to seven projects aimed at protecting and restoring the Lake Erie Coastal Zone. All of Pennsylvania’s 77-mile Lake Erie coastal zone is within Erie County, and that includes the Lake Erie shoreline and its tributaries. The coastal zone also extends to the middle of the lake at the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie city council still has not passed budget

Erie city council still has not finalized their 2023 budget after tabling the budget at their meeting Wednesday, December 21st. Erie city council recessed their meeting Wednesday, December 21st, and they will reconvene Tuesday December 27th at 5:30 to approve the budget. The council must pass a budget by December 31st, and council members called […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County, Warren projects receive state funding

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie County projects, and two projects in the City of Warren have received a round of state funding through the Keystone Communities Program. In Erie County, the Erie Center for Arts and Technology is set to receive $24,250 for the development of a neighborhood improvement plan for the East Avenue Commercial Corridor. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Community Blood Bank ‘Holiday Heroes’ campaign continues

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The holiday season is in full swing and so is the spirit of giving, and the Community Blood Bank has invited members of public safety such as law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and veterans to donate part of its “Holiday Heroes” campaign. Members of the community are encouraged to come donate at […]
GIRARD, PA
erienewsnow.com

VisitErie Expresses Concern Over Ongoing Closure of Greyhound Bus Terminal

The president of VisitErie is expressing concern over the closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. The terminal has been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. "We have a concern that Greyhound passengers need a place that is secure, warm,...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fire crews battle attic fire on W. 17th St. in Erie

City of Erie fire crews put out a fire on West 17th Street Thursday afternoon. Calls went out for a fire in the 400 block of West 17th Street around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived on the scene, smoke was showing from the attic of a two-story apartment. The cause of the fire is […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mercyhurst University to Transfer 40 Acres of Property to Asbury Woods

Big news for local conservationists, Mercyhurst University gifted Asbury Woods 40 acres of land. On Tuesday morning, the University announced it is transferring 40 acres of property to Asbury Woods, permanently entrusting it will be conserved for public use. "With the land coming into ownership to Asbury Woods as a...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Township avoids tax increase for over 30 years and counting

One township in Erie County has avoided a tax increase for more than several decades now. Harborcreek supervisors passed the 2023 budget this evening. The township has passed budgets without a tax increase for more than 30 years, 33 to be exact. One supervisor says he believes residents appreciate their efforts to keep costs down. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Non-Profit Speaks Out Over Loss of Erie County Funding

Under one of Erie County Executive Brenton Davis' 11 budget vetoes, MECA Inc. is set to lose $30,000 in gaming funds. The non-profit runs the Joy Senior Center, and also provides services to people with physical and mental disabilities. "We never turn anybody away, anytime," said Eaton. "We take care...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Gas line damaged and shutdown after one-car accident on lower east side

A one-car accident damaged a gas line and shut down a portion of road overnight. Calls went out around 11:00 p.m. on 12/21 for this accident near the intersection of East 4th and German streets. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a car that apparently crashed into a small fenced in area, containing […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local and state agencies urging caution, preparation as winter weather approaches

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With severe winter weather in the forecast leading into and during the holiday weekend, Erie County Emergency Management is urging residents to be prepared. The current forecast for the weekend shows low temperatures dipping into the single digits. Beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend, high winds, icing, and snow will be in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Asbury Woods receiving 40 acres of land from Mercyhurst University

Conservation, education, and preservation are the focus of a transfer of land between a local university and Asbury Woods. Forty acres of land from the James Wildlife Preserve Mercyhurst University adjoining Asbury Woods is being given to the nature preserve, that the executive director, Jennifer Farrar, says will meet the intent of the land being […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Titusville Police Department Launches Project IT: Improving Titusville

The Titusville Police Department is launching Project IT: Improving Titusville, in an effort to improve the overall prosperity of the community. The police department announced the launch of Project IT on their Facebook page. The project will include investments into personnel, technology, and equipment. Project IT was provided with $132,721...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Grocers keeping busy as holidays, winter storm approaches

It could be the upcoming forecast, the holiday weekend approaching, or a combination of the two. Whatever the case may be, local grocers are busy several days before Christmas despite freezing temperatures and snow on the way. Many shopping for this weekend seem to be more concerned about the holidays than the weather. Days before […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Update on Friday through Sunday storm: Main concerns

-FLASH FREEZE of Untreated surface as temps plummet and rain changes to snow sometime between 4 and 8 a.m. Friday, depending on location -WIND DAMAGE including power outages, tree damage and blowing unsecured objects (Christmas decorations). Be prepared with batteries instead of candles in case you lose power. -SUB ZERO WIND CHILLS which can cause […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy