In the near term, the biggest weather threat looks to be wind chill and the cold air currently hanging around the Northland. With clearer skies tonight, temperatures will drop well below zero across the region. Winds will pick up out of the west and have gusts as high as 20mph. This will likely drop the wind chill value into the -20° to -30°F range. A wind chilly advisory will likely be issued later today or this evening. As far as the snow heading our way, it doesn’t looks to amount to much.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO