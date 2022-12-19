Read full article on original website
WKRC
What to do if you're stranded in the bitter arctic blast
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - Kentucky State Police are sending some serious reminders as we prepare for a bitter blast. Trooper David Jones said one of the easiest ways to alert someone that you are stranded is to get a bright colored cloth or piece of clothing and stick somewhere it can be seen.
WKRC
Ohio AMBER Alert: What caused the communication lapse among police brass?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officials said during a news conference Tuesday that issuing an AMBER Alert was a top priority. Many people across the state, however, did not get that alert until several hours after police said the Thomass twins had been abducted. Police said first reports of...
WKRC
I-75 SB reopened after multi-vehicle crash
ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WKRC) - A multi-vehicle crash temporarily closed I-75 SB. The crash temporarily closed I-75 SB near Mitchell Avenue and police say there were between four and five cars involved. Police say that those involved had only minor injuries. The interstate has since been reopened.
WKRC
Police use thermal camera drone to find missing 2-year-old
FREETOWN, Mass. (STORYFUL/CBS NEWSPATH) - Police used a thermal camera drone to find a missing two-year-old child in Freetown, Massachusetts, on Friday, December 16, according to the Dartmouth Police Department. Officers, joined by canine teams and the fire department, searched for the toddler after responding to a reported stabbing where...
WKRC
Moving company leader sentenced for scams, holding possessions hostage
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Miami man was sentenced to six years in prison for moving company scams that defrauded more than 1,000 victims out of at least $2.4 million. Some of the victims were in the Tri-State. Serghei Verlan was sentenced in a federal courtroom in Cincinnati Tuesday. Verlan and...
WKRC
Why some Duke Energy electric customers will see higher bills come January
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Duke Energy customers in Southwest Ohio should expect to see slightly higher prices on their electric bills in January. Ohio's utility regulator this past week formally approved a distribution rate increase, which will provide an additional $22.6 million in annual state revenue. This will make the cost...
WKRC
Sports betting preview: FanDuel and Hard Rock only live in person windows open on Jan. 1
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - There will only be two places gamblers can place bets in person on sports when Ohio launches sports betting on Jan. 1. Local 12 got a preview of FanDuel’s location inside Belterra Park Cincinnati, while Hard Rock Casino also plans to be open on New Year’s Day for in-person betting.
WKRC
Ky. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front, flash freeze
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency due to an incoming arctic front. A flash freeze is expected, with severely cold temperatures and rain turning to snow Thursday night. Temperatures may stay below freezing through Christmas and early into the following week. Meteorologists...
WKRC
Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
