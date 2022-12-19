City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project

City of Erie officials are looking for input from community members about improvements for the East Bayfront project.

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie has announced a plan to design a new greenway and trail in the East Bayfront neighborhood.

The project is funded by a state program and American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars.

Residents, business owners, and others, are encouraged to share feedback and ideas about both the greenway and the park.

There are upcoming design sessions starting Tuesday at the New Life & Spirit Revival Center on East 9th Street.

The executive director of the city’s Redevelopment Authority says the target area is from East 6th to East 12th streets between Parade Street and the Bayfront Connector.

“We certainly want to put some investment back into the neighborhood. Without the public investment by the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie, Erie to go in there and mitigate those hazards and provide those residents with some kind of resources, we won’t see the private investment that we want to see within that neighborhood to make it as warm and inviting as it could be,” said Aaron Snippert, executive director, Erie Redevelopment Authority.

The meetings will be held Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m., and Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

