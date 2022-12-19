Read full article on original website
Staying prepared during a power outage in winter
Thousands of residents in the Northland were left without power, and not prepared during the week of December 15th. However, with high winds in the forecast, trees with snow and ice, more power outages are likely. There are several ways to stay safe and prepared during a power outage. First...
Brandon Weatherz: Bitter cold, gusty winds, and lingering snow
Bitter cold and wintry weather will continue to impact the Northland into the weekend. Now that winds are picking up and temperatures are remaining frigid, wind chills will consistently be an issue, especially for northern Minnesota and Burnett Co. where a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12 pm Saturday. Feels like temps will range from -20 to -40 in this area through this period. Keep pets in, limit time outside, and limit exposed skin.
Brandon Weatherz: Snow arrives today, winds pick up tomorrow
Our Wednesday begins with temperatures in minus teens and twenties and wind chills in the minus thirties. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect across the Northland until 10 am. Expect travel to become slick through the morning as scattered snow showers arrive from the west. A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 6 am for Cass Co., Itasca Co., and northern parts of St. Louis, Lake, and Cook Co. A Winter Storm Warning begins at 9 am for South St. Louis County, the North Shore, and the rest of the Northland.
Industrial building destroyed in fire, crews work in bitter cold in Solway Township
St. Louis County said they responded to a structure fire on Wednesday evening at 7018 Maple Grove Road in Solway Township. They found an industrial building that was fully involved, and is now a complete loss. No one was hurt. Several departments responded to the blaze. The Minnesota State Fire...
Gone Fishin’ & Huntin’ December 22nd
With fishing and hunting seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ and Huntin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Next Thursday, December 29th the segment will transition to Gone Ice Fishin’. Recent photos for December 22nd...
Justin Liles: Bitter cold wind chills followed by snow
In the near term, the biggest weather threat looks to be wind chill and the cold air currently hanging around the Northland. With clearer skies tonight, temperatures will drop well below zero across the region. Winds will pick up out of the west and have gusts as high as 20mph. This will likely drop the wind chill value into the -20° to -30°F range. A wind chilly advisory will likely be issued later today or this evening. As far as the snow heading our way, it doesn’t looks to amount to much.
Gov. Evers declares energy emergency in WI
Governor Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #181 declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited. Additionally, since Wisconsin had several...
Ida Rukavina chosen to lead IRRR
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation will be headed up by Ida Rukavina. Rukavina, the daughter of longtime Minnesota lawmaker Tom Rukavina, will be the IRRR’s next commissioner. She succeeds Mark Phillips, who is stepping down. Rukavina currently leads RAMS, the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools. “With extensive experience...
Ross Litman reflecting on 20 years as Sheriff of St. Louis County
There are only a few days left of work for Sheriff Ross Litman, as he prepares to retire on December 31st. He’s been with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years, starting as a deputy. He really enjoyed being an investigator. “It’s not about arresting bad...
Arizona’s lawyers: Lake challenge of gov’s loss lacks merit
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day at her two-day trial challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona governor’s race, lawyers for the state said Thursday. Lake also never established her claim...
Arizona judge to consider Kari Lake’s stolen election claims
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake has claimed for weeks that her loss in the race for Arizona governor was illegitimate. The former television anchor gets her long-sought opportunity to make her case to a judge this week during a two-day trial scheduled to begin on Wednesday. She’ll have a chance to inspect ballots, call witnesses and introduce evidence in a bid to prove she was the rightful winner of the race, which Democrat Katie Hobbs won by just over 17,000 votes.
