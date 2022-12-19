ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: For your sake, we hope it’s the most boring one yet!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If your child complains “I’m bored,” the correct response is “Good for you!”. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, which we hope are 3 BORING MINUTES because we care about you, you’ll learn why researchers say we all need some boredom in our lives, why boredom is good for you, and why people who are bored might be onto something.
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh shelter almost closed

WBAY Green Bay

Air travel is severely hampered by winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While some are braving the roads in these snowy conditions, others are trying to get away by plane for the Christmas holiday. The Lees are among the lucky families at Appleton International Airport, welcoming their brother home just in time for the holidays. “I’m back...
WBAY Green Bay

Road conditions in Green Bay treacherous, but manageable

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The main streets in Green Bay are treated and plowed, but trucks continue to come through the area as the snow continues to fall. At Green Bay’s command center, street superintendent Josh Brassfield can monitor all crews at one time. “Right now we have...
WBAY Green Bay

Airports staffed, ready for storm and crowds

WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New species, puppy DNA, and broken bones

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a potpourri of brilliant topics with Brad Spakowitz today:. As we near the end of the year, scientists have added to our knowledge of 146 newly-discovered species. If you broke a bone as a kid, you’re more likely to break a bone as...
spectrumnews1.com

How to keep your pipes from freezing

WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Emergency Center avoids closing during winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Amid this brutally cold weather and in the middle of the winter storm, an Oshkosh warming shelter nearly had to close - after losing most of its staff. This led Winnebago County to issue an emergency declaration last night, to keep its most vulnerable people...
WBAY Green Bay

Sargento makes Touchdowns for Hunger donation

WBAY Green Bay

Winter storm expected to impact flights: What to know before you go

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The harsh weather we’re expecting before Christmas is likely to impact holiday travel plans in the air. The National Weather Service expects this storm to reach as far north as Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and as far south as the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Those who are flying in or out should be prepared prior to the storm.
kfgo.com

Owner of KFGO, Duke Wright, dies at age 83

GREEN BAY, WIS. (KFGO) – The owner of KFGO and more than 80 other radio stations has died. Duke Wright passed away at his home in Green Bay, surrounded by his family. Wright, the President of Midwest Communications, also owned radio stations in Sioux Falls, Duluth, and Hibbing, Minnesota along with stations in Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly day

WBAY Green Bay

Have an emergency kit ready before the winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re traveling over the holidays, there’s a potential for a lot of snow, whiteouts, and slippery conditions. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach called the incoming storm “a doozy” Tuesday, but he doesn’t want it to wreck your holiday season.
WBAY Green Bay

Local airports confident about handling storm but urge patience

WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Salvation Army's final week for Christmas Campaign

WBAY Green Bay

Winter storm hits during last-minute Christmas shopping

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the perfect storm at the worst possible time with holiday travel and last-minute Christmas shopping. The potential snowstorm already has stores like Meijer in Howard preparing customers and employees earlier than expected for the holiday weekend. The store director told us it already called...
