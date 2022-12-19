ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wabi.tv

Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Black Bear football adds two Mainers

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear football added two Mainers on signing day, Cape Elizabeth’s Nick Laughlin and Michael Lewinski from Wells. Laughlin explained what it means to stay in his home state. “It’s great to finally make the decision. I’ve been thinking about it for a while now,...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
wabi.tv

Belfast Soup Kitchen offering free Christmas trees

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - In theory, the holidays are supposed to be a joyful time of year. But the reality for some Mainers is much more stressful. In an effort to relieve some of the financial burden, the Belfast Soup Kitchen is offering free Christmas trees. The trees come from...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Fire Department gives safety tips ahead of storm

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department has some safety reminders as Mainers prepare for Friday’s rain and wind storm. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Frost says the big concern is power outages during the storm, so you should make sure your phone is charged. He says now is...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine

BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

South Portland City Council bans sales of flavored tobacco products

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - South Portland retailers will no longer be allowed to sell tobacco with “any taste or smell relating to fruit, menthol, mint, wintergreen, chocolate, cocoa, vanilla, honey or any candy, dessert, alcoholic beverage, herb or spice.”. City councilors voted 5-2 to enact the ban, which...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Lewiston councilors pass ban on sleeping, camping on city property

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston City Council has passed an ordinance that bans loitering, sleeping, camping between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on city-owned property including public parks, sidewalks, benches, woodlands, cemeteries, municipal buildings and schools. The 4-3 vote hinged on the inclusion of an enforcement date of April 1...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Livermore Falls reaches an agreement to deliver short-term fire service

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Livermore Falls Board of Selectmen has postponed a decision to pay surrounding towns to respond to some calls for emergency services. During Tuesday night’s meeting, several residents were outraged at the questions and concerns left unanswered after the town’s fire department lost its EMS license.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
wabi.tv

Stockton Springs mother sentenced for killing toddler son

BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) - A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
wabi.tv

Buxton police chief placed on paid administrative leave

BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline was placed on paid administrative leave last week. According to the town’s board of selectmen chair Frank Pulsoni, the decision was made during an executive session last Thursday. Pulsoni would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the decision, describing it...
BUXTON, ME

