Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
Maine Children’s Home in Waterville received a $100,000 donation for its Christmas Program
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Children’s Home in Waterville received a $100,000 donation today for its Christmas program from Jake Marden of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage. The donation is through Marden’s Red Stocking Program where customers are asked to round up their purchase during checkout at Marden’s stores....
wabi.tv
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
wabi.tv
Black Bear football adds two Mainers
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear football added two Mainers on signing day, Cape Elizabeth’s Nick Laughlin and Michael Lewinski from Wells. Laughlin explained what it means to stay in his home state. “It’s great to finally make the decision. I’ve been thinking about it for a while now,...
wabi.tv
Winterport boy has Christmas wish fulfilled with hospital toy delivery, successful surgery
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - One young boy from Winterport is proving to be a Christmas miracle in more ways than one. We first told you about Grayson Witham earlier this week. The five-year-old suffers from a rare genetic disease and recently learned he’d need both kidneys removed. When Grayson...
wabi.tv
Belfast Soup Kitchen offering free Christmas trees
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - In theory, the holidays are supposed to be a joyful time of year. But the reality for some Mainers is much more stressful. In an effort to relieve some of the financial burden, the Belfast Soup Kitchen is offering free Christmas trees. The trees come from...
wabi.tv
Waterville Fire Department gives safety tips ahead of storm
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department has some safety reminders as Mainers prepare for Friday’s rain and wind storm. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Frost says the big concern is power outages during the storm, so you should make sure your phone is charged. He says now is...
wabi.tv
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
wabi.tv
Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine
BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
wabi.tv
South Portland City Council bans sales of flavored tobacco products
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - South Portland retailers will no longer be allowed to sell tobacco with “any taste or smell relating to fruit, menthol, mint, wintergreen, chocolate, cocoa, vanilla, honey or any candy, dessert, alcoholic beverage, herb or spice.”. City councilors voted 5-2 to enact the ban, which...
wabi.tv
Lewiston councilors pass ban on sleeping, camping on city property
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston City Council has passed an ordinance that bans loitering, sleeping, camping between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on city-owned property including public parks, sidewalks, benches, woodlands, cemeteries, municipal buildings and schools. The 4-3 vote hinged on the inclusion of an enforcement date of April 1...
wabi.tv
Livermore Falls reaches an agreement to deliver short-term fire service
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Livermore Falls Board of Selectmen has postponed a decision to pay surrounding towns to respond to some calls for emergency services. During Tuesday night’s meeting, several residents were outraged at the questions and concerns left unanswered after the town’s fire department lost its EMS license.
wabi.tv
Man wanted for Sabattus standoff, 3 others arrested in Waterville home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The search has ended for a man who escaped during a standoff with police at a home in Sabattus last month. Police say 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts has been arrested after being found by investigators hiding in an attic space at a house in Waterville.
wabi.tv
Stockton Springs mother sentenced for killing toddler son
BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) - A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
wabi.tv
Buxton police chief placed on paid administrative leave
BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline was placed on paid administrative leave last week. According to the town’s board of selectmen chair Frank Pulsoni, the decision was made during an executive session last Thursday. Pulsoni would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the decision, describing it...
wabi.tv
Gardiner Tigers returning top talent including future St. Joe’s Hawk, Lizzy Gruber
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - The Gardiner Tigers have their eyes on a Class A State Girls Basketball Championship after bowing out to Lawrence in last season’s North Semifinals. The Tigers already have a revenge win against the Bulldogs under their belt this season. They’re hoping it’s a sign of things to come the rest of the way.
Comments / 0