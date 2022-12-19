Read full article on original website
Made-from-scratch ice cream to scream about this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Rockwell Ice Cream Co. is an award-winning shop from Utah County that started in 2015. Owner and founder, Justin Williams joined us in the Good Things Utah Kitchen to share some of his favorite flavors. Justin is passionate about ice cream and...
City Creek Center has something to help with your last minute gift ideas
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — City Creek Center has something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Today we have Matt James of The Gem Studio, they are located on the west block of City Creek Center, just north of the fountain. The Gem Studio is...
GTU and Walmart team up to surprise a Utah mom of six with help for Christmas
When Nicea walked through the toy aisles of the West Valley City Walmart this week searching for a Utah mom to surprise with some extra help this holiday season, she found Nena Kelly slowing walking while filling her cart. Nena works for the United States Post Office and because she’s been so busy at work, she hadn’t had a chance to get to her Christmas shopping done. We asked Nena to fill her cart with anything her kids would like – she has six to shop for! Plus Nena says she needs gifts for a Sub-for-Santa project she is donating to as well.
What makes The Auberge at Aspen Park a unique place to live?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Since the beginning, an active lifestyle through all stages of life has been the goal of Auberge at Aspen Park for its residents. Along with the tight-knit sense of community here, Auberge makes every effort to provide a routine where residents can continue to develop, contribute, and participate with their peers.
How Intermountain’s Tellica Imaging Service is Making Healthcare Imaging More Affordable
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — Medical imaging is fundamental to both the diagnosis and treatment of patients in modern healthcare. The price for these services varies widely deepening on where patients have this done. Tellica Imaging, which is an Intermountain Healthcare company is helping bring down costs...
Winner of Food Network’s Holiday Wars
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — From baking wedding cakes to competing on Food Network, Kimberley Rivers and her team, “Rebels Without a Claus” won this season’s Food Network Holiday Wars. She joined us on the show to tell us all about it. Before going...
Hogle Zoo hosts first Neurodiversity Celebration Day with ‘Silent Night’ ZooLights
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Hogle Zoo will be celebrating neurodiversity with its first “Silent Night” ZooLights and Neurodiversity Celebration Day on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in partnership with the Utah Parent Center. The first offering of its Neurodiversity Celebration Day will celebrate neurodiverse individuals...
Bronwen Beecher plays Christmas music live
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) The Fiddle Preacher, Bronwen Beecher, joined us for our Christmas concert series. She is the founder of Tribe Music Community and played her favorite holiday song, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. Get a Free intro lesson via www.yourmusictribe.com.
How to win big for the holidays with the Swire Coca-Cola Sweepstakes
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — It’s much more fun to enjoy the holiday when you have a delicious drink in hand. Here in Utah, a partnership between Swire Coca-Cola, a bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, and Swig, your favorite spot for dirty soda, is causing quite a stir this season.
How to avoid holiday-related injuries, such as “Santa Spine”
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Injuries are all too common this time of year. Travis Ferran from Massage LuXe along with Tawny De Dios and Ryleigh joined us in the studio with tips to avoid aches, pains, and injuries during the holiday season. Massage LuXe is located...
Give the gift of romance this Holiday Season
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Stronger intimacy with our partners will more often than not lead to healthier relationships. While this is not always true, many men out there would agree. For those men suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED), this concern is all too real as there are more than 3 million sufferers in the U.S. every year.
Logan Canyon closed above Beaver Mountain as avalanche threats rise
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — As winter weather conditions worsen across Northern Utah Wednesday and Thursday, officials have closed off Logan Canyon above Beaver Mountain. That news comes as the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) in Logan issued an avalanche warning this morning. “Heavy snow and extensive drifting will create HIGH...
Wintertime family adventures
Jessica Corral of The Bellamy Adventures joined us to share three wonderful winter activities to do with the family!. Follow along with Jessica on IG to get the details, and plan your wintertime fun! @thebellamyadventures.
Ring in the holiday with songs of the season
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Christmas is just a couple of days away and we’re ringing in the holiday with music of the season. Vocal performer, Charlee Sorensen discovered her nack for operatic singing durring the pandemic in 2020. She says it happened by accident, but is grateful for vocal coaches who have helped her develop as a classical singer.
Brand new Ute merchandise just in time for the Rose Bowl
Our set looks quite a bit shinier than usual this morning, that’s because the PAC-12 Championship trophy stopped by for a visit! The huge trophy left the glass case at the University of Utah just for a few moments to inspire fans to grab their new gear for the upcoming Rose Bowl. Abby Hirshberg, Senior Merchandising Manager from Utah Red Zone at the University of Utah Campus Store is here showing us all the latest in Ute merchandise!
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
Cloudy and cold for your Tuesday, with a storm to kick off winter!
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We’ve seen an increase in moisture overnight, and as a result, we have more cloud cover for our Tuesday. The clouds acted as a blanket and locked in some slightly warmer low temperatures, which means daytime highs will inch up a little more today. Expect highs in the upper 20s and low 30s in northern and central Utah, with the south climbing to the upper 40s in St. George.
A frigid start to Thursday with clearing conditions
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Whipping winds and wicked wind chills dominated the overnight, and while below-average highs are expected today, a warming trend is underway. Expect the temperatures to run about 15 degrees below average today but with cold westerly winds, the wind chill values...
POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
ALERT: Wednesday winter solstice storm to bring snow and wicked wind chill
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Wednesday marks the beginning of Winter with the solstice occurring at 2:47 p.m. in Utah. The change of season also brings our next snowstorm which has prompted several weather alerts in Northern Utah. Mountain snow started in the early morning hours and will continue...
