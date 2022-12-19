ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, OH

WKRC

What to do if you're stranded in the bitter arctic blast

ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - Kentucky State Police are sending some serious reminders as we prepare for a bitter blast. Trooper David Jones said one of the easiest ways to alert someone that you are stranded is to get a bright colored cloth or piece of clothing and stick somewhere it can be seen.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

I-75 SB reopened after multi-vehicle crash

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WKRC) - A multi-vehicle crash temporarily closed I-75 SB. The crash temporarily closed I-75 SB near Mitchell Avenue and police say there were between four and five cars involved. Police say that those involved had only minor injuries. The interstate has since been reopened.
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WKRC

Police use thermal camera drone to find missing 2-year-old

FREETOWN, Mass. (STORYFUL/CBS NEWSPATH) - Police used a thermal camera drone to find a missing two-year-old child in Freetown, Massachusetts, on Friday, December 16, according to the Dartmouth Police Department. Officers, joined by canine teams and the fire department, searched for the toddler after responding to a reported stabbing where...
FREETOWN, MA
WKRC

Why some Duke Energy electric customers will see higher bills come January

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Duke Energy customers in Southwest Ohio should expect to see slightly higher prices on their electric bills in January. Ohio's utility regulator this past week formally approved a distribution rate increase, which will provide an additional $22.6 million in annual state revenue. This will make the cost...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
OHIO STATE

