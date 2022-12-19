Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: For your sake, we hope it’s the most boring one yet!
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If your child complains “I’m bored,” the correct response is “Good for you!”. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, which we hope are 3 BORING MINUTES because we care about you, you’ll learn why researchers say we all need some boredom in our lives, why boredom is good for you, and why people who are bored might be onto something.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh shelter almost closed
Are you naughty or nice about what goes in the recycling bin on Christmas morning?. Washington Island has one of the poorest internet services in the country. Road crews are working around the clock to clear snow in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
At the Green Bay Command Center, all plowing and salting is coordinated by the pros
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Street Superintendent Josh Brassfield is talking to one of his guys out on the road pushing snow: “Why don’t you go over to Route 9.”. That rig driver just finished up a job, and Brassfield is sending him to a...
WBAY Green Bay
Air travel is severely hampered by winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While some are braving the roads in these snowy conditions, others are trying to get away by plane for the Christmas holiday. The Lees are among the lucky families at Appleton International Airport, welcoming their brother home just in time for the holidays. “I’m back...
WBAY Green Bay
Road conditions in Green Bay treacherous, but manageable
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The main streets in Green Bay are treated and plowed, but trucks continue to come through the area as the snow continues to fall. At Green Bay’s command center, street superintendent Josh Brassfield can monitor all crews at one time. “Right now we have...
WBAY Green Bay
Airports staffed, ready for storm and crowds
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New species, puppy DNA, and broken bones
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a potpourri of brilliant topics with Brad Spakowitz today:. As we near the end of the year, scientists have added to our knowledge of 146 newly-discovered species. If you broke a bone as a kid, you’re more likely to break a bone as...
spectrumnews1.com
How to keep your pipes from freezing
WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Emergency Center avoids closing during winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Amid this brutally cold weather and in the middle of the winter storm, an Oshkosh warming shelter nearly had to close - after losing most of its staff. This led Winnebago County to issue an emergency declaration last night, to keep its most vulnerable people...
WBAY Green Bay
Sargento makes Touchdowns for Hunger donation
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Since the 1950s, Neenah and Menasha firefighters volunteer their time to escort Santa through Fox Valley neighborhoods. Airports staffed, ready...
WBAY Green Bay
Winter storm expected to impact flights: What to know before you go
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The harsh weather we’re expecting before Christmas is likely to impact holiday travel plans in the air. The National Weather Service expects this storm to reach as far north as Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and as far south as the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Those who are flying in or out should be prepared prior to the storm.
kfgo.com
Owner of KFGO, Duke Wright, dies at age 83
GREEN BAY, WIS. (KFGO) – The owner of KFGO and more than 80 other radio stations has died. Duke Wright passed away at his home in Green Bay, surrounded by his family. Wright, the President of Midwest Communications, also owned radio stations in Sioux Falls, Duluth, and Hibbing, Minnesota along with stations in Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly day
Despite the weather, most Packers fans stuck it out through the end to see a win Monday night. Manitowoc didn't invent aluminum Christmas trees but it made them a big part of many families' Christmases. Temperatures drop and shelter waiting lists grow. Updated: 16 hours ago. Some shelters have run...
wearegreenbay.com
A new arcade and skate park on Lakeshore provides endless family fun
(WFRV) – From pinball to Pac-Man there’s a brand new retro arcade on the Lakeshore that is guaranteed fun for the entire family. Local 5 Live gets a look inside the new indoor skate park, Heroes Venture Arcade where they also have lounges and party rooms available. It’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh. During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.
WBAY Green Bay
Police remind about policy after dozens of bags turned away at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say 129 “prohibited bags” were turned away at the gates of Lambeau Field Monday night. Officers want to remind fans of the NFL’s carry-in policy ahead of upcoming Packers home games. “This is a common problem we still have,...
WBAY Green Bay
Have an emergency kit ready before the winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re traveling over the holidays, there’s a potential for a lot of snow, whiteouts, and slippery conditions. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach called the incoming storm “a doozy” Tuesday, but he doesn’t want it to wreck your holiday season.
WBAY Green Bay
Local airports confident about handling storm but urge patience
Since the 1950s, Neenah and Menasha firefighters volunteer their time to escort Santa through Fox Valley neighborhoods. The weather may be a concern but manpower won't be. It's the first in Wisconsin this flu season and one of 30 flu-related child deaths in the U.S. this year. Flyers need to...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Salvation Army's final week for Christmas Campaign
Temperatures will tumble back into the teens during the day as brisk westerly winds set up from 10 to 25 mph. Despite the weather, most Packers fans stuck it out through the end to see a win Monday night. COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Evergleams. Updated: 13 hours ago. Manitowoc didn't invent...
WBAY Green Bay
Winter storm hits during last-minute Christmas shopping
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the perfect storm at the worst possible time with holiday travel and last-minute Christmas shopping. The potential snowstorm already has stores like Meijer in Howard preparing customers and employees earlier than expected for the holiday weekend. The store director told us it already called...
